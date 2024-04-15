6 Best CBN Oils for Sleep: CBN Oil Reviews

With the surge in demand for CBN oils for sleep, we’ve meticulously researched and evaluated the leading CBD brands to refine your selection to the market’s premier choices.

Cannabinol oil, also known as CBN oil, continues to grow in popularity within the wellness community. It has become particularly popular for its potential — albeit mostly anecdotal accounts — to promote deep sleep, facilitate relaxation, and combat anxiety. This compound, found in cannabis and hemp plants, even seems to be surging ahead of CBD and THC in some circles, despite the fact that there’s relatively little research on CBN’s effects. Navigating this emerging market requires an eye for quality, safety, and effectiveness. Our list of the six best CBN oils for sleep will walk you through where to buy CBN oil for sleep, dosing considerations, and, most importantly, whether it's really worth the hype. What is CBN? Cannabinol (CBN) is a lesser-known plant cannabinoid produced through the gradual degradation of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. CBN is mildly psychoactive, but much like cannabidiol (CBD), it doesn’t produce the same high associated with THC. However, it does share some properties with other cannabinoids and continues to develop a largely positive reputation in the health space for its effects on sleep quality, relaxation, anxiety, pain, and more. Nowadays, you'll find a wide range of CBN products available through vendors in oil, softgel, or gummy form. Does CBN Actually Help with Sleep? To date, only one study has highlighted CBN's ability to assist in restorative sleep. Published in 1975, the study tested CBN in conjunction with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the main psychoactive compound in cannabis—on five participants. The results were inconclusive and failed to demonstrate a direct link between CBN and improved sleep. Aside from this trial, no other notable human studies or double-blind tests point to CBN's role as a sedative. Why, then, do so many companies market it as a sleep aid? CBN's reputation as a sleep aid may stem from anecdotal testimonies and its significant presence in aged cannabis, which some users suggest contributes to drowsiness. The quest for concrete answers continues with recent efforts such as the 'CUPID' study, a trial examining the effects of CBN on sleep among people with clinician-diagnosed insomnia.

How We Chose Our Best CBN Oils for Sleep

CBN, much like its CBD and THC cousins, has emerged as a sought-after solution for quality sleep. The demand for trustworthy and effective CBN products is high, and with so many options available, it can be challenging to source the best CBN tincture to help you get a good night's sleep.

Our list of the best CBN oils for sleep aims to guide you through this process, giving you the best chance of falling asleep fast and waking up feeling energized and ready for the day.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Transparency and safety are at the core of our evaluation criteria. We advocate for products that have been rigorously tested by independent, ISO 17025-compliant laboratories.

These third-party lab reports provide unbiased confirmation that each oil contains the precise levels of cannabinoids promised. They also check for other cannabinoids and, perhaps more importantly, that they lack harmful contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents.

Furthermore, we do our utmost to endorse vendors who steer clear of testing their cannabis products in-house.

CBN Oil Effectiveness & Feedback

We look for consistent, credible accounts of better sleep quality and duration, which are strong indicators of a CBN product’s performance.

Feedback from novices, seasoned users, independent reviewers, and third-party website reviews offers a rich spectrum of insights that shape our rankings.

Brand Reputation

A brand's reputation, be it good or bad, exists for a reason. We acknowledge vendors who have established themselves by consistently delivering high-quality offerings and maintaining exemplary customer service.

We scrutinize a brand's history as closely as possible, looking for red flags such as unverified health claims or FDA warning letters. This helps us determine whether our chosen vendors operate in an honest, transparent, and consistent manner.

We've also dug a little deeper into the top brands

• Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

• Source of hemp

• CBN extraction method

• Full Spectrum CBN or CBN Isolate

• Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

• Overall pricing and value for money

• Return policy and guarantee

Observer's Best CBN Oils for Sleep in 2024: CBN for Sleep Reviews

With new contenders regularly stepping into the arena, the distinction between skillfully marketed and genuinely high-quality products becomes blurred. Our mission has been to cut through the noise, presenting you with the cream of the crop in CBN oils designed to aid sleep.

