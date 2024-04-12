The Best Cream Bronzers to Achieve a Luminous and Sun-Kissed Glow

There’s nothing quite like a sun-kissed glow, but that particular lit-from-within, naturally luminous aesthetic is a touch harder to achieve when it’s not peak summer. Sun damage, however, is a very real issue and it’s important to slather on that sunscreen no matter the season—and don't forget a hat for added protection, too. Luckily, you can take care of your your skin *and* still score that golden glow without sun exposure, all thanks to the magic that is a good bronzer.

For those of us that came of age in the early aughts era during which slapping a sparkly orange bronzer all over and caking on those layers was the norm, a fear of this particular beauty product is understandable. Thankfully, makeup trends have changed, and lessons have been learned—that is, avoiding powdering on a full face of glittery, five-shades-too-dark bronzer from forehead to chin, somehow forgetting to apply anything to the neck yet still managing to ruin every white shirt. As you may have guessed, I'm speaking from personal experience here.

While I do have a few powder bronzers that I use from time to time, I’m become partial to a cream bronzer, which I’ve found to be far easier to use in order to get that sun-kissed glow, and also less prone to creating those dreaded orange-y streaks. There are always exceptions, but in general, cream bronzers tend to be more blendable, with a lighter and more natural feel, since the formulas glide right onto your skin. Similarly to cream blush, the texture creates a radiant, dewy appearance that looks and feels more like your actual skin, and is less likely to cake or crease, too.

Cream bronzers are also great multi-taskers; they add warmth and depth, and while a contour should technically be a different shade, bronzer works in a pinch. I’ve always loved using a bronzer in lieu of eyeshadow, too, especially during the summer, for that “just got back from a day at the beach” vibe. While everyone uses bronzer differently, depending on their skin type, tone and concerns, the key is to first find the right bronzer for your skin tone, and also not to overdo it. For bronzers, the general rule is to apply where the sun would naturally hit your face, so the main spots are your temples, cheekbones, bridge of your nose and a touch around your chin or jawline area.

Below, discover the best cream bronzers that will give you a natural, sun-kissed glow no matter the season.