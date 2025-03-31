The Best Spots for Crudo and Carpaccio in Los Angeles
Get ready to enjoy warmer weather, lighter wines and better fish at the best places for crudo in Los Angeles.Read More
Los Angeles is a coastal city that knows its way around seafood, from sushi and sashimi to lobster rolls and freshly shucked oysters. Though seafood has a reputation for being light and fresh, frying in hearty oils and adding too much seasoning can quickly turn a fresh piece of fish into a heavy dish. Crudo, however, is one of the cleanest and most vibrant ways to enjoy seafood, typically dressed with olive oil, citrus and light seasonings. This versatile dish allows a quality catch to shine, similar to that in a carpaccio. While crudo and carpaccio originated in Italy, and sashimi hails from Japan, many chefs have fused the concepts to create quite a bit of crossover between these raw items.
Nearly every upscale restaurant in Los Angeles has some sort of crudo or seafood carpaccio on the menu, but nothing beats being able to explore a variety of recipes in one sitting. By the end of May 2025, West Adams will welcome Cento Raw Bar, a restaurant dedicated to fresh fish and unique crudo creations. Until then, there are still several L.A. eateries that have branched out beyond the standard ponzu hamachi crudo. Get ready to enjoy warmer weather, lighter wines and better fish at the best places for crudo in Los Angeles.
The Best L.A. Eateries for Crudo
Koast
- 6623 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Created by the same team behind Michelin-starred Kali, Kaost is Melrose Avenue's hottest new seafood spot. While entering via the front door, guests glide over a glass floor with a running waterfall below, setting the tone for an inventive and upscale evening. The wine program features everything from British sparkling wines to gorgeous Rhône blends, enhancing each bite with elegance and ease. Though there are plenty of cooked items worth ordering, like the crispy scallop cake and grilled prawns, the creative crudos make Koast a standout seafood joint. The bright orange salmon crudo is served in a creamy miso sauce before being topped with crispy squares of fried nori, while the Spanish yellowfin tuna is presented in perfectly rolled pieces and marinated in a rich brown butter sauce. For something light and zesty, order the Bay Scallop ceviche.
Crudo e Nudo
- 2724 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in Santa Monica, Crudo e Nudo is the ultimate place for sustainably sourced seafood paired with a wide selection of low-intervention wines. Don’t let the casual, counter-ordering service fool you; the quality of the cuisine reigns supreme. Simply scan the indoor chalkboard for a solid list of daily specials. The halibut crudo has been a local favorite since day one and is marinated in a rich mix of dashi and Arbequina oil before being topped with toasted sesame seeds. Other can’t-miss crudos include the kanpachi and rockfish, but for a more hearty dish, opt for the tuna tartare and onion confit toast.
Found Oyster
- 4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Found Oyster brings a true taste of the New England seafood scene to Los Angeles. The tiny jewel box space curates a laid-back, neighborhood feel with checkered tile floors and a long wooden bar—perfect for post-work Champagne, oysters and crudo. The Sicilian crudo is a classic combination of scallop, salmon and tuna, all dressed to perfection with silky olive oil, fresh lemon, chopped red onion and capers. Another raw favorite is the scallop tostada which is topped with a zesty yuzu kosho, fresh apple and basil.
Yume Sushi Bar
- 12254 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
- 23536 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302
Since opening in Studio City in 2020, Yume Sushi Bar has become a cult favorite for seafood fanatics all across the city. Its recent opening in Calabasas has made Yume even more accessible, and though you’ll be tempted by the fresh nigiri and creative rolls, the carpaccio specials are top-notch. Rich and flavorful, the salmon and mushroom carpaccio can be enhanced with fresh truffle, as can the red snapper sashimi. Prefer a light and fresh flavor profile? The yuzu octopus carpaccio is tender and satisfying, while the yume sauce halibut is the ideal blend of spicy and herbaceous.
Queen St. Raw Bar and Grill
- 4701 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Chef Ari Kolender’s Queen St. brings the charm of Charleston to Eagle Rock. The stained glass oyster bar is a cozy and casual place to sit down for a glass of wine and crudo, but you’ll also find adorable bistro tables situated under a vintage gallery wall and more spacious booths under the panoramic windows. Seafood lovers should order the Perfect Storm Platter, which comes with oysters, shrimp, crudo, clams and more, but if you prefer to order à la carte, the halibut crudo with ginger, carrot and blood orange is a must. The wasabi mackerel tartare and tuna tostada also shine.
Nobu
- 903 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
- 22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Nobu is one of the most famous names in the world of sushi. With locations all across the world, including two new upcoming openings at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego and the Grand Wailea in Maui, Nobu has mastered the art of Japanese-Peruvian fare. The Hirame Tiradito, which is extremely similar to a crudo, features ultra-thin slices of flounder garnished with a cilantro leaf and dab of chile paste. The chive and sesame-topped New-Style Salmon is another favorite, as is the thick-cut Tuna Tataki Tosazu.
Uchi West Hollywood
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd #101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Uchi may be best known for its diverse tasting menus, delicately dressed nigiri and iconic fried milk dessert, but the “cool tastings” section of the menu contains a few can’t-miss crudo-like creations. The Hama Chile is one of Uchi’s most popular claims to fame—this simple yet elegant preparation of yellowtail is marinated in ponzu with Thai chiles and freshly sliced oranges, while a small topping of tobiko offers a delightful crunch. The bluefin tataki is another winner with candied shiitake, Singo pear and smoked blueberry ponzu, but if you want something light and unique, opt for the thin-sliced flounder (hirame usuzukuri) in olive oil and candied quinoa.
C.O.D. Seafood House and Raw Bar
- 8408 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
C.O.D. Seafood House and Raw Bar is a locally-loved neighborhood joint by chef Marcus Kwan. In addition to using locally sourced and in-season produce, C.O.D. prides itself on serving seafood that is always fresh, never frozen. The menu puts a Cantonese twist on several dishes, but the raw bar section contains a handful of crudos and carpaccios that you won’t want to skip. The zesty Hokkaido Scallop carpaccio features thick, tender slices of raw scallop marinated in ponzu and olive oil before being topped with smoked sea salt and small dollops of yuzu kosho. The salmon carpaccio with yuzu soy is slightly seared, while the local halibut carpaccio keeps things classic with olive oil and lime juice.