1. Colorado Botanicals visit colorado botanicals

Brand Highlights

Born from one of the founder’s desire to help treat his grandmother's cancer, Colorado Botanicals earns a top spot on another one of our lists with their Sleep 1,050mg CBN + Full Spectrum CBD Oil, which contains 25mg Full Spectrum CBD with 10mg CBN per serving.

Building on an already robust array of wellness products that have garnered a faithful following, this company's CBN tincture is poised to be as essential for sleep as counting sheep.

With a combination of CBD and CBN, the oil is a great choice for those who want to fall asleep fast (and stay asleep) throughout the night.

Colorado Botanicals continues to set the industry benchmark with a commitment to quality that shines through its production process. The company's CO2 extraction methods and manufacturing practices in a GMP and ISO 9001-certified facility underscore their dedication to product safety and quality.

Colorado Botanicals' Unique Purification Method

Colorado Botanicals sets itself apart through its unique separation purification process that enhances the purity of their CBD hemp extract. By employing meticulous and carefully calibrated low-heat applications, the vendor has mastered preserving valuable terpenes while eliminating unwanted impurities.

Key Points

• Endorsed by Forbes, LA Weekly, and Discover Magazine. They’ve also won our Best CBD Company and Best CBD Oil of 2024 award

• Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 certified FDA-registered facility

• Unmatched and proprietary purification process

• Uses USDA Organic Hemp

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Vegan, non-GMO, organic, & gluten-free CBD products

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• Over 3,500 customer reviews and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot

• Provides fast live chat, e-mail, and phone support

• Up to 15% discount for subscribers

• 60-day free returns

Colorado Botanicals CBN Oil Review

In keeping with their high standards, Colorado Botanicals' new CBN oil for sleep boasts a full-spectrum sleep formula with organic MCT oil that bolsters your body's endocannabinoid system, promoting restorative sleep.

The combination of cannabinoids and terpenes produced using their proprietary CO2 extraction and separation purification processes allows the company to leverage the "entourage effect" for a stronger, more natural CBN tincture.

It includes all the therapeutic benefits one would expect from a full-spectrum product, with THC content maintained within legal limits.

Colorado Botanicals CBN oil for sleep comes in three different strengths:

• 450mg bottle: 300mg CBD + 150mg CBN (10mg CBD/ 5mg CBN per 1mL)

• 1,050mg bottle: 750mg CBD + 300mg CBN (25mg CBD/ 10mg CBN per 1mL)

• 1,800mg bottle: 1,500mg CBD + 300mg CBN (25mg CBD/ 10mg CBN per 1mL)

As always, we're pleased to see that Colorado Botanicals retains its 60-day, risk-free return policy on all its products.

Product Overview (Sleep 450mg CBN + Full Spectrum CBD Oil)

• CBN type: Full-spectrum CBN

• CBD/CBN ratio per 1mL: 10mg/5mg, 25mg/10mg

• Total CBN: 150mg, 300mg

• Flavors: Peppermint and unflavored

Pros

• A balanced full-spectrum oil with terpenes

• Available in three different strengths

• Backed by a comprehensive 60-day return policy

• Transparent lab-testing procedures with readily accessible results

• Subscription service available with significant savings

• Superior purification process

• FDA-registered facility

• GMP and ISO 9001 certified

Cons

• Small feedback base due to the product being relatively new

2. Nuleaf Naturals visit nuleaf naturals

Brand Highlights

Established nearly a decade ago in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has become a mainstay of the increasingly popular CBD market. The company's website proudly displays over 25,000 customer reviews, a testament to their quality and consumer trust.

