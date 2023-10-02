The Cozy Fall Candles to Light All Season Long

The end of summer is bittersweet, but even though we're saying goodbye to those endless sunny days and many a beach weekend, let's not forget that there's a whole lot to look forward to as we usher in fall. There's a reason autumn is the most Pinterest-perfect of all the seasons, because what's not to love about sweater weather, pumpkin spice everything, apple cider galore and plenty of leaf crunching?

There's nothing like those first few crisp fall days, when all you want to do is go to a pumpkin patch and watch all things Nora Ephron on repeat, and what better way to get into the true autumnal mood than by lighting a candle that perfectly encapsulates the coziest time of year? The best fall candles are comforting and warm, filling your home with all the best parts of autumn, whether you're a PSL fan through and through, or perhaps you prefer more of a cinnamon vibe. There are apple cider aromas, vanilla bougies and chai bouquets, as well as crisp woodsy options and everything in between, all of which are perfect to light while you cozy up by the fire. Don't fret if you're not sure where to start, because we've done the hard work for you. Below, see the best fall candles to shop now.

