The Best Espadrilles for Summer

When it comes to summer shoes, you can’t go wrong with an effortless espadrille. There’s something about that roped sole that instantly adds a perfectly seasonal edge to any ensemble, and while the espadrille is perhaps most closely associated with the traditional lace-up wedge or canvas flatform iterations, there are now countless other styles out there to choose from, for every sartorial preference.

Espadrilles originated in Spain hundreds of years ago as a simple, comfortable work shoe. They've since evolved into a versatile, fashionista-adored shoe; one that is quintessentially summer. Espadrilles are laidback yet polished, and they’re a lovely alternative when you’re not in the mood for a sporty athletic sneaker or uncomfortable heel. There's a jute-soled shoe for every occasion; you can dress them up or down and pair them with everything from flowing maxi dresses and crisp white pants to crochet cover-ups and your favorite denim. They add a touch of sophisticated ease to any outfit, and it’s no wonder they’re so often the shoe of choice during summer months. Below, see the best espadrilles to add to your warm weather wardrobe.