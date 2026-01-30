The Most Noteworthy Cocktail Bars in Dallas, From Speakeasies to Rooftops
A guide to the bars pushing Dallas’ cocktail scene beyond margaritas and Ranch Water.Read More
As Dallas’ dining landscape continues to expand and evolve, so does its drinking scene. This upscale metroplex is known for slinging salt-rimmed margaritas and refreshing Ranch Waters, but there is so much more to local bar culture than meets the eye. From subterranean speakeasies to scenic rooftops, the best cocktail bars in Dallas are creating quite the buzz.
While long-time staples like Midnight Rambler and Bowen House have been showcasing the power of mixology for more than a decade, newcomers like Caché and Bar Colette have set a new standard for cocktail connoisseurs. Those craving jazzy tunes and timeless tipples in an elegant setting should head to Downtown’s Ginger’s or Uptown’s Parliament, but if you’re seeking flaming garnishes and fat-washed concoctions, Lower Greenville’s Apothecary hits all the marks. Monkey Bar in Highland Park is one of the best spots for a Mambo Taxi and people-watching, while the Rosewood’s Mansion Bar is a local icon that serves stiff drinks in a moody, masculine setting.
Whether you’re looking to imbibe at a historic home from 1874 or escape to a New Orleans-inspired speakeasy above one of the city’s best oyster bars, we’ve rounded up the coolest places to grab a cocktail in Dallas.
The Coolest Cocktail Lounges in Dallas, Texas
Midnight Rambler
- 1530 Main St STE 100, Dallas, TX 75201
Located in an underground, speakeasy-style lounge at The Joule, Midnight Rambler takes a unique approach to the art of mixology. Under the direction of award-winning bartender Gabe Sanchez, the lively and chatty team at this swanky spot knows how to wow with a list of cocktails that defy expectations. Offerings rotate regularly, so even the most loyal of visitors can expect surprising sips every other visit. Midnight Rambler’s menu tends to follow specific themes, and during the recent holiday season, they put a nostalgic ‘90s twist on warming libations, ranging from a gingerbread-style milk punch to a marshmallow-topped cocoa cocktail that could be served hot or cold. Though you can certainly catch the bar in a mellow state on early evenings during the week, be prepared for big crowds, loud music and high vibes on the weekends.
Bowen House
- 2614 Boll St, Dallas, TX 75204
Since 2013, Bowen House has been slinging some of the most complex and customizable cocktails in Dallas. This Uptown staple is located in a historic, former family home from 1874, with an elegant, cozy atmosphere enhanced by Art Deco accents and dark tones. Cocktail menu highlights include the bright, gin-based Hunny & Clyde and the boozy Tokyo Drift, which is made with gin, vodka, tequila and rum; however, Bowen House is known for whipping up masterful cocktails made with whatever you like. Simply share your preferred flavor profile and spirits with your bartender, and leave your fate in their hands. If you get hungry during your visit, Bowen House serves plenty of shareable bites such as tuna tacos, steak tartare and escargot.
Caché
- 2701 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Inspired by the jazzy allure of New Orleans’ French-influenced history, Caché is a chic lounge that celebrates the luxurious side of cocktails. Located above S&D Oyster Co. in Uptown, this flashy, design-forward space features candlelit cocktail tables, exposed brick walls, glamorous chandeliers and a cozy fireplace below a mirrored mantel. The cocktails, which change seasonally, are elegant and intentional, emphasizing quality rather than shock factor. The Jazz & Juniper, for example, is a simple blend of sage-infused Tanqueray, fresh clementine and lemon, while the Oyster Co. Martini combines gin, roasted oyster shell vodka and country lemon brine in a freezer-cold glass. These timeless tipples can also be enhanced with light appetizers like caviar, black-eyed pea hummus and snow crab cocktail with a house-made Creole honey mustard.
Apothecary
- 1922 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Tucked behind an unassuming door in the heart of Lower Greenville, Apothecary is a swanky, avant-garde speakeasy with big plans on the horizon. The craft cocktail lounge, known for its forward-thinking beverage menu and elevated bites, recently announced it will be absorbing next-door restaurant Rye, which is also its sister concept. By taking over the extra space, Apothecary will be able to expand its offerings and accommodate more people, making it less difficult to score a reservation. The current menu series is “Drinking Through the Decades,” with each month paying tribute to a different time period of American cocktail history. Even classic cocktails get an innovative twist, like an espresso martini with malted molasses cream. Presentation is everything at Apothecary, with some drinks served smoking, with tincture-style sidecars or garnished to the nines.
