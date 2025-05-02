Downtown Los Angeles is a diverse hub, home to historic museums, cultural landmarks and innovative cuisine. The cityscape’s bar scene is another highlight, hosting everything from modern lounges with clarified cocktails to members-only rum clubs that serve drinks in a fresh coconut. Chic rooftops are a dime a dozen; however, if you prefer a more moody escape with dim lighting, a hip ambiance and unforgettable drinks, Downtown L.A. has plenty to offer beyond scenic rooftops that draw touristy crowds.

Death & Co. is a renowned cocktail bar with additional outposts in New York City, Denver and Washington D.C., while Bar CDMX brings a taste of Mexico City’s flourishing nightlife to DTLA. Looking for a classy yet comfortable place to kick back with a crisp martini? Dahlia Lounge creates a modern bohemian backdrop tucked away within the Downtown L.A. Proper. If you’re a fan of whiskey, Seven Grand is the place to sip, but nothing beats enjoying an espresso martini on Everson Royce’s massive back patio. Whether you’re looking to embark on an elevated bar crawl or want to impress a first date with out-of-this-world drinks, these are the coolest cocktail bars in Downtown Los Angeles.