We're pleased to see that Nuleaf continues to retain its B-Corp Certification, with a score of 84.8, far surpassing the median of 50.9. This is noteworthy for customers prioritizing ethical and sustainable business practices, as the certification affirms NuLeaf Naturals' commitment to social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Key Points

• One of the longest-running U.S. vendors

• Uses USDA-certified organic hemp, ensuring premium product standards.

• Products are formulated in facilities registered with the FDA and the Colorado Department of • • Health, demonstrating their commitment to safety and quality through ISO and cGMP certifications.

• Offers both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Offers detailed third-party lab test results for all their products

• Subscribers receive exclusive benefits, saving 20% on all orders

• 30-day return policy

Nuleaf Naturals CBN Oil Review

Advocating a 'seed-to-shelf' philosophy, NuLeaf Naturals efficiently manages every link of the production chain to deliver high-grade, organic hemp products.

The result is their premium CBN oil, which contains 60mg/mL of full-spectrum, THC-free CBN formulated to help you get a night of deep sleep.

Sadly, state regulations don't allow Nuleaf Naturals to ship their CBN product to certain U.S. states, including Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and the United Kingdom, at this time.

Product Overview

• CBN type: Full-spectrum

• CBD/CBN ratio per 1mL: 60mg CBN

• Total CBN: 900mg, 1,800mg

• Flavors: Unflavored

Pros

• Commendable industry presence cemented by a solid reputation

• Employs a sophisticated two-fold CO2 extraction process

• Utilizes USDA-certified organic hemp for all products

• Adherence to transparent practices shown through regular third-party testing

• Straightforward user guides on understanding lab reports facilitate customer trust and knowledge

• FDA and Colorado Department of Health registered

• Holds ISO and cGMP certifications

Cons

• Detailed lab test results require a batch code to access, which can complicate immediate transparency for potential customers

3. Extract Labs visit extract labs

Brand Highlights

Bolstered by combat veteran and mechanical engineer Craig Ferguson's fierce desire to provide the best CBD products, Extract Labs has broadened its product line and introduced CBN oil for sleep to its ranks. This oil combines CBN and CBD in one tincture.

The brand prides itself on its commitment to quality, sourcing a combination of U.S.-grown hemp and certified organic ingredients to craft its products.

We're pleased that Extract Labs continues fostering consumer trust by conducting third-party testing, manufacturing products in a cGMP facility, and engaging in strict quality assurance processes.

Key Points

• Certified, organic ingredients

• U.S grown hemp

• Committed to purity and quality with organic ingredients and non-GMO formulations

• Legal across the United States with compliance to THC levels under 0.3%

• Loyalty program

• 60% discount program for qualifying individuals

• 25% discount subscription service

• 60-day money-back guarantee

Extract Labs CBN Oil Review

Extract Labs positions its CBN tincture as a tranquilizing elixir specifically formulated for people who struggle to fall asleep at night after a busy day.

The CBD/CBN full-spectrum formula contains 300mg of CBN + 900mg CBD per bottle (10mg/30mg per 1 mL), creating a balanced oil that will help soothe your central nervous system and give you the deep sleep you've been craving.

We do, however, note that this is not a THC-free formula, with each 1mL serving containing <2mg of Delta-9 THC.

Another commendable feature is Extract Labs' solid referral program, incentivizing current customers to share their positive experiences with others. This initiative underscores their community-building efforts and introduces more people to the potential advantages of CBN.

Product Overview

• CBN type: Full-spectrum CBD/CBN oil

• CBD/CBN ratio per 1mL: 10mg CBN/ 30mg CBD

• Total CBN: 300mg

• Flavors: Unflavored

Pros

• Full-spectrum CBN/CBD oil with THC

• Certified organic ingredients

• Numerous discount programs

• 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

• Lack of a THC-free formula may be off-putting to individuals sensitive to THC

• No flavor options

4. Focl visit focl

Brand Highlights

Since its inception in 2018, FOCL has made a distinctive in the CBD space with their innovative range of CBD gummies, daily supplements, and even pet CBD products.