Ginger’s
- 2115 Jackson St, Dallas, TX 75201
Ginger’s is a subterranean speakeasy attached to Dallas’ popular Sushi Bar omakase restaurant. Dark leather booths, wood-paneled walls and abstract artwork set a moody, swank and refined tone, complemented by uplifting beats and elegant craft cocktails that range from spirit-forward martinis to refreshing Palomas. The Grasshopper is a sweet and creamy classic, but if you prefer a complex and boozy beverage, opt for the chai-infused old-fashioned or barrel-aged Black Manhattan. Ginger’s also serves a solid selection of zero-proof cocktails, along with a couple of non-alcoholic wines and sakes.
The Mansion Bar
- 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219
Between the wooden coffered ceiling, roaring fireplace and equine-inspired artwork, this Dallas staple feels more like a gentleman’s at-home cigar lounge rather than a hotel bar. Expect unparalleled coziness as you imbibe signature creations like the White Heron, which is a clarified tequila cocktail made with sherry and mole bitters. When it comes to the classics, it wouldn’t be Texas without a spicy margarita, but the pecan old-fashioned is another long-standing favorite that pays tribute to the Lone Star State's native tree. The tuna cigars are a fun and tasty dish that pairs well with any drink, but for something a bit heartier, order the Mansion sliders and a side of truffle fries.
Monkey Bar Highland Park Village
- 77 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205
Whether you’re craving one of Mi Cocina’s famous Mambo Taxis or want to enjoy some of the best people-watching in Highland Park over fresh chips and salsa, Monkey Bar remains one of the sceniest rooftops in Dallas. Though you can’t enjoy the full Mi Cocina at Monkey Bar, you can snack on appetizers and margaritas while waiting for a table downstairs, or simply stick with an order of guac and crispy tacos before calling it a night. The lounge's interior features a wall of booth-style seating under a row of windows, but if you prefer a little fresh air, grab a table on the open-air patio and enjoy sipping under the warm glow of overhead string lights. Don’t be surprised if you spot a local celeb or one of the former Real Housewives of Dallas; this is a longtime staple for Highland Park’s “who's who.”
Parliament
- 2418 Allen St, Dallas, TX 75204
Looking for variety in a vintage setting? Parliament is an Uptown hotspot with moody charm. Glimmering chandeliers hang from the Art Deco-esque coffered ceiling, and tufted leather booths sit under vintage sconces and red wallpaper, but there is also an airy patio if you prefer a brighter ambiance. The cocktail menu is mostly organized by spirit, but there are also two sections dedicated to old-fashioneds and highballs. If you’re craving a light and bubbly Champagne cocktail, order the herbaceous This Time’s The Charm. Prefer agave spirits? The Copita Rosita is a mezcal-based beverage with absinthe and rosewater, while The Snow Blower is a tropical concoction topped with a creamy coconut cloud.
Bar Colette
- 3699 McKinney Ave #306, Dallas, TX 75204
At the end of 2023, restaurateur brothers Brandon and Henry Cohanim partnered with Michelin-recognized bar director Ruben Rolon to launch Bar Colette. This James Beard-nominated lounge serves intricate cocktails alongside a small yet carefully curated selection of nigiri, sashimi and Japanese bites. One of the most unique beverages is the Curry Hurry, a savory and spice-forward fusion of curry leaf-infused tequila and salted tamarind. Most of the cocktails contain unexpected ingredients like spruce needle, yogurt whey, honey-almond brittle and even banana water, yielding surprising combos that you won’t find elsewhere.
HG Supply Co.
- 2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
HG Supply Co. has reigned supreme as one of Dallas’ coolest rooftops since 2013. This hip Lower Greenville watering hole is casual and rustic, and though you can enjoy a full food menu downstairs in the restaurant portion of the establishment, we recommend heading up top for scenic city views, chips and queso and a tangy margarita. Admire the downtown skyline in the distance while playing a game of giant Jenga at one of the open-air picnic tables. Two of the most popular signature cocktails are the HG Mule and beet-infused Double Under, both of which are also available frozen, should you be visiting on a particularly hot Dallas day.