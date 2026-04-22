The Best Destinations for a Foodie-Focused Mother-Daughter Trip Out West
From wine country mainstays to desert dining, here’s where to go for a culinary-focused girls’ trip out West.Read More
When it comes to mother-daughter travel, some duos like to spa, some like to shop, and some like adventure. As for those who want to experience a true sense of place? They like to eat. In the wise words of Anthony Bourdain, “Food is everything we are. It’s an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma.”
Though eating is nothing more than a necessity for some, those who appreciate all things culinary will find that the best trips tend to revolve around the meals you encounter. Whether you’re a pair of vino lovers looking to enjoy a bonding weekend in wine country or a couple of desert enthusiasts wanting to explore Santa Fe’s thriving Mexican food scene, the western side of the United States boasts some of the best places for a food-focused escape.
Napa Valley and Healdsburg are home to several of California’s most talked-about restaurants, but in nearby Marin County, charming small town vibes meet a clam chowder and oyster scene that rivals the East Coast. For moms and daughters who prefer a more upbeat city vibe, Los Angeles delivers one of the most diverse and dynamic dining landscapes in the country, while Seattle shines a light on what the Pacific Northwest has to offer. From Portland’s thriving pizza scene to the upscale eateries and unexpected wineries in Scottsdale, we’ve rounded up the top destinations for a foodie-forward mother-daughter trip out West.
The 8 Best Mother-Daughter Foodie Destinations
Napa Valley, CA
One of the most famous food destinations in the country, Napa Valley is replete with Michelin-starred restaurants, renowned bistros and farm-to-table eateries. Mother-daughter duos looking to enjoy a blend of award-winning wines and culinary expertise will find no shortage of options in this vibrant valley, but given Napa's commercialized, touristy nature, knowing where to go is crucial. St. Helena’s Clif Family Winery is a family-run operation that offers a wine tasting that gets paired with three seasonal, chef-driven bites—don’t forget to visit the food truck on the back patio for an order of crispy polenta bites (they’re out of this world). For lunch, head to Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch and share a few dishes like the beef tartare, wood-grilled artichoke and a side of white cheddar grits. Once you’ve fueled up, head to your private tour and tasting at The Terraces, where you’ll be taken on an exclusive tour of the vineyards and grounds by the owner or one of his family members. Though The Terraces doesn’t offer a formal food and wine pairing, you will get to taste a 25-year-old balsamic vinegar in a special stone barrel room on the property—a true treat for any foodie.
Yountville is regarded as the valley’s most culinary-focused area, famous for chef Thomas Keller’s restaurants like Bouchon and The French Laundry. However, if I have to choose between Bouchon and Bistro Jeanty, I’m going with the latter—you can always pop by Bouchon Bakery for a warm cheese roll and latte in the morning. Bistro Jeanty is quaint and cozy, with little antiques, trinkets and Parisian memorabilia scattered throughout. All the food is fantastic, from the escargot to the beef bourguignon, but the buttered egg noodles are an (albeit unexpected) must-order. If you want to snap some adorable family photos to commemorate your girls’ trip, Clementine provides the perfect backdrop. Sit on the lush patio with pastel pinks, vintage accents and whimsical olive trees while you sip one of the many Aperol-based cocktails or a pomegranate paloma.
Where to Stay:
Though you’ll find a few different Auberge properties in Napa Valley, Rutherford’s Auberge du Soleil is the collection’s culinary crème de la crème. The on-site restaurant—simply called The Restaurant—offers a Michelin-starred dinner complete with sweeping valley and vineyard views. In the morning, fuel up before wine tasting with a complimentary breakfast, featuring fresh-squeezed orange juice, a rotating selection of housemade pastries and a traditional (yet perfectly executed) eggs Benny. Those wanting to stay closer to the gourmet action in Yountville should opt for a stay at the two-Michelin-key Bardessono Hotel and Spa.
Seattle, WA
Seattle might be best known for its striking mountain backdrop and moody weather, but it is also one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier dining destinations. If you want your girls’ trip to be centered around seafood, you won't find it difficult to get your fill of shellfish and chowder. Frank’s Oyster House is a classic for raw oysters and a bottle of bubbly, and don’t forget about The Walrus and Carpenter. Though Seattle is one of the more laid-back destinations on this list, you can enjoy a $150 Italian omakase—aka, nonnakse—at Mezzanotte, or an even more elegant fine dining experience at Archipelago.