The meticulous sourcing of ingredients, including vegan, non-GMO elements that have been third-party tested and are cruelty-free, perfectly illustrates the brand's underlying philosophy — wellness rooted in responsibility.

Key Points

• 60-day satisfaction guarantee

• Products include a proprietary blend of botanicals and adaptogens

• Uses supercritical CO2 extraction

• All FOCL products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, non-toxic, paraben-free, shellfish-free, soy-free, sweetener-free, and without additives

• Easy to view third-party testing certificates

• GMP compliant

• 20% subscribe and save program

FOCL CBN Oil Review

Customers searching for a vendor that offers THC and THC-free CBN oil for sleep are spoilt for choice with FOCL.

There are two options to choose from:

• Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Sleep Drops

• CBD + CBN Sleep Drops

Both options come in 1000mg bottles with organic MCT oil and lavender or peppermint flavor.

Each product contains 180mg of CBN, which places FOCL’s CBN tincture at the lower end of the potency spectrum. But the company makes up for it with organic, cruelty-free products that have received glowing reviews.

Product Overview

• CBN type: Full-spectrum & broad-spectrum variations

• CBD/CBN ratio per 1mL: 6mg CBN/ 33mg CBD

• Total CBN: 180mg

• Flavors: Organic lavender and peppermint

Pros

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

• Uses a proprietary blend of organic herbal extracts that induce relaxation

• Rigorous testing protocols

• THC and THC-free options

Cons

• Full-spectrum products, while often more effective, may present concerns for individuals concerned about THC

• Lavender and peppermint flavors may not appeal to everyone

• Relatively low amount of CBN per 1000mg bottle

5. CBDistillery visit cbdistillery

Brand Highlights

With a botanist's expertise at its heart, CBDistillery has risen to the forefront of the CBD industry since its inception in 2016.

Established by a collective of Colorado natives, the brand operates on the principle that high-quality, U.S.-grown CBD products should be accessible at reasonable prices.

Their lineup includes a range of products tailored to various needs, such as relaxation and relief, recovery and focus, and insomnia or sleep support.

To date, CBDistillery lacks organic certification. However, we recognize that the brand prioritizes using non-GMO hemp and subscribes to rigorous third-party testing to guarantee product consistency and quality.

Key Points

• An impressive range of full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products

• Financial incentives such as a 30% discount for subscribers and special discounts for military personnel and first responders

• Commitment to customer satisfaction backed by over 19,000 verified 5-star reviews and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee

• U.S. Hemp Authority Certification

• Transparent lab results

CBDistillery CBN Oil Review

CBDistillery's "shhh" CBN + CBD range of tinctures are some of the best sleep aids on the market. Each bottle contains an impressive 1:3 ratio of CBN/CBD as follows:

• 150mg CBN, 450mg CBD

• 300mg CBN/900mg CBD

Each CBN tincture's full-spectrum blend, combined with THC and other minor cannabinoids, aims to facilitate relaxation and better sleep through the "entourage effect."

While the lower dose of THC (less than 0.3%) makes this product safe for the majority of users, we encourage people sensitive to THC seeking quality deep sleep to look elsewhere.

We also noted that these CBN tinctures incorporate natural terpene infusions and use MCT oil as a carrier oil.

Product Overview

• CBN type: Full-spectrum

• CBD/CBN ratio per mL: 5mg CBN/15mg CBD, 10mg CBN/30mg CBD

• Total CBN: 150mg CBN, 300mg CBN

• Flavors: Natural hemp flavor

Pros

• Extensive industry experience

• Broad product selection, including full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD and CBN offerings

• Attractive discount policies

• Consumer loyalty incentives

• Commitment to transparency with third-party testing

• Non-GMO hemp

Cons

• Limited flavor options

• Premium pricing may deter some consumers

• THC content, although minimal, could be a concern for some

6. Neurogan visit neurogan

Brand Highlights

Neurogan, a family-owned business founded in 2016, has quickly become synonymous with integrity and quality thanks to their CBN and CBD products, which promote deep sleep.

