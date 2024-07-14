The Best Espadrilles for Summer
The rope-soled shoe is a summer staple.Read More
When it comes to summer shoes, you can’t go wrong with an effortless espadrille. There’s something about that roped sole that instantly adds a perfectly seasonal edge to any ensemble, and while the espadrille is perhaps most closely associated with the traditional lace-up wedge or canvas flatform iterations, there are now countless other styles out there to choose from, for every sartorial preference.
Espadrilles originated in Spain hundreds of years ago as a simple, comfortable work shoe. They've since evolved into a versatile, fashionista-adored shoe; one that is quintessentially summer. Espadrilles are laidback yet polished, and they’re a lovely alternative when you’re not in the mood for a sporty athletic sneaker or uncomfortable heel. There's a jute-soled shoe for every occasion; you can dress them up or down and pair them with everything from flowing maxi dresses and crisp white pants to crochet cover-ups and your favorite denim. They add a touch of sophisticated ease to any outfit, and it’s no wonder they’re so often the shoe of choice during summer months. Below, see the best espadrilles to add to your warm weather wardrobe.
The Best Women's Espadrilles to Shop Now
Gianvito Rossi Suede Platform Espadrille
These elegant raffia sandals are a less aggressive take on the flatform, with a slight arch that tends to be more wearable, with a chic suede ribbon ankle tie.
Stuart Weitzman Nudista Denim Ankle-Strap Wedge Espadrilles
Keep it classic in these espadrille wedge heels, with a dainty ankle strap and pretty denim-blue shade.
Rothy's The Espadrille
Sustainably-minded shoe brand Rothy's, which counts Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes as fans, is known for their ultra-comfortable footwear, and their take on the espadrille is no different. Made using a blend of hemp, organic cotton and recycled water bottles, the plush footbed features a durable EVA outsole and removable insole. The ankle strap is also removable, so you can wear these as simple ballet flats or with the lace tied up. The shoe comes in a few colors, but we're very into this nautical-esque blue-and-white sailor stripe.
Polo Ralph Lauren Leather-Trim Canvas Slingback Espadrille
For a more inventive take on the slip-in espadrille, look no further than these Ralph Lauren slingbacks, composed of cotton canvas and Italian leather, with a jute-and-rubber outsole.
Sam Edelman Kai Penny Loafer
If you’re looking for a close-toe espadrille that you can wear somewhere other than the beach, check out these polished leather penny loafers.
Sarah Flint Mirjana Wedge 50
A ladylike platform wedge is a comfortable yet polished addition to your warm weather wardrobe. The reverse bow detail is unapologetically feminine, and not only do these instantly elevate any summer dress, but the 6 mm of extra footbed padding promise you'll strut through summer in both comfort and style.
Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges
If you’re not sure where to start on your espadrille shoe search, look no further than Castañer. Founded in Spain, the brand, which counts Kate Middleton as a fan, offers plenty of comfy and stylish espadrilles, and this particular classic black-and-beige lace-up pair is sure to be a wardrobe staple.
Gucci Damita Logo Eyelet Canvas Espadrilles
Gucci's broderie anglaise slides are a more low-key way of sporting the brand's signature logo.
Andre Assous Aria Espadrille Wedge Sandal
These simple metallic wedges are giving us serious vacation dressing vibes.
Tory Burch Leather Raffia Ankle-Strap Wedge Espadrilles
Prepster-loved Tory Burch's elegant open-toe wedge espadrille features a delicate ankle strap and braided raffia wedge heel.
Staud Billie Leather Espadrille Wedge Mules
The minimalist dresser will adore these simple leather-and-rope wedge espadrille sandals.
Manolo Blahnik Espadra Collapsible-Heel Raffia Espadrilles
Trade in your classic Manolo heels for a more casual silhouette from the designer this summer, like this collapsible-heel raffia flat espadrille loafers in a wearable tan hue.
Christian Louboutin Calakala Leather Crisscross Red Sole Espadrille Sandals
Those on the hunt for a heeled espadrille must check out these ’70s-inspired chunky platforms. They have all the benefits and glamour of a bit of extra heel height, but with the comfort of an espadrille platform.
Soludos The Original Espadrille
There's nothing wrong with going back to the basics and picking up a pair of summery jute sole Soludos, though selecting a more unexpected fabrication, like this chic crochet, adds a stylish touch.
Toms Valencia Platform Espadrille
If you’re already a fan of Toms comfy slip-ons, you must try the espadrille version, which has a chunky rope platform for a little extra height.
Beek Pelican Jute Platform Sandal
For a simple and comfortable slide, try these flattering leather espadrilles, with a memory foam molded footbed for extra support.
Prada Raffia Espadrilles
The effortless raffia slip-on got a high-fashion makeover thanks to Prada.
Viscata Empuria Canvas Wedges in Black
You already know that the platform is back and better than ever, and these strappy espadrille wedges are a great option for a day-to-night shoe that’s comfy yet elegant.
Castañer Gea Canvas Espadrilles
These ballet-inspired canvas platform espadrilles from the Spanish brand Castañer feature a wraparound tie and super wearable flatform.
Loeffler Randall Gaby Raffia Bow Espadrilles
These adorable raffia flatforms have a whimsical bow and secure ankle strap; they would look great with a cropped pair of jeans or slip dress.