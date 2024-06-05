The Stylish Denim Jackets That Never Go Out of Style
A denim jacket is a timeless staple that you’ll turn to year after year.Read More
Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer, dependable puffer coat and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll wear year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.
Denim jackets are wardrobe staples that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true sartorial staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to comfy leggings and even with your favorite jeans, for a denim-on-denim look. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style
While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic denim jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected hue. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.
The Best Women's Denim Jackets
- Levi's 90's Trucker Denim Jacket
- Rails Grove Boyfriend Trucker Jacket in Indigo Haze
- L'Agence Janelle Raw Cut Slim Denim Jacket
- Favorite Daughter The Jane Trench
- Wrangler Women's Western Crop Shacket
- J. Crew New Classic Denim Jacket in White
- Joe's Jeans The Oversized Jacket
- Michael Stars Jean Linen Jacket
- Retrofete Ada Jacket
- Prada Prada Denim Blouson Jacket
- Agolde Wayne Oversized Denim Jacket
- Khaite Rizzo Denim Jacket
- Paige Cerra Denim Jacket
- Madewell Denim Lady Jacket in Lakecourt Wash
- La Ligne The Val Jacket
- Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Trucker Jacket
- Levi's Original Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's 90's Trucker Denim Jacket
Let’s start with the brand that debuted the original denim jacket in the 1880s. You can’t go wrong with one of Levi’s classic jean jackets; this is a blue denim style you’ll wear year after year. Go for your usual size if you want a fitted, preppier aesthetic, or opt for a larger size than you typically take for a more oversized look, which is ideal if you want to wear yours over sweaters and heavier knits.
Rails Grove Boyfriend Trucker Jacket in Indigo Haze
Everyone needs a classic dark-wash denim trucker jacket; this one has a boyfriend-inspired shape that's still super flattering.
L'Agence Janelle Raw Cut Slim Denim Jacket
An ecru-toned jacket is just as fashionable, functional and versatile as a classic blue, but adds a lighter, summery tone to your ensemble, and looks so chic paired with a white tee or tank. L'Agence's Japanese stretch denim jacket is a comfy and stylish option.
Favorite Daughter The Jane Trench
Try out a more unexpected silhouette with this retro-inspired denim trench coat look, with an ultra-flattering belted waist.
Wrangler Women's Western Crop Shacket
This long-sleeve crop denim shirt jacket has a slightly oversized, boxy fit and raw hem, for a worn-in feel.
J. Crew New Classic Denim Jacket in White
A preppy white denim jacket is the ultimate warm-weather layer, and also makes for a great alternative when you're wearing blue jeans and don't want to go for a full traditional Canadian tuxedo.
Joe's Jeans The Oversized Jacket
Embrace the classic Americana look in this '90s-inspired, just-worn-in-enough perfectly oversized denim jacket.
Michael Stars Jean Linen Jacket
A linen version of the classic jean jacket is an ideal alternative for summer.
Retrofete Ada Jacket
This white cropped denim jacket is a fashionable twist on the classic silhouette, with a slim fit and feminine puffed shoulders.
Prada Prada Denim Blouson Jacket
If you've been debating splurging on a designer denim jacket, take this as a sign it might be time to take the plunge, because Prada's whimsical, oversized jean coat is one of the most adorable pieces of the season.
Agolde Wayne Oversized Denim Jacket
For a light wash denim look, check out Agolde’s comfy, oversized fit jean jacket, made of 75 percent certified organic cotton.
Khaite Rizzo Denim Jacket
Khaite’s black denim jacket is a versatile yet elevated take on the traditional style, with a soft cropped hem and belt loops.
Paige Cerra Denim Jacket
Paige's army green topper has a utility jacket feel, but in a decidedly laidback sense. This is a non-stretchy fabrication, so make sure to size up if you want extra room or a comfier fit.
Madewell Denim Lady Jacket in Lakecourt Wash
For a more ladylike silhouette, try Madewell's collarless, 72 percent cotton denim jacket. It's casual but still polished, with four pockets and a classic fit.
La Ligne The Val Jacket
Inspired by French painter jackets, this oversize, utility-style button-up has more of a shirt-jacket feel. It's 100 percent organic cotton, with adorable patch pockets on the front and copper details.
Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Trucker Jacket
When it comes to an elevated classic Americana aesthetic, it's hard to beat Ralph Lauren. This medium-wash, relaxed fit denim jacket features two chest buttoned pockets and two front waist welt pockets, along with the brand's signature leather patch at the back waist. It's a timeless piece that you'll wear with absolutely everything, for the ultimate effortlessly casual look.
Levi's Original Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
The sherpa-lined interior of this classic Levi’s original trucker jacket adds a cozy, shearling-esque feel to this denim topper, which is particularly appreciated on chillier days. It’s no surprise it’s a best-seller for the American brand.