The Stylish Denim Jackets That Never Go Out of Style

Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer, dependable puffer coat and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll wear year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.

Denim jackets are wardrobe staples that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true sartorial staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to comfy leggings and even with your favorite jeans, for a denim-on-denim look. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style

While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic denim jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected hue. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.