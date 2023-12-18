The Best Bottles of Bubbly to Celebrate the Season
These are the top Champagnes to sip right now.Read More
The holidays are synonymous with sparkling wine. With so many celebrations, there’s always a reason for popping a bottle of bubbly, whether a luxury label, grower’s Champagne or California sparkler.
The holiday season is here, and we’ve got you covered with the best bottles to break out for all your upcoming fêtes. Browse this list for a variety of new releases, old faithfuls and small producers that are sure crowd pleasers for any and all holiday gatherings.
Gonet-Médeville Champ d’Alouette 2007
A sip of this grand cru Champagne coats the mouth in round, electrifying bubbles. As part of Les Artisans du Champagne, Gonet-Médeville emphasizes the grower-producer movement, meaning they’re hands-on in all aspects of their small production from vineyard—farmed organically—to cellar. The 100 percent chardonnay is vinified in neutral barrels for six months then aged on its lees for nine years with slight dosage (added sugar) of only 2.5 grams per liter, making for a remarkably dry wine.
Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010
The world’s first Champagne house may be rooted in tradition, but they never stop innovating. Dom Ruinart 2010 from Maison Ruinart (founded in 1729) is their most accomplished expression of Blanc de Blancs (meaning 100 percent chardonnay). For this vintage, the winemaking team decided to age the wine with corks instead of metal crown caps for the entire 10 year period; this enabled the wine to age longer on its lees and imparted an earthy and woody finesse to the final product. Additionally, Dom Ruinart 2010 is presented in Ruinart’s second skin—a recyclable eco-skin crafted from 100 percent wood fibers that replaced individual Champagne gift boxes in 2020.
Léo de Verzay Reine Rosé
This year is the first time Lèo de Verzay Champagne has been available in the U.S., as Scott Disick and Brad Turk brought this collection from eighth-generation wine grower, Charlotte Chaudron, stateside. The Reine Rosé is a treat for holiday flavors; its crisp palate, accented by ripe raspberries, pairs well with sweet and savory, or simply on its own as an aperitif. In addition to quality in the bottle—all pinot noir and chardonnay grapes used for Lèo de Verzay are grown in Grand Cru and Premier villages—quality shines on the exterior, too, with each bottle donning a certified Swarovski crystal.
Champagne Billecart-Salmon Cuvee Louis Brut Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru 2009
This summer, Champagne Billecart-Salmon launched its newest prestige cuvée, Louis Salmon 2009. An ode to the first chief winemaker of the house, this powerful and mineral-forward Champagne is created from 100 percent chardonnay grand cru from three of the best plots in the Côte des Blancs appellation. Its complex structure is layered with notes of marzipan and white fruits before a lingering finish highlighted by juicy mango and cardamom.
Krug Grande Cuvée 171st Edition
Every year, Krug Champagne honors its founder, Joseph Krug, with an edition of Krug Grande Cuvée. This year’s release is a blend of 131 wines from 12 different years, with the youngest wine from 2015 and the oldest from 2000. Its bubbles are soft and the palate is fresh, with citrus notes like candied lemon rinds. Seek out the limited edition gift boxes for exclusive access to Krug’s online music experience; an immersive, full-symphony composition that elevates the drinking experience.
Pascal Doquet Mont Aimé "Coeur de Terroir" 2009
Another small-production Champagne with limited amounts available, Pascal Doquet presents a flinty, almost savory, bottle of bubbles that will impress wine enthusiasts and the masses alike. The vinification process for this 100 percent premier cru chardonnay is split between 58 percent in neutral barrels and 42 percent in enameled steel, which is responsible for its unique structure and palate.
Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes d’Or Brut Champagne 2008
Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes d’Or 2008 is linear on the palate, with ethereal bubbles that dance against hints of pear, green apple and dried flowers. Though the wine is an even blend of grand cru chardonnay and pinot noir, this Champagne is distinguished by the addition of five percent of Montgueux chardonnay that amplifies a lengthy, mineral finish after being aged 10 years.
Domaine Chandon California Étoile Tête de Cuvée 2014
This Napa Valley sparkling wine by Domaine Chandon is an elegant reminder of the quality of what’s being produced in our own backyard. Étoile translates to “star” in French and étoile tête de cuvée as an expression means “head of the blend,” reminding consumers that this label is only produced with the best vintages. The wine is full-bodied with dried fruitiness, like apricots and baked apples; a slight floral sweetness of honeysuckle is balanced by the creaminess of brioche as a result of aging seven years on its lees.