The company boldly claims to sell the strongest CBD products in America, which isn't hard to believe considering some of the incredibly high CBD/CBN dosages advertised on their website.

Neurogan's product range impressed us more than most. Their online store showcases an array of full-spectrum CBD and CBN products that target the body's endocannabinoid system, encouraging relaxation and combating insomnia and anxiety.

Key Points

• Family-owned business

• FDA and cGMP-compliant

• CBN and CBN/CBD options are available

• 25% off subscription service

• 30-day product rials

• Offers price matching

Neurogan CBN Oil Review

Neurogan's CBD and CBN oils for sleep stand out in an already saturated marketplace, not just for their quality but because of their sheer potency.

The company offers two CBD and CBN oils for sleep:

• CBN "Calm" tincture: 2000mg CBN/ 2000mg CBD per bottle

• CBN "Nighttime" oil: 6000mg CBN/ 6000mg CBD per bottle

Full-spectrum CBD and CBN hemp products at these strengths are generally well tolerated, but we do advise novice users of oral cannabinoids to stick to CBN products that are not as strong.

Neurogan has opted for CBD and CBN tincture without any flavors. We doubt it tastes good, but at those dosages, we're certain it'll provide you with the desired effects.

While organic certification isn’t specified, the company does manufacture its products in a cGMP FDA-certified facility.

Product Overview

• CBN type: Full-spectrum CBD/CBN oil

• CBD/CBN ratio per 1mL: 1:1 ratio: 33.2mg CBN/33.2mg CBD, 100mg CBN/100mg CBD

• Total CBN: 2000mg CBN, 6000mg CBN

• Flavors: Unflavored

Pros

• High-quality full-spectrum CBN oil

• Sourced from non-GMO domestically-grown hemp

• Generous loyalty discounts with 25% off on subscriptions

• Manufactured in a cGMP FDA-certified facility

• Extremely high CBD/CBN potencies

Cons

• The high concentration might be overwhelming for new CBN users

• Limited flavor variety for those who prefer flavored options

What are the Benefits of CBN?

Although still in its infancy, CBN research has begun to uncover a spectrum of potential health advantages.

Currently, most evidence comes from anecdotal testimonies and animal studies. Extensive human clinical trials still need to be conducted to substantiate these findings.

With that in mind, here's what the limited amount of available research says:

• Healthy sleep patterns: Anecdotal evidence suggests CBN may support healthy sleep patterns. A 1975 study suggested CBN, when combined with THC, might induce sedative effects, although the study's sample size and results remain questionable.

• Pain relief properties: A 2019 study discovered that a combination of CBN and CBD reduced myofascial pain in rats. This suggests that the two cannabinoids could help relieve body pain for those suffering from fibromyalgia and temporomandibular disorders.

• Appetite stimulation: One study observed how CBN stimulates food intake in animals, indicating a potential therapeutic benefit for those who suffer from loss of appetite.

• Anti-inflammatory effects: CBN, like CBD, has been linked with anti-inflammatory responses. A 2016 rodent study noted its ability to reduce arthritis-related inflammation.

• Antibacterial properties: A 2008 study demonstrated CBN's effectiveness against MRSA bacterial strains, suggesting a role in combating antibiotic-resistant infections.

• Neuroprotective potential: A 2005 study on neurological health revealed that CBN might delay the progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Although the potential benefits of CBN need to be researched further, it can be worth trying if you’re looking for a sleep aid that will help you fall asleep fast.

CBD vs. CBN for Sleep

CBD for Sleep

A systematic review of past research suggests that CBN may alleviate insomnia, especially when combined with THC.

