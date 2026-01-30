The Most Noteworthy Cocktail Bars in Dallas, From Speakeasies to Rooftops

As Dallas’ dining landscape continues to expand and evolve, so does its drinking scene. This upscale metroplex is known for slinging salt-rimmed margaritas and refreshing Ranch Waters, but there is so much more to local bar culture than meets the eye. From subterranean speakeasies to scenic rooftops, the best cocktail bars in Dallas are creating quite the buzz.

While long-time staples like Midnight Rambler and Bowen House have been showcasing the power of mixology for more than a decade, newcomers like Caché and Bar Colette have set a new standard for cocktail connoisseurs. Those craving jazzy tunes and timeless tipples in an elegant setting should head to Downtown’s Ginger’s or Uptown’s Parliament, but if you’re seeking flaming garnishes and fat-washed concoctions, Lower Greenville’s Apothecary hits all the marks. Monkey Bar in Highland Park is one of the best spots for a Mambo Taxi and people-watching, while the Rosewood’s Mansion Bar is a local icon that serves stiff drinks in a moody, masculine setting.

Whether you’re looking to imbibe at a historic home from 1874 or escape to a New Orleans-inspired speakeasy above one of the city’s best oyster bars, we’ve rounded up the coolest places to grab a cocktail in Dallas.