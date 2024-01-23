Jet Set: The Best Crossbody Bags for Travel
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Crossbody bags are wardrobe mainstays for a reason; they're a convenient way to tote around your essentials without a top-handle weighing you down. They're especially well-suited to traveling, as not only are they ideal for a hands-free airport and on-the-go experience, but they also serve the added purpose of providing a safe and easy purse for sightseeing during your getaway adventures, thanks to the added security of a zippered crossbody—a crossbody is widely thought of as the best option to avoid pickpockets. From a quilted bag and a chic leather purse to a neoprene convertible fanny pack and classic nylon carryall, these are the best crossbody bags we're loving and coveting right now.
Tumi Voyageur Tyler Crossbody Bag
Tumi is known for durable, high-quality travel essentials, combining style and function. This classic black crossbody is spacious enough to use as your personal bag, for a conveniently hands-free option while jetting around the airport. The water-resistant bag features multiple interior zippered compartments, an exterior zip pocket, an adjustable shoulder strap and an open back pocket.
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Neoprene Belt Bag
If you're feeling the fanny pack vibes, but want the option to also wear the bag as a small crossbody, look no further than this Dagne Dover neoprene sling bag, complete with an adjustable strap to tailor to your needs. It's ideal if you want something to tote around just the essentials and is *so* convenient to carry; it fits a cell phone, wallet and a few other must-haves, and has an exterior credit card slot for easy access, in addition to a front zippered pocket.
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Uniqlo's viral mini crossbody is made of dirt-resistant nylon with a water-repellent finish, so you don't have to worry about being precious with it. The most talked-about feature, however, is that while it seems rather petite, it can fit quite a bit inside the roomy main compartment, which is always a plus for overpackers.
Rothy's The Daily Crossbody
Rothy's is perhaps best known for their Meghan Markle-approved, eco-friendly shoes, but they also make some fantastic bags. This particular crossbody is ideal when you want a larger purse, and it's so versatile; you can wear it a few different ways—there's a detachable top handle and a detachable crossbody strap. It has one main compartment and two interior pockets to store smaller valuables and must-haves. Plus, it's machine-washable.
Cuyana Mini Easy Zipper Tote Bag
This chic leather crossbody is just as fitting for everyday use as it is as a very convenient travel purse. You can carry it by either the top handle or the crossbody strap, with a large zippered main compartment that opens up to reveal smaller slide-in pockets, for extra organization.
MZ Wallace Metro Flat Crossbody
This quilted crossbody is big enough to fit a few extra daily essentials, and perhaps a medium-sized water bottle, too. It features an adjustable strap and a zip-top closure, with two additional exterior pockets and a phone pocket.