However, these studies have several shortcomings, including:

• Inadequate research volume

• Inconsistent results across studies

• Reliance on anecdotal accounts

• Variation in study methodologies

• Inconsistent dosages

• Fluctuating ratios of CBD to THC

Despite the lack of data directly linking CBD to improved sleep, there is evidence that it could indirectly improve sleep by addressing underlying conditions.

Current research indicates that CBD may:

• Decrease anxiety levels

• Ease symptoms of depression

• Combat chronic pain

• Reduce episodes of REM sleep behavior disorder, a sleep disorder common in Parkinson's disease patients

CBN for Sleep

CBN has developed a reputation as a potential sleep aid despite little evidence supporting this.

As previously mentioned, only one human study, dating back to 1975, has hinted at CBN's sedative properties. Unfortunately, the findings are questionable due to the presence of THC and its tiny sample size.

Anecdotal testimonies appear to highlight a link between CBN and sleep. One possible reason for this perceived connection is the higher concentration of CBN present in old cannabis plants. After being exposed to air for long periods, tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) turns into CBN.

Anecdotal reports indicate that consuming aged cannabis seems to induce feelings of sleepiness. However, despite this common belief, there is still little concrete evidence pinpointing CBN as the cause of this sedative effect.

Is CBN Similar to Melatonin?

Both CBN and melatonin are used as sleep aids. However, they originate from different sources and may provide several potential benefits.

Understanding Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by the pineal gland at night, though it's also present in other parts of the body, such as the eyes, gut, and bone marrow. It signals to the body that it's time for deep sleep again.

In a nutshell, this hormone helps maintain your body’s circadian rhythm—think of it as an internal clock that operates your sleep-wake cycle.

A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials suggests that melatonin significantly improves sleep quality, particularly in individuals with respiratory diseases, metabolic disorders, and specific sleep disorders.

In addition to improving sleep, melatonin may:

• Ease tinnitus

• Treat acid reflux and GERD

• Support eye health

• Alleviate migraines

Exploring CBN

CBN is a chemical compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike melatonin, CBN doesn't occur naturally in the human body, nor does it directly regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

While there is far less research behind it than melatonin, CBN continues to attract significant attention due to its use as a sleep aid.

Like melatonin, CBN has several associated potential benefits, including:

• Pain relief properties

• Anti-inflammatory effects

• Antibacterial properties

• Neuroprotective potential

Summary

Users of CBN may promise benefits similar to melatonin, but the two are inherently different.

Melatonin's role as a natural regulator of the sleep-wake cycle and its well-documented effectiveness make it a more suitable option for people desperate for a good night's sleep.

Meanwhile, CBN requires far more research to fully understand its effects on sleep quality and other claimed health benefits.

Does CBN Make You Groggy in the Morning?

Recent investigations into the effects of CBN—along with its growing popularity—are pushing researchers to understand if and how this cannabinoid affects our ability to sleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

One question that many users and researchers want answered is whether CBN causes morning grogginess—a common side-effect of sleep supplements.

To date, we haven't found any research supporting the possibility that CBN may cause morning grogginess.

That said, we hope the ongoing CUPID study will yield more information in this regard.

How Much CBN Do I Take for Sleep?

The lack of research on and regulation over CBN makes it difficult for us to provide you with accurate dosing guidelines.

What we can say is that, much like with CBD or THC, you probably shouldn't follow a one-size-fits-all approach to CBN dosing.

The dosage that works for you will likely depend on several factors, such as your unique biology and specific sleep issues.

CBN also comes in various forms, like tinctures, gummies, and softgels, with different potencies. Our list of the best CBN oils for sleep ranges from 5mg to 100mg of CBN per drop.

Here are some tips to help you determine how much CBN you should take for a great night's sleep:

1. Start with a low dose: Be conservative and start with a lower dose (5mg or 10mg) about 45 minutes to an hour before heading to bed. If you don't notice any improvement in your sleep after a week or so, consider moving to a higher dose. If you're an experienced user, you'll likely feel more comfortable starting at a higher dose.

