The Stylish Denim Jackets That Never Go Out of Style

A denim jacket is a timeless staple that you’ll turn to year after year.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg
Stella Maxwell is seen wearing a jeansjacket before Etro during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer, dependable puffer coat and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll wear year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.

Denim jackets are wardrobe staples that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true sartorial staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to comfy leggings and even with your favorite jeans, for a denim-on-denim look. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style

While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic denim jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected hue. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.

The Best Women's Denim Jackets

Levi's 90's Trucker Denim Jacket

Let’s start with the brand that debuted the original denim jacket in the 1880s. You can’t go wrong with one of Levi’s classic jean jackets; this is a blue denim style you’ll wear year after year. Go for your usual size if you want a fitted, preppier aesthetic, or opt for a larger size than you typically take for a more oversized look, which is ideal if you want to wear yours over sweaters and heavier knits.

$98, Buy NoW

Levi's. Levi's.

Rails Grove Boyfriend Trucker Jacket in Indigo Haze

Everyone needs a classic dark-wash denim trucker jacket; this one has a boyfriend-inspired shape that's still super flattering.

$218, Buy NoW

Rails. Rails

L'Agence Janelle Raw Cut Slim Denim Jacket

An ecru-toned jacket is just as fashionable, functional and versatile as a classic blue, but adds a lighter, summery tone to your ensemble, and looks so chic paired with a white tee or tank. L'Agence's Japanese stretch denim jacket is a comfy and stylish option.

$335, Buy NoW

L'Agence. L'Agence.

Favorite Daughter The Jane Trench

Try out a more unexpected silhouette with this retro-inspired denim trench coat look, with an ultra-flattering belted waist.

$218, Buy NoW

Favorite Daughter. Favorite Daughter.

Wrangler Women's Western Crop Shacket

This long-sleeve crop denim shirt jacket has a slightly oversized, boxy fit and raw hem, for a worn-in feel.

$28, Buy NoW

Wrangler. Wrangler.

J. Crew New Classic Denim Jacket in White

A preppy white denim jacket is the ultimate warm-weather layer, and also makes for a great alternative when you're wearing blue jeans and don't want to go for a full traditional Canadian tuxedo.

$138, Buy NoW

J. Crew. J. Crew

Joe's Jeans The Oversized Jacket

Embrace the classic Americana look in this '90s-inspired, just-worn-in-enough perfectly oversized denim jacket.

$114, Buy NoW

Joe's Jeans. Joe's Jeans.

Michael Stars Jean Linen Jacket

A linen version of the classic jean jacket is an ideal alternative for summer.

$178, Buy NoW

Michael Stars. Michael Stars

Retrofete Ada Jacket

This white cropped denim jacket is a fashionable twist on the classic silhouette, with a slim fit and feminine puffed shoulders.

$320, Buy NoW

Retrofete. Retrofete.

Prada Prada Denim Blouson Jacket

If you've been debating splurging on a designer denim jacket, take this as a sign it might be time to take the plunge, because Prada's whimsical, oversized jean coat is one of the most adorable pieces of the season.

$2,350, Buy NoW

Prada.

Agolde Wayne Oversized Denim Jacket

For a light wash denim look, check out Agolde’s comfy, oversized fit jean jacket, made of 75 percent certified organic cotton.

$330, Buy NoW

Agolde. Agolde

Khaite Rizzo Denim Jacket

Khaite’s black denim jacket is a versatile yet elevated take on the traditional style, with a soft cropped hem and belt loops.

$820, Buy NoW

Khaite. Khaite.

Paige Cerra Denim Jacket

Paige's army green topper has a utility jacket feel, but in a decidedly laidback sense. This is a non-stretchy fabrication, so make sure to size up if you want extra room or a comfier fit.

$260, Buy NoW

Paige. Paige

Madewell Denim Lady Jacket in Lakecourt Wash

For a more ladylike silhouette, try Madewell's collarless, 72 percent cotton denim jacket. It's casual but still polished, with four pockets and a classic fit.

$128, Buy NoW

Madewell/ Madewell

La Ligne The Val Jacket

Inspired by French painter jackets, this oversize, utility-style button-up has more of a shirt-jacket feel. It's 100 percent organic cotton, with adorable patch pockets on the front and copper details.

$250, Buy NoW

La Ligne. La Ligne

Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Trucker Jacket

When it comes to an elevated classic Americana aesthetic, it's hard to beat Ralph Lauren. This medium-wash, relaxed fit denim jacket features two chest buttoned pockets and two front waist welt pockets, along with the brand's signature leather patch at the back waist. It's a timeless piece that you'll wear with absolutely everything, for the ultimate effortlessly casual look.

$298, Buy NoW

Polo Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren

Levi's Original Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket

The sherpa-lined interior of this classic Levi’s original trucker jacket adds a cozy, shearling-esque feel to this denim topper, which is particularly appreciated on chillier days. It’s no surprise it’s a best-seller for the American brand.

$108, Buy NoW

Levi's. Levi's.

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page