The Cream Blushes for a Dewy, Radiant and Sun-Kissed Glow
Cream blush is the best way to achieve a sun-kissed glow all year long.Read More
If you’re on the eternal search for a makeup look to achieve that dewy, radiant, lit-from-within glow, then it’s time to explore the wonders of cream blush. Cream blushes are one of the best ways to attain a natural flush, for that “just got back from the beach” aesthetic, even when it’s the dead of winter and you can’t remember the last time you caught a glimpse of the sun. That said, the look is especially suitable for summer, to get that sunburnt look without risking skin damage.
Cream blushes give a natural, dewy pop of color, and they don’t cake, unlike many of their powder blush counterparts. Cream blush tends to be lighter and more buildable, too, which makes it quite easy to apply, even for a beauty novice, as well as a great option for more mature skin, since it doesn’t settle into fine lines like so many powder formulas do. It’s all about finding the right cream blush formulation, of course; you want a product that’s sheer yet buildable, long-lasting and won’t slip down your face (or just disappear altogether) by the end of the day, and serious bonus points to all the cream blushes with moisturizing (but not greasy) ingredients. While I usually apply cream blush by tapping it in with my fingers, you can also use your favorite blush brush; one that has soft, long bristles is best.
If you still associate blush with a caked-on, aggressively overdone look of a different generation, just give cream blush a go—you’ll change your mind instantly, as long as you find the right formula. Now that you’ve surely been convinced that you absolutely must add a cream blush to your makeup repertoire, see our favorite cream blushes to try right now.
The Best Cream Blushes
- Merit Flush Balm
- Rhode Pocket Blush
- Cle De Peau Beaute Cream Blush
- Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks
- Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush in Spicy
- Sisley Paris Phyto-Blush Twist
- Saie Glow Sculpt Highlighting Blush
- Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour of Passion
- Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème and Powder Blush
- Jillian Dempsey Cheek Tint
- Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick
- Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
- Chantecaille Cheek Gelée
- Ilia Multi-Stick
- Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
- Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick
- RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek
- Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick
Merit Flush Balm
Merit is all about a simple, minimalist routine, and their Flush Balm has been a staple in my beauty routine ever since it first launched. The creamy blush is so lightweight that even oily skin types don’t need to shy away from trying it out; it goes on smoothly and is made without acne-triggering ingredients. The balm-like formula is incredibly easy to apply; you can directly pat the actual balm onto cheeks and then tap it in with your fingers, or use a brush, if you’re so inclined, a long-lasting, glowy dash of color. If you want to complete your summer look, try the brand's incredibly easy-to-blend bronzer, too.
Rhode Pocket Blush
Leave it to glazed donut queen Hailey Bieber to release one of the most anticipated beauty products of the year. Rhode's new Pocket Blush is an ultra-dewy, creamy formula that really does leave you with a natural, glazed flush. It's super buildable, so you can go as sheer as you want or increase the color, though this is intended to be a more natural look. It's hydrating but not sticky or greasy, and comes in six hues—we're partial to "Sleepy Girl," a soft mauve, for summer.
Cle De Peau Beaute Cream Blush
Add a dose of luxury into your makeup routine with this Cle De Peau blush, which leaves you with the perfect beach glow. It’s sheer but blendable, glides right on and adds a lovely glow, even if it is the dead of winter. If you avoid fragrance in your beauty products, though, this one might not be for you, as it does have a slight rose scent.
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks
Everything about Gucci Westman's makeup product line is delightfully luxurious, from the minimalist chic packaging to the creamy yet natural formulas. The cult-favorite baby cheeks is a truly fantastic stick cream blush; I like to apply this one directly to my cheeks (just a dab or two will do, but you can add more if you prefer a bolder flush). It blends like an absolute dream, and the berry-toned Bichette is perfect for a sun-kissed summer skin look.
Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush in Spicy
While Tata Harper is perhaps best known for their clean skincare, the cruelty-free brand also has a line of dreamy and nourishing antioxidant and vitamin-infused blushers. They do not disappoint, either; these blush shades are creamy and lightweight, and in my experience, didn’t irritate sensitive skin. This particular terracotta-peach shade gives skin a natural-looking, sunkissed-glow at any time of the year.
Sisley Paris Phyto-Blush Twist
Sisley’s dreamy cream blush stick is the best combination of creamy and powder, and leaves you with a luminous, radiant glow that’s super long-lasting and won’t cake. It's one of my top choices for travel and just throwing in my bag for touch-ups, due to its incredibly easy application.
Saie Glow Sculpt Highlighting Blush
Saie's Glow Sculpt is a highlighter-blush hybrid, for those that want to go a step further with the ultimate radiant blush look.
Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick
Who doesn’t love a multitasking product? Bobbi Brown’s clean skincare line is all about that natural, no-makeup makeup look, like this nourishing Lip and Cheek stick, made with vitamin E-rich castor seed oil, that offers a subtle touch of color to liven up your face. It comes in several different blush shades, so you can pick depending on what feels best for your skin tone. You can’t go wrong with this mauve blush color, which gives a natural, barely-there cheek tint and lip tint, and also happens to very easily fit in even the smallest of purses.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour of Passion
Celebrity-adored makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury never misses. While the CT Beauty Light Wand liquid blush is perhaps the most attention-getting blusher option from the brand, I can't stress enough that you shouldn't overlook the Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow. This was one of the first cream blushes I tried, and helped convert me to the formula. The brand just debuted new shades of this particular cream formula; the shades are pigmented but don’t get cakey or look costumey; instead, they give a luminescent yet natural glow, and also happen to function as a lovely lip stain. They're absolutely perfect for summer.
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème and Powder Blush
You don’t have to pick between cream and powder blush thanks to this delightful Patrick Ta blush duo, with lighter cream shades and a powder formula finish. The celeb-approved makeup artist also has a unique method to applying, as he recommends starting with the powder and then layering on the cream—just try it the TikTok-viral product method; you won’t be disappointed.
Jillian Dempsey Cheek Tint
This vegan cheek tint is like a velvety balm; it’s super pigmented, blends so well and you only need one dab to get a lovely, long-wearing flush, though those who want even more color can always add another swipe or two.
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick
This Chanel blusher is ridiculously easy to apply; I like to directly dab it onto my cheeks (and anywhere else I want a little rosy flush and dewy finish). It has a bit of shimmer to it, which is perfect when you want more of a sculpting highlight, too.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
These creamy blush sticks are up there with easiest applications for blush beginners; just directly dab it onto your cheeks, or use a brush or your fingers if you prefer. The formulas glide on so smoothly, plus they don’t move down your face and add a fresh-faced, natural flush to your look.
Chantecaille Cheek Gelée
This creamy blush has a gel-like, almost liquid-y texture. It’s hydrating and goes on so smoothly; it’s another great option for cream blush beginners, as it’s incredibly easy to apply. It’s also another multi-use option, as you can use it as an eyeshadow, too.
Ilia Multi-Stick
Ilia is another solid clean beauty brand (they’re certified clean at Sephora, and all products are vegan and formulated without parabens, gluten and talc), and their multi-stick is the perfect choice for a natural hint of color. It works well when you want a minimalist rosy cheek, but it’s a true multi-use product, so you can also use it on your lips and even your eyes. It’s weightless and natural-looking, for a soft and subtle flush.
Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
You can’t go wrong with this multitasking tinted balm; the cream formula is sheer but entirely buildable, and gives such a good sun-kissed look. This one is great to keep in your bag, as it’s so simple to apply and touch up throughout the day, whenever you want a little extra color. If you have sensitive skin and have concerns over any pore-clogging with cream blush, this line is for you—it's allergy and dermatologist-tested, with all non-comedogenic formulas.
Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick
If you prefer a more matte cream blush, try this Hourglass formula. Don’t be intimidated by the pigmented shades, as it goes on sheer at first, but you can always add a few more layers, as it doesn’t get thick or sticky.
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek
Not only will this lip and cheek tint add light and color to your face, but it’s also packed with amazing moisturizing ingredients like buriti oil, shea butter and coconut butter. It’s great for all skin types, though those with dry skin will especially benefit from the hydrating formula.
Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick
You simply can’t go wrong with anything from celeb makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s beauty line, including the cream blush. It’s no surprise it’s a best-seller for the brand, as it’s sheer but buildable, and it comes with a buffing brush on the other end, so you can blend it out.