2. Invest in a quality CBN tincture: Only buy CBN oils from reputable vendors. Look for third-party testing certificates verifying the amount of CBN in each bottle and drop. This way, you'll know exactly how much you put into your body and have the best chance of reaping the potential benefits.

3. Track your sleep schedule: Consider keeping a diary to track your sleep, noting how long you stay asleep each night and whether you wake up feeling refreshed. You should also note the dosages you're taking each night. A sleep diary will help you monitor any sleep issues or psychoactive effects that may arise.

4. Consult your doctor: If you're still struggling to determine how much CBN you should take for sleep and/or are on other medications, consider reaching out to your doctor. They can provide additional, personalized advice, help monitor your progress, and manage or prevent drug interactions or side effects.

Types of CBN Products

Generally speaking, tinctures/oils, gummies, and softgels are the most common methods of consuming CBN. One isn't necessarily better than the other, but it's best to choose the option that suits your needs.

CBN Tinctures

To many, tinctures and oils are the go-to choice for consuming cannabis products.

Ideally, you should take your CBN tincture or oil sublingually (under the tongue, via tiny blood vessels). This helps the active compounds enter your bloodstream quickly.

Unlike edibles, you'll need to handle tinctures and oils with a bit more care. Dosing requires a dropper, which can attract unwanted attention and sometimes become messy.

Some vendors offer their CBN tinctures and oils in different flavors, though it can be challenging for them to hide the divisive hemp-like taste associated with cannabinoid products.

CBN Gummies

Gummies must be chewed, swallowed, and processed through your digestive system before the active ingredients can enter your bloodstream. As such, they take a little longer to kick in than CBN oils or tinctures.

That said, edibles are great if you prefer a more convenient and discrete approach to consuming cannabis.

Gummies add a textural and often very flavorful element to CBN dosing, with many brands creating unique flavors to help market their edibles.

CBN Softgels

If you're not interested in fancy flavors and droppers, softgel CBN capsules are your best bet.

These capsules are a taste-free, digestion-friendly alternative to gummies and oils/tinctures.

They combine the convenience and discretion of an edible while adding a sustained-release mechanism thanks to their outer coating.

Does CBN Have Side Effects?

There are no known side effects of CBN, but this doesn't imply there aren't any. CBN simply needs to be studied more to see if they exist.

Until then, we advise anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding to avoid CBN until we know that it's safe for them to use.

Irrespective of your health status, it's best to consult your healthcare provider before considering any supplement, including CBN tincture. This is essential for your safety and well-being.

Potential Interactions

CBD does have a history of negative interactions with certain medications. However, we don't know whether the same can be said for CBN.

Still, we advise that you consult your healthcare provider before trying a CBN tincture if you take any of the following:

• antibiotics and antimicrobials

• anticancer medications

• antihistamines

• antiepileptic drugs (AEDs)

• blood pressure medications

• blood thinners

• cholesterol medications

• corticosteroids

• erectile dysfunction medications

• gastrointestinal (GI) medications, such as to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or nausea

• heart rhythm medications

• immunosuppressants

• mood medications, such as to treat anxiety, depression, or other mood disorders

• pain medications

• prostate medications

Will CBN Make You High?

No, CBN does not make you high, as it doesn't possess the same psychoactive properties associated with THC.

That said, some users who've consumed higher doses have reported mild intoxicating effects, but this is very rare.

If you're still concerned, we advise you to try broad-spectrum CBN products that are THC-free.

The Verdict: What is the Best CBN Oil for Sleep?

Just as the CBD market is becoming increasingly saturated, there are a fair number of CBN oils on the market. Choosing the best CBN oil for sleep was no easy task, given how many brands now offer CBN products.

But Colorado Botanicals ended up earning our top spot. Their Sleep 1,080mg CBN + Full Spectrum CBD Oil wins thanks to the company’s transparency, unique purification method, and consistently good customer reviews.