Located just 10 miles across the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge from Downtown Seattle, Bellevue is an affluent area with a thriving food scene. If you’re craving sushi, make a reservation at Takai by Kashiba for the chef’s counter experience. La Mar is great for Peruvian fare and fresh ceviche, but if you’re in the mood for old-school vibes with white tablecloths and American cuisine with a Euro twist, dine at Bis on Main. Other highlights on Bellevue’s “Acclaimed Trail” of renowned restaurants include Duke’s Seafood, Supreme Dumplings and the scenic Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi.
Where to Stay:
Enjoy sweeping views of Elliot Bay from the waterfront Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, which happens to be within walking distance of the city’s best downtown restaurants. You’ll also want to spend one dinner on-site at the Goldenfinch Tavern for upscale seafood and Pacific Northwest cuisine. If you prefer to center your stay around Bellevue’s thriving culinary scene, book a room at the boutique Bellevue Club Hotel.
Scottsdale, AZ
Just 20 minutes outside of Phoenix, Scottsdale is a desert oasis with a rapidly growing fine-dining scene. The boutiques, thriving restaurants and lively nightlife offer plenty to do during a mother-daughter trip, and if you’re a pair of oenophiles, Scottsdale's developing wine industry is worth exploring. FnB, helmed by chef Charleen Badman, serves up one of the area’s most acclaimed dining experiences. Local and seasonal sourcing is prioritized across a produce-driven menu that pairs nicely alongside a list of unique wines from Arizona. Trendy L.A. spots like Toca Madera, Catch and even Élephante have made their way to Scottsdale, and all three are great for a more upbeat mom and daughter date.
The Ends is a seed oil-free restaurant that boasts one of the best daily happy hours in town, but if you want something more old-world and refined, make a reservation for the four- or eight-course tasting menu at family-owned Cafe Monarch. When you’re ready to throw some wine tastings in the mix, make pit stops along the Scottsdale Wine Trail at LDV Winery and Salvatore Vineyards.
Where to Stay:
The southwestern-style cottages at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows ensure that you and your mom will have ample space during your stay. On-site Weft and Warp specializes in a solid selection of Mediterranean food and hand-crafted pastas, but you can also enjoy a desert sunset while sitting fireside and gossiping over refreshing caipirinhas. The hotel hosts several activities through its Create and Cultivate series, from mixology classes to chef-guided pasta and chocolate truffle-making. Mothers and daughters looking to add a wellness component to their stay should consider Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, which just completed a $25 million transformation of its signature spa.
Healdsburg, CA
Known as the culinary capital of Sonoma County, Healdsburg has an unusually high concentration of Michelin-recommended eateries per capita. SingleThread is one of the tight-knit town’s most famous three-Michelin-starred restaurants, specializing in a sustainably-driven 10-course experience that showcases the very best of Dry Creek Valley. Since Healdsburg is right in the heart of wine country, you can expect expertly crafted pairings at nearby Bricoleur Vineyards, which offers an indulgent Rooted culinary experience that complements six of the winery’s signature wines. Renowned New York chef Charlie Palmer has called Healdsburg home for 25 years, and his restaurant, Dry Creek Kitchen, continues to impress locals and visitors alike with its six-course tasting menu and special Thursday night “neighbor” dinners.
If you’re looking to cut back on the meat, visit Little Saint for some of the most inventive vegan fare in a bohemian, maximalist setting. The Matheson is perhaps Healdsburg’s most dynamic restaurant, featuring multiple dining concepts in one space. In the main dining room, enjoy micro-seasonal fine dining next to a famous wine wall with more than 85 varietals on tap. There is also an upstairs rooftop that serves premium pizzas, and in the back of the restaurant, Sushi by Scratch offers its own signature omakase. If you’ve got time to squeeze in a few more meals, keep Barndiva, Valette and locally loved Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar at the top of your list.
