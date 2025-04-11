From buzzy clubs on the Sunset Strip to the iconic gay bars on Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood is no stranger to nightlife. This vibrant Los Angeles neighborhood is home to some of the Southern California city’s most historic restaurants and music venues, making it a bustling hub for locals and visitors looking to experience a true slice of Los Angeles living. Though you’ll certainly find plenty of partying, West Hollywood also houses a few hidden gems and iconic cocktail bars where you’ll find premium drinks and unparalleled vibes.

The mixology industry has seen major innovation over the last five years, and West Hollywood bars have made it their mission to stay in the loop—think clarified cocktails, flaming garnishes and smoke-filled terrariums. While legendary places like Jones, The Viper Room and Tower Bar have been around for decades, newer hotspots like Bar Next Door and The Lucky Tiki have already integrated themselves into the drinking scene, satisfying locals one sip at a time. Whether you’re hoping to enjoy one of the best martinis in the city at a historic Old Hollywood hotel or need a new neighborhood joint that serves timeless tipples and late-night bites, these are the best cocktail bars in West Hollywood.