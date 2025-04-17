Sip in Style: The Expert-Approved Glasses That Make Every Cocktail Taste Better
Because a perfect Negroni deserves more than a sad little tumbler.Read More
A great cocktail might be love at first sip, but you have to admit that first impressions, even before the initial taste, matter. The proper stemware can make a boozy beverage look good, feel good and, above all else, taste amazing. Though it’s easy to assume that any cocktail could work in any type of glass, finding the perfect match makes a big difference. For starters, it’s important to think about the type of drink you’re serving. While a petite pour like a post-dinner aperitif is best served in a smaller cup, cocktails served over ice are more nuanced. And, contrary to popular belief, certain spirits don’t always go in one type of glass. Instead, it's all about focusing on the final product.
“We consider the function of temperature and dilution in the drink,” Rachel Azhadi, the bar manager at Left Door in San Francisco, tells Observer. “Do we want this cocktail to continue diluting and changing as the drinker imbibes? If so, smaller formats of ice are used.” A mojito complete with tiny ice cubes might pair well with a narrow highball glass, while stiffer classic cocktails that are designed to dilute slower will fare best in a shorter vessel with a wide opening. Maybe that’s why an old fashioned or Negroni is often poured into a rocks glass with a single, large ice cube.
Drinks that are meant to stay colder for longer might be served in a glass with a long stem, a common trick to prevent the heat from prematurely warming up a beverage. Of course, spirits aren’t the only thing you should consider when selecting a glass. If you’re adding a skewer of blue cheese-stuffed olives to a gin martini or a few dashes of Angostura bitters, Azhadi says a wide-brimmed coupe with a narrower base is a great silhouette for garnishes.
To help you find the right vessel for every type of drink, we chatted with cocktail connoisseurs to share the very best glasses to add to your home bar cart. From vintage-inspired coupe glasses to double-walled tumblers, the options below are poised to take your boozy beverages to the next level. Cheers!
The Best Cocktail Glasses for Every Type of Beverage
LSA Aurelia Balloon Wine Glass
Whether you prefer a bitter Aperol or an elderflower-forward Hugo, one thing is certain: Spritzes don’t belong in small glasses. After all, you need plenty of room for ice, the liqueur of your choice and lots of bubbly. That’s exactly why Azhadi is such a fan of LSA’s Aurelia Balloon Wine Glass, which is intended for everything from spritzes and mixed drinks to red wine and white wine. Though you might see sparkling varietals served in champagne flutes or coupes at your local wine bar, this option's large bowl helps aerate the bubbly and hold everything that goes into a sumptuous spritz. “This one is sturdy enough to hold cocktail ice without risking a break like when using a dainty wine glass,” she explains.
Durability aside, this drinkware pick, quite simply, looks good. Not only is this glass mouth-blown by skilled artisans, giving each glass a one-of-a-kind flair, but the fluted texture offers a picture-perfect presentation. Azhadi also uses these for Left Door’s Spanish-style gin and tonics. “We believe a dramatic number of garnishes takes a simple cocktail and adds layers of flavor, and allows them to be seen and appreciated through beautiful rippled glass,” she explains.
Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Rocks Glass
If you’re looking for a spirit-forward beverage like an old fashioned or Manhattan, Jennifer Garbarini, a bartender at The Lounge at the Ritz Carlton San Francisco, says Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Rocks Glass (also known as a lowball glass or an old fashioned glass) allows you to savor each sip. “A whiskey-centric cocktail is especially suited for a rocks glass because the glass itself enhances the drinking experience in both a functional and aesthetic way,” explains Garbarini. “[They] benefit from a vessel that provides both heft and clarity, allowing the drinker to fully engage with the aroma, weight and overall presence of the cocktail.”
Similar to wine, whiskey places a heavy emphasis on distilling, aging and the right barrel to create certain notes and aromas. The wide mouth and shorter profile of a rocks glass allows the whiskey to open up and really show off its nuances. (Want a not-so-stiff pour? The glass can also accommodate a large ice cube to slowly water down your drink.) The etched details offer an excellent grip that helps “reinforce the ritualistic nature of savoring a whiskey-based cocktail,” according to Garbarini.
