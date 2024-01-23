Jet Set

Jet Set: The Best Crossbody Bags for Travel

From a quilted bag and a chic leather purse to a neoprene convertible fanny pack and classic nylon carryall, these are the best crossbody bags we’re loving and coveting right now.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Crossbody bags are wardrobe mainstays for a reason; they're a convenient way to tote around your essentials without a top-handle weighing you down. They're especially well-suited to traveling, as not only are they ideal for a hands-free airport and on-the-go experience, but they also serve the added purpose of providing a safe and easy purse for sightseeing during your getaway adventures, thanks to the added security of a zippered crossbody—a crossbody is widely thought of as the best option to avoid pickpockets. From a quilted bag and a chic leather purse to a neoprene convertible fanny pack and classic nylon carryall, these are the best crossbody bags we're loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Best Crossbody Bags for Travel

Tumi Voyageur Tyler Crossbody Bag

Tumi is known for durable, high-quality travel essentials, combining style and function. This classic black crossbody is spacious enough to use as your personal bag, for a conveniently hands-free option while jetting around the airport. The water-resistant bag features multiple interior zippered compartments, an exterior zip pocket, an adjustable shoulder strap and an open back pocket.

$295, shop now

Tumi. Tumi

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Neoprene Belt Bag

If you're feeling the fanny pack vibes, but want the option to also wear the bag as a small crossbody, look no further than this Dagne Dover neoprene sling bag, complete with an adjustable strap to tailor to your needs. It's ideal if you want something to tote around just the essentials and is *so* convenient to carry; it fits a cell phone, wallet and a few other must-haves, and has an exterior credit card slot for easy access, in addition to a front zippered pocket.

$95, shop now

Dagne Dover. Dagne Dover

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo's viral mini crossbody is made of dirt-resistant nylon with a water-repellent finish, so you don't have to worry about being precious with it. The most talked-about feature, however, is that while it seems rather petite, it can fit quite a bit inside the roomy main compartment, which is always a plus for overpackers.

$20, shop now

Uniqlo. Uniqlo

Rothy's The Daily Crossbody

Rothy's is perhaps best known for their Meghan Markle-approved, eco-friendly shoes, but they also make some fantastic bags. This particular crossbody is ideal when you want a larger purse, and it's so versatile; you can wear it a few different ways—there's a detachable top handle and a detachable crossbody strap. It has one main compartment and two interior pockets to store smaller valuables and must-haves. Plus, it's machine-washable.

$229, shop now

Rothy's. Rothy's

Cuyana Mini Easy Zipper Tote Bag

This chic leather crossbody is just as fitting for everyday use as it is as a very convenient travel purse. You can carry it by either the top handle or the crossbody strap, with a large zippered main compartment that opens up to reveal smaller slide-in pockets, for extra organization.

$248, shop now

Cuyana. Cuyana

MZ Wallace Metro Flat Crossbody

This quilted crossbody is big enough to fit a few extra daily essentials, and perhaps a medium-sized water bottle, too. It features an adjustable strap and a zip-top closure, with two additional exterior pockets and a phone pocket.

$135, shop now

MZ Wallace. MZ Wallace

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page