The Crisp Fall Cocktails to Toast the Coziest Season
Is there any better way to welcome in the new season than with a perfectly autumnal drink?Read More
Fall is in the air, and what better way to usher in the coziest time of year than by toasting the new season with a delicious autumnal cocktail? Whether you're welcoming a few pals at home for brunch, hosting a chic fall fête, prepping for Halloween or just want a delightful beverage to sip on while lounging on your couch, why not up the ante by spicing up your usual drink of choice and opting for a more seasonally appropriate cocktail? While a pumpkin spice latte is nice and all, that's not all we're talking about here on a crisp fall day, because there are, in fact, other perfectly autumnal ingredients with fall flavors—think cinnamon, apple, cloves, vanilla and so many more fall drinks. From classic cocktails and bubbly beverages to perfectly fall drinks and cozy tipples, below, take a peek at the best fall cocktail recipes to whip up this season.
Pumpkin Mule
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Nolet's Silver Gin
1 oz pumpkin puree
.5 oz fresh lime juice
Dash of cinnamon and nutmeg
Ginger beer
Lime, cinnamon stick, cranberries, currants and/or dried ginger, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except for ginger beer, into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Pour over fresh ice in a Moscow mule mug or tumbler; top with ginger beer and garnish.
1800 Iced Chai
Ingredients:
2 oz 1800 Añejo
3 oz chai tea
1 oz coconut milk
1/4 oz agave syrup
Lemon oil
Directions:
Combine 1800 Añejo, chai tea, coconut milk and agave syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. Express a lemon twist over the top. Garnish with a clove-studded lemon wheