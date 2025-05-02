The Coolest Cocktail Bars in Downtown Los Angeles
Whether you’re looking to embark on an elevated bar crawl or want to impress a first date with out-of-this-world drinks, here’s where to sip in DTLA.Read More
Downtown Los Angeles is a diverse hub, home to historic museums, cultural landmarks and innovative cuisine. The cityscape’s bar scene is another highlight, hosting everything from modern lounges with clarified cocktails to members-only rum clubs that serve drinks in a fresh coconut. Chic rooftops are a dime a dozen; however, if you prefer a more moody escape with dim lighting, a hip ambiance and unforgettable drinks, Downtown L.A. has plenty to offer beyond scenic rooftops that draw touristy crowds.
Death & Co. is a renowned cocktail bar with additional outposts in New York City, Denver and Washington D.C., while Bar CDMX brings a taste of Mexico City’s flourishing nightlife to DTLA. Looking for a classy yet comfortable place to kick back with a crisp martini? Dahlia Lounge creates a modern bohemian backdrop tucked away within the Downtown L.A. Proper. If you’re a fan of whiskey, Seven Grand is the place to sip, but nothing beats enjoying an espresso martini on Everson Royce’s massive back patio. Whether you’re looking to embark on an elevated bar crawl or want to impress a first date with out-of-this-world drinks, these are the coolest cocktail bars in Downtown Los Angeles.
The Coolest Cocktail Bars in Downtown Los Angeles
Death & Co.
- 818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Widely recognized as one of the best bars in Los Angeles, NYC transplant Death & Co.’s reputation for greatness can be attributed to its one-of-a-kind specialty cocktails, artful presentations and sleek, moody vibe. Tucked behind heavy curtains in what feels like a chic, speakeasy basement, Death & Co. is a great date night spot that organizes its cocktail menu based on experience, ensuring you can easily select a drink that fits your palate. From bright and playful to timeless and elegant to boozy and spirit-forward, each beverage is made with premium ingredients designed to wow your tastebuds. The Short Change Hero, for example, is a bourbon-based cocktail made with a Mexican corn liqueur and pepper jelly, while the Green Tengu is a tangy, yuzu-forward sipper.
Bar CDMX
- 515 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Step into the world of Mexico City mixology when you visit Bar CDMX. This earthy underground lounge, located beneath the historic Brock and Co. Building, features a red back-lit bar, Victorian accents, lush greenery and retro arcade games, creating an eclectic, subterranean space where guests can sway to the tunes of Spanish rock. For something refreshing and light, order the Copa del Guey, which is made with a Mexican gin, cucumber, lime, salt and black pepper. Prefer to stick with tequila and mezcal? The Margarita de Mango y Mezcal, with lime, mango and agave, is balanced between subtle sweetness and smoky, while the mezcal paloma boasts more tang.
Dahlia Lounge
- 1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Located within the Downtown L.A. Proper, Dahlia Lounge blends Moroccan influences with Mexican modernism, creating a cozy space with warm pink walls, bohemian textiles and tribal patterns. Though it is only open on the weekends, Dahlia offers a more laid-back and comfy place to drink spirit-forward cocktails without the chaos and crowd of a standard bar. The signature martinis shine, while classic cocktails like the Boulevardier, Manhattan and Old Fashioned all get their own unique twist. Expect unique spirits like Nicaraguan rum and Vusa African Vodka, along with fresh herbs and artisan bitters.
Everson Royce Bar
- 1936 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Everson Royce Bar is home to one of the biggest and best patios in Downtown Los Angeles. Spacious picnic tables at this Arts District spot ensure that even large groups can gather together over espresso martinis and barrel-aged Negronis. If you’re in the mood for a savory cocktail, consider the Green Michelada, which uses a fire-roasted green pepper mix. Everson Royce Bar also serves plenty of tasty and shareable bites ranging from nachos and taquitos to patty melts and burgers. Stop by between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for discounted drinks and food at happy hour.
Caña Rum Bar
- 714 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Caña Rum Bar is a members-only establishment that showcases the versatility of everyone’s favorite island spirit. For only $30 a year, members can access this transportive bar to sip drinks ranging from minty mojitos to classic Havana daiquiris. The prices are competitive for the quality, making the already adorable membership price well worth the effort. Since the bar area gets pretty packed on the weekends, escape to the red brick patio for a breath of fresh air or light up a cigar to pair with your rum Old Fashioned.
Wolf and Crane Bar
- 366 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Located in Little Tokyo, Wolf and Crane Bar boasts the largest collection of Japanese whisky in the entire United States. The concept was created by Downtown L.A. locals Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glase, who wanted to showcase the beauty of Japanese whisky alongside creative cocktails. The Ichigo Ichie is a warm, spice-forward beverage made with Toki Japanese whisky, cranberry, plum, cinnamon, allspice, grapefruit, Japanese pepper, rosemary and nutmeg. However, the Wolf Old Fashioned is a special sipper made with the bar’s very own Maker’s Mark collab.
Seven Grand
- 515 W 7th St 2nd floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Seven Grand’s rustic appeal makes it a popular watering hole for whiskey fanatics across the city. Expect a laid-back energy complete with live music and billiards tables, making you feel as though you’re drinking in a cozy cabin in the middle of the woods rather than in the heart of L.A. From hot toddies to Irish coffees, warm up with your favorite whiskey beverage while listening to live tunes from musicians and DJs nightly. If you’re a fan of Japanese whisky, head back to Bar Jackalope, which is tucked just behind Seven Grand and features more than 120 whiskey varietals.
Florentín Rooftop Bar
- 617 S Spring St 8th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Unlike many of Downtown L.A.’s other rooftops, Florentín offers a more low-key set against the city’s iconic skyline. This Mediterranean-inspired bar sits on top of a stunning and intricate 20th-century building with an 8,000-square-foot rooftop. In addition to craft cocktails, Florentín serves artisanal pizzas and shareable bites like mezze and charcuterie. The signature cocktails maintain a fresh and fruity theme, with favorites like the prickly pear hibiscus margarita and the passion fruit paper plane. For a truly unique sip, opt for the smooth mango sticky rice milk punch.