Urban Bar 1920 Martini Cocktail Glass
There’s a reason why martinis are served in those long-stemmed, conical glasses—and, no, it’s not purely for looks. The wide opening gently wafts the gin (or vodka), vermouth and olive juice aromas to create a multi-sensory experience. Whether shaken or stirred, martinis are best served cold, and the long stem and conical shape of this type of cocktail glass keep heat transfer to a minimum. “It [also] helps support garnishes like olive picks,” explains Dimitrios Michalopoulos, general manager of Bemelmans Bar in New York City.
Michalopoulos says Urban Bar 1920 Martini Cocktail Glass “embodies the martini experience,” but would also recommend it for Cosmopolitans and Manhattans. “There’s something about the way it sits in your hand—it’s balanced, refined and just begs to be photographed,” he says. “Its lead-free crystal construction, high transparency and etched bubble pattern make it feel incredibly premium.” Not only does this option tick off all the boxes—an angular silhouette, a long-stemmed grip and a lightweight quality—but it can also hold seven ounces of booze, making it ideal for anyone looking for a more generous pour. Aspiring mixologists will also be happy to hear that this lead-free crystal glass is dishwasher-friendly, too. A dapper drink—minus the maintenance.
Bormioli Rocco America '20s 4.75 oz. Nick & Nora Glasses
Though martini glasses might be status quo, other mixologists recommend pouring the boozy beverage into a Nick & Nora glass, which gets its name after the main characters in the film The Thin Man. Think of this option as the best of both worlds: It has the daintiness of a coupe glass, yet the conical shape of a typical martini glass, which means it’s incredibly versatile. “My favorite liquids are traditionally served in Nick & Noras: Fortifieds, amari, vermouths and properly made martinis,” explains Kylie McCalla, beverage manager at Cindy’s at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. “The wide mouth offers abundant aromas and a delicate stem to keep chilled beverages at sipping temperature.”
Plus, most Nick & Nora glasses tap out at five ounces, so you can enjoy a spirit-forward cocktail in moderation. There are a lot of options out there, but Neal Bodenheimer says Bormioli Rocco’s 4.75-ounce option is built to last. “It's durable enough to not be too precious about them and special enough that you feel great about serving them to guests,” says Bodenheimer, a managing partner at Cure in New Orleans. “The perfect glass for a martini because it's not too big.” Between the laser-cut thin rim that creates a smoother, more sophisticated sipping experience and intricate etching, there’s no denying that this pick also feels incredibly fancy. “It's hard not to feel high-class holding a Nick & Nora,” McCalla adds. “I dare you not to raise a pinky.”
Kimura Glass Bello M Glass
Anyone with limited storage might be looking for one class that could pull double, triple or maybe even quadruple duty. For a glass that does it all, Julia Momosé, partner, creative director and chef at Chicago’s Kumiko, reaches for Kimura Glass’s Bello M option. “I often find myself sipping wine from it after work when I don’t want to bother with stemware,” Momosé says. “I especially enjoy shochu over cracked ice in this glass.” Not only will the wide mouth open up whatever spirit is in your glass, but its gently curved base provides an effortless ergonomic grip.
Another thing to like? The glass is wide enough to accommodate a larger ice cube should you want a chilled beverage. In fact, Momosé says this is one glass that’s suitable for neat pours and drinks over ice. “Its thinness allows me to feel the cold of the liquid through the glass before it even touches my lips, enhancing the experience,” she says. Oh, and did we mention these glasses are stackable? Stylish, sensible and space-efficient.
