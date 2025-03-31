The Best Spots for Crudo and Carpaccio in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a coastal city that knows its way around seafood, from sushi and sashimi to lobster rolls and freshly shucked oysters. Though seafood has a reputation for being light and fresh, frying in hearty oils and adding too much seasoning can quickly turn a fresh piece of fish into a heavy dish. Crudo, however, is one of the cleanest and most vibrant ways to enjoy seafood, typically dressed with olive oil, citrus and light seasonings. This versatile dish allows a quality catch to shine, similar to that in a carpaccio. While crudo and carpaccio originated in Italy, and sashimi hails from Japan, many chefs have fused the concepts to create quite a bit of crossover between these raw items.

Nearly every upscale restaurant in Los Angeles has some sort of crudo or seafood carpaccio on the menu, but nothing beats being able to explore a variety of recipes in one sitting. By the end of May 2025, West Adams will welcome Cento Raw Bar, a restaurant dedicated to fresh fish and unique crudo creations. Until then, there are still several L.A. eateries that have branched out beyond the standard ponzu hamachi crudo. Get ready to enjoy warmer weather, lighter wines and better fish at the best places for crudo in Los Angeles.