Where to Stay:
In September 2025, Charlie Palmer decided to bring a culinary-focused hotel to town with the opening of Appellation Healdsburg. At check-in, guests are greeted with a glass of sparkling wine and seasonal amuse-bouche, but it is the in-house restaurant, Folia, that makes for a standout stay. The kitchen is run by Palmer’s son, Reed, who has found his stride with dishes like the koginut squash pasta, baby iceberg salad and spicy mussel radiatore. Montage Healdsburg is another hotel highlight that serves a signature line of wines crafted in collaboration with Jesse Katz from the on-site vineyards. For a more intimate stay that will make you and mom feel right at home, book into one of the mansion rooms at The Madrona.
Santa Fe, NM
In the artsy town of Santa Fe, southwestern cuisine blending Spanish, Mexican and Native American flavors takes center stage. From chile-smothered burritos to farm-to-table fare, the dining scene is more diverse than most visitors realize. After grabbing a couple of matching cowboy hats and boots, take off on a Mexican food tour, hopping around between some of the desert town’s best spots. Tia Sophia’s is a no-frills eatery that serves an unforgettable hot green chile, but The Shed (which has been a favorite of my family’s for years) is a local staple that’s been around since 1953. You should also keep Casa Chimayo, Tomasita’s and Tres Colores in mind for your visit.
Though you should spend your days at the more casual, hole-in-the-wall eateries, reserve your evenings for the fancier side of Santa Fe. Located in a refurbished 1756 adobe home, Geronimo is one of the area’s most exclusive and elegant restaurants. Expect expertly executed dishes, ranging from a local rack of lamb to grilled lobster tails and a tellicherry-rubbed elk tenderloin. Radish and Rye spotlights Santa Fe’s farm-to-table scene, while The Compound keeps things more traditional, with creations like tuna tartare, scallop lanterne and seared duck breast. 315 Restaurant and Wine Bar is a great place to pop in for a glass of vino, and La Boca specializes in contemporary Spanish tapas.
Where to Stay:
The Rosewood Inn of Anasazi is a 58-room hotel located steps away from the historic Santa Fe Plaza. It’s a great home base for a mostly car-free mom and daughter trip, as you can walk to numerous bars and restaurants from the property. If you don’t mind sacrificing convenience for epic desert views and a secluded setting, opt for Auberge’s Bishop’s Lodge. This mountain resort is surrounded by 1.7 million acres of pristine national forest, and though you’ll need to venture into town for most of your dining experiences, you can stay on-site one evening for a wood-fired feast at SkyFire.
Los Angeles, CA
From one of the world’s most famous K-Towns to an ever-growing sea of Michelin restaurants, L.A. boasts one of the country’s most diverse dining scenes. That said, you won’t be able to see (or taste) it all in a single trip. Though avoiding L.A. traffic is essentially impossible, making the most of your mother-daughter foodie trip requires proper planning, as you’ll want to book hotels and reservations in the general vicinity you intend to explore. If you plan to spend some time by the beach, there are plenty of hotspots to enjoy on the Westside. In Venice, RVR has won the hearts of locals and visitors alike, but Si! Mon offers a unique menu rooted in Central American cuisine with a California twist. Felix and Ospi are two of Venice’s most famous Italian spots, but right next door in Santa Monica, you’ll find two-Michelin-starred Mélisse (and accompanying one-Michelin-starred Citrin). Want to treat your mom to an afternoon in Malibu? Take an order of Malibu Seafood’s fried scallops to the beach before sitting down for a shellfish platter, crudo and dirty martinis at Clark’s Oyster Bar.
For a unique splurge, consider going all out with reservations at Providence or Somni, both of which hold coveted three-Michelin-star status. Koreatown is one of L.A.’s most standout culinary highlights, but for more modern Korean BBQ dining, try Origin. In Los Feliz, Mírate slings impressive cocktails and excellent modern Mexican cuisine to match, while East Hollywood’s Found Oyster remains one of the most locally-loved neighborhood gems (pro-tip: they take reservations now). Holbox in DTLA is yet another Michelin-starred must for seafood lovers, and nearby Grand Central Market offers the ultimate food hall experience. Finally, at least one street taco needs to make it into your itinerary. Teddy’s Red Tacos specializes in birria tacos with a handful of locations throughout the city, but the crispy shrimp tacos from food truck Mariscos Jalisco are one of the city’s most defining dishes.
