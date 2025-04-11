The Best Cocktail Bars in West Hollywood
From buzzy clubs on the Sunset Strip to the iconic gay bars on Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood is no stranger to nightlife. This vibrant Los Angeles neighborhood is home to some of the Southern California city’s most historic restaurants and music venues, making it a bustling hub for locals and visitors looking to experience a true slice of Los Angeles living. Though you’ll certainly find plenty of partying, West Hollywood also houses a few hidden gems and iconic cocktail bars where you’ll find premium drinks and unparalleled vibes.
The mixology industry has seen major innovation over the last five years, and West Hollywood bars have made it their mission to stay in the loop—think clarified cocktails, flaming garnishes and smoke-filled terrariums. While legendary places like Jones, The Viper Room and Tower Bar have been around for decades, newer hotspots like Bar Next Door and The Lucky Tiki have already integrated themselves into the drinking scene, satisfying locals one sip at a time. Whether you’re hoping to enjoy one of the best martinis in the city at a historic Old Hollywood hotel or need a new neighborhood joint that serves timeless tipples and late-night bites, these are the best cocktail bars in West Hollywood.
The Best Bars for Elevated Cocktails in West Hollywood
Bar Next Door
- 9159 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Bar Next Door is a retro haven with a rich history tied to one of Hollywood’s most iconic starlets—Marilyn Monroe. Located in the building that once acted as Monroe’s talent agency, everything from the decor to the menu pays tribute to Old Hollywood. Whether you’re sitting in a cozy booth upfront or in the mood, dim-lit lounge in the back, expect to be wowed by both the classic cocktails and signature creations. The Olive Drive is a popular blend of French gin, Thai chile-infused vodka and olive brine, but if you prefer a more refreshing libation, opt for the effervescent Garden of Allah or clarified Beverly Hills Hotel craft cocktail.
The Lucky Tiki
- 8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Lucky Tiki popped up above the Tail o’ the Pup hotdog in the heart of West Hollywood stand in March 2024, transporting guests to a more tropical climate with tiki head barstools, Polynesian prints, nautical-inspired glass-blown sculptures and a hut-like interior. The Whole Lotta Colada is an island-inspired favorite served with a festive cocktail umbrella and pineapple garnish, but you’ll also find more creative rum-based cocktails that have everything from torch-like flames to candy rock toppings.
The Tower Bar
- 8358 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Tower Bar is West Hollywood’s ultimate destination for A-list celebrity sightings with a dirty martini and burger in hand. Having played host to everyone from Frank Sinatra to Elizabeth Taylor, Sunset Tower Hotel’s historic bar keeps things timeless with dark wood-paneled walls, black and white photos and candle-lit tables. Enjoy gentle tunes from live jazz pianists while sipping classic cocktails and indulging in an array of elevated bites such as deviled eggs and calamari.
Las Perlas
- 7511 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
If you’re a fan of mezcal, Las Perlas is a must. Papel picado hangs above the moody, candle-lit bar, while a wall of mezcal and tequila showcases the establishment’s impressive collection, which hails from all over Mexico. The mezcal margarita is smokey yet simple, but order the mezcal negroni for a more spirit-forward experience. Prefer a refreshing thirst quencher? The Que Chido with watermelon, mint and bubbles gets the job done, while large margarita pitchers are the perfect serving for groups at a table of five or less. Expect live DJ sets at this cantina on Fridays and Saturdays.
Jones
- 7205 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Jones epitomizes old-school Italian dining and drinking with red checkered tablecloths, exposed brick walls and classic leather booths in a cozy, neighborhood setting. The famous Dirty Sue is a dirty martini with the perfect brine-to-spirit ratio, served with a mini shaker sidecar so you can simply refill your glass once it gets low. Other signature favorites include The Go Go, their house-made margarita, and the Hot For Teacher, essentially a spicy Paloma. Though Jones turns into a late-night bar that stays open until 2 a.m. daily, if you visit during restaurant hours, order a pizza or pasta to share while sipping a glass of Chianti.
Delilah Los Angeles
- 7969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
The H.Wood Group’s Delilah is a celebrity favorite frequented by everyone from Drake to Kendall Jenner. Inspired by the style of the 1920s, this flapper-era establishment is an Art Deco playground that doubles as a restaurant, lounge and bar where patrons can enjoy upscale American cuisine and elevated specialty cocktails alongside live tunes and musical performances. The Millionaire Martini is about as luxe as it gets, made with Belvedere 10 Vodka, Ace of Spade Brut and a generous bump of kaluga caviar served on the side. Need a late-night bite? The chicken tenders are a nostalgic go-to among regulars.
The Roger Room
- 370 N. La Cienega Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90048
Circus-inspired murals, velvet booths, and bartenders sporting suspenders and black ties make The Roger Room one of the most unique and vibey places to drink in WeHo. Open until 2 a.m. every night, The Roger Room plays host to a variety of characters, many of whom have flocked to this eclectic watering hole since it first opened in 2009. The cocktail menu is divided by spirit and showcases rum, tequila, vodka, whiskey, gin and even absinthe cocktails. The Old Sport is a black tea-infused gin drink made with cucumber, lime and lychee liqueur, while The Black Dahlia is The Roger Room’s take on an espresso martini.
Employees Only
- 7953 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Located on a busy corner of Santa Monica Boulevard, Employees Only is a speakeasy-inspired, Prohibition-style bar that brings a taste of New York nightlife to L.A. The seasonal offerings rotate every few months, bringing new flavors and innovation to timeless cocktails ranging from martinis to negronis. Some classic cocktails that you’ll always find on the menu include the fruity Hibiscus Rising, which is both floral and tart, and the spicy Ready, Fire, Aim, made with mezcal, honey pineapple, lime, pink peppercorn and hellfire bitters. You’ll also find a solid selection of wines by the glass, but if you’re in the market for a great happy hour, visit Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for fried pickles and discounted drinks.