Urban Bar 1910 Fizzio Champagne Glass Coupe
For Victoria Saenz De Urturi, senior bar supervisor at Stables Bar at The Milestone Hotel in London, coupes and sours are a match made in mixology heaven. When in doubt, she reaches for Urban Bar’s 1910 Fizzio Champagne Glass Coupe. The shallow-yet-wide bowl is great for highlighting a sour’s rich citrus notes, and it offers an excellent presentation for drinks with an egg white foam. “It’s easy to hold and comes in a format that allows you to appreciate the colours and aromas of any drink,” Saenz De Urturi tells Observer. “It also provides a sufficient surface for any type of design or decoration.”
Speaking of decoration, this champagne cocktail glass doesn’t skimp on good looks. The intricate etching gives this glass a Prohibition-era speakeasy aesthetic, but its lead-free crystal and dishwasher-friendliness make it suitable for modern times. As for what to serve in this vintage-inspired vessel? “Pisco sours would be my first option, but it's also a beautiful glass for classic sparkling drinks like champagne,” Saenz De Urturi says.
Cocktail Kingdom Kiruto Stackable Rocks Glass
Coupes aren’t your thing? Masahiro Urushido, partner at New York’s buzzy bar Katana Kitten, says a sour can be served in a rocks glass. In fact, Katana Kitten serves their signature Amaretto Sour in Cocktail Kingdom’s Kiruto Stackable Rocks Glass. Since the glass’s opening and bowl are approximately the same size, it has a similar appeal to a coupe: Its larger surface area will help a drink open up and will show off a sour’s thick, foamy layer. However, unlike coupes, this rocks glass is deep enough to accommodate an ice cube. “There is room for the dilution needed to bring out the umami and flavor leaving the glass with a nice meniscus,” he explains. Urushido swears by a two-inch ice cube tray, which he also sources from Cocktail Kingdom.
And while a long-stemmed coupe glass does run the risk of being knocked over in a buzzed haze, this stem-free option is more spill-resistant. (Yes, even after your second or third drink.) “With a glass filled to the top, the Kiruto has a stable feel and the taper makes it easy to hold even for people with smaller hands,” he says.
Crate & Barrel Alma 10-Ounce Highball Glass
The truth is, you don’t have to go to great mixology measures to make a delicious drink. Sometimes, the best cocktails, like a mai tai, can be made with liquor of your choosing and some mixers. That’s when Jacob Brown, beverage director of Lazy Bear in San Francisco, uses Crate & Barrel’s Alma Highball Glass. “I love working with highball glasses because they're incredibly versatile,” he says. “Personally, I reach for them when making refreshing rum-based or tiki-style cocktails.”
With a long, narrow silhouette and small surface area, highball drinking glasses (these are taller than an old fashioned glass and shorter than a Collins glass) can keep your drink colder for longer than your average rocks glass and help preserve any carbonation. And, since highballs are deeper than coupes, some bartenders will mix a beverage directly in the glass as opposed to breaking out a separate shaker.
As for Crate & Barrel’s option? Brown says the tall glass gives a simple highball some major table appeal. “There's something about an etched or intricately designed glass that elevates the drinking experience and lets a cocktail like the Jungle Bird really shine,” he says. “The tall, narrow shape also creates the perfect stage for a bold float on top, making those layered visuals impossible to miss.”
Bodum SKÅL Double Wall Tumbler
While a highball’s narrow silhouette can keep a beverage colder for longer, your drink will likely warm up from the heat of your hands. To curb this, Allegory’s bar director Deke Dunne prefers Bodum SKÅL Double Wall Tumbler. “I have been constantly thinking about glasses that bring a little more personality to the table,” he says. “Lately, the answer for me has been double-walled glassware. It's functional, yet sexy. It's sleek, but somehow retro and futuristic.”
Looks might charm the average customer, but the real magic lies in its construction. Not only does this double-walled construction keep beverages cold or hot for longer periods of time—suitable for both mojitos and mulled wine—but there’s also a silicone vent at the base to keep the external temperature in check. (Translation: No more condensation rings on your table.) Similar to a typical highball glass, the narrow silhouette will help retain carbonation, so it’s a particularly good option for a gin and tonic. “And, oh yeah, they don't chip and cost your bar thousands of dollars a year,” Dunne adds.