Where to Stay:
Hotel Bel-Air and The Beverly Hills Hotel offer distinct stays in two of L.A.’s nicest neighborhoods. You’ll find more privacy and seclusion at Hotel Bel-Air; however, if you want to stay in the middle of the action, opt for The Pink Palace in the 90210. No matter where you stay, a visit to Polo Lounge for the McCarthy Salad is an L.A. rite of passage. On the Westside, consider Regent Santa Monica Beach, which houses chef Michael Mina’s Orla. If your mom is a fan of Old Hollywood history, she’ll be equally happy booking either Chateau Marmont or Sunset Tower Hotel, both of which are home to some of the swankiest bars in the city.
Portland, OR
Thanks to its many distinct neighborhoods and diverse residents, Portland has become a top food destination in the Pacific Northwest. It’s a kind of quirky, artsy place, but when it comes to dining out, a seasonally driven, farm-to-table ethos takes center stage. Start each morning with a bonding walk to a coffee shop. You’ll find plenty all over the city, but some standout cafes include Kalesa Coffee, Abba Coffee Roasters and Matta Café. Portland also knows its way around a quality pizza, with popular purveyors being The Turning Peel and Yum’s of PDX.
Given its rebellious reputation and knack for nonconformity, it might be surprising to learn that Portland also has a solid array of upscale eateries. Han Oak is a Korean-inspired restaurant with a prix-fixe menu that changes seasonally. L’Echelle is a charming French bistro, but when it comes to sushi, Murata reigns supreme. Of course, no visit to Portland is complete without a donut from the original Voodoo in Old Town.
Where to Stay:
The Hoxton is a hip, design-forward property. It’s walkable to all of the best restaurants and bars in Old Town, but there are also four on-site dining and drinking options, including a rooftop taqueria, if you feel like laying low one night. Kimpton RiverPlace is a bit more elegant and timeless, featuring riverfront views and a premier seafood restaurant, King Tide Fish and Shell.
Marin County, CA
From Sausalito to Point Reyes, Marin County is home not only to fertile farmlands and charming bayside cities, but also a thriving seafood scene. After crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, you’ll land in Sausalito, where you’ll want to spend at least 24 hours. This picturesque seaside town is home to oceanview spots like Scoma’s and The Spinnaker, which are best reserved for a pre-dinner cocktail and cup of clam chowder. For a full sit-down meal, head to Sushi Ran. This Bib Gourmand Japanese restaurant serves up an array of nigiri and rolls that rival many of San Francisco’s more casual sushi spots. Share a bottle of sake as you make your way through the diverse menu, branching out with more unique bites like the baby firefly squid with shiso, seared barracuda and red wine-cured chu toro.
Deeper into the county, you’ll find the Tomales Bay-side town of Marshall. Here, embark on an oyster and clam chowder tour at locally-loved gems like Nick’s Cove, Hog Island Oyster Co. and Tony’s Seafood Restaurant. Though you should certainly get your fill of fresh-shucked shellfish, don’t forget to try the many different renditions of BBQ’d and wood-grilled oysters you’ll encounter. For a more casual lunch, head to The Marshall Store and order the tri-tip and Dungeness crab sandwiches to share. Interested in booking a couple of more interactive foodie activities? Drive next door to Point Reyes and enjoy a tasting at Heidrun Meadery or stop by Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. for a build-your-own charcuterie board experience on the scenic patio.
Where to Stay:
In Sausalito, enjoy a waterfront stay complete with sweeping bay views from floor-to-ceiling windows at Inn Above Tide. Though this 33-room property is a tad dated, there’s something charming about its old-school vibe and nostalgic aesthetic. Every evening, there’s a complimentary wine and cheese reception near the lobby, allowing you and your mom to kick back with a glass of local vino and fromage before heading out for dinner. You can also surprise her with an elegant Champagne and caviar amenity upon arrival, because let’s be honest, she deserves it. Once you make it to Marshall, check in at the rustic Lodge at Marconi for a cozy stay in the middle of a scenic state park (perfect for getting your steps in between food-focused excursions).