The Cozy Fall Candles to Light All Season Long
The end of summer is bittersweet, but even though we're saying goodbye to those endless sunny days and many a beach weekend, let's not forget that there's a whole lot to look forward to as we usher in fall. There's a reason autumn is the most Pinterest-perfect of all the seasons, because what's not to love about sweater weather, pumpkin spice everything, apple cider galore and plenty of leaf crunching?
There's nothing like those first few crisp fall days, when all you want to do is go to a pumpkin patch and watch all things Nora Ephron on repeat, and what better way to get into the true autumnal mood than by lighting a candle that perfectly encapsulates the coziest time of year? The best fall candles are comforting and warm, filling your home with all the best parts of autumn, whether you're a PSL fan through and through, or perhaps you prefer more of a cinnamon vibe. There are apple cider aromas, vanilla bougies and chai bouquets, as well as crisp woodsy options and everything in between, all of which are perfect to light while you cozy up by the fire. Don't fret if you're not sure where to start, because we've done the hard work for you. Below, see the best fall candles to shop now.
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Jar Candle
If you're the kind of person who counts down to the Pumpkin Spice Latte launch every year, then you're sure to love this hand-poured candle, with additional hints of marshmallow, coconut crema and cinnamon spiced brûlée. Plus, the chic vessel is an adorable addition to your home decor situation.
Otherland Spice It Up Candle
Otherland's Homestead collection includes plenty of scents that exude all things fall, but you can't go wrong with the Spice It Up coconut and soy wax candle, with its dreamy autumnal aroma of hickory wood, brown sugar and pink peppercorn.
Glasshouse Fragrances In Season Candle
Embrace all things fall with this delightful pumpkin-y two-wick candle complete with touches of coconut, orange and pumpkin, along with mouthwatering hints of warm spices from cinnamon, clove, cumin and maple, with a base of caramelized sugar, musk and vanilla.
Lafco Spiced Pomander
For a head start on the festive season, light up this spicy cinnamon, bitter orange and clove essential oil-based candle, in a pretty bronze-y orange glass jar with up to a 50-hour burn time.
Anecdote Ghosting Candle
This sassily-named candle is more comforting than you'd expect, with hints of tobacco, cardamom, wood, lemon flower and mandarin.
Diptyque Paris 34 Boulevard Saint Germain
If you're not quite ready to fully immerse yourself in heavier fall scents, consider Diptyque's indulgent new bougie, with contrasting yet complementary notes of fresh moss and blackcurrent with spicy woods.
Carrière Frères Glaesum Amber Candle
Who can resist a chic amber-scented candle? While the fragrance is lovely any time of the year, it's particularly appreciated in the autumn, and we love the hints of tobacco, leather and wood, too.
Brooklyn Candle Minimalist Collection Toasted Pumpkin Candle
Yes, another pumpkin option, because why not?! For a twist on the beloved aroma, try this toasted pumpkin candle, with hints of cardamom, nutmeg, clove and cinnamon. It's Halloween come early.
Floral Street Fireplace Candle
For a more botanical fragrance, try this fireplace-inspired candle, which will fill the air with juniper, birch leaf and raspberry. You won't be able to resist curling up fireside.
Apotheke Birchwood Apple Candle
While apple might be one of the most iconic fall aromas, it's not as popular as its pumpkin counterpart when it comes to candles. This Birchwood Apple votive is sure to change that, as you won't be able to get enough of this rich apple, mahogany, oak and woodsy fragrance.
Snif Ditch Plains Candle
Just because summer's over, doesn't mean you have to bid adieu to the beach. Bring the ocean home with you thanks to this votive, which is inspired by Ditch Plains beach in Montauk, and will have you dreaming of the water thanks to a blend of tuberose, sandalwood, rum, neroli, cedarwood and amber.
Trudon Alabaster Collection Vesta Candle
Those that prefer a fruity and floral candle no matter the time of year must try Trudon's latest Alabaster votive; it's a luxurious combination of chypre, rose, jasmine and mandarin, with base notes of musk, tangerine and moss.
Nest New York Fragrances Autumn Plum Candle
An unexpected yet delightful amalgam of fruity and woodsy aromas are at the forefront of this perfectly autumnal candle that will scent your home with plum, cinnamon and cashmere wood, complemented by hints of patchouli leaf.
Literie Apple Picking in the Hudson Valley Candle
If you've ever wanted the votive version of apple pie, we've got you covered. This soy and coconut wax candle will fill your home with a truly delicious aroma of those apple cider donuts that are always best accompanied by *all* the apple picking and pumpkin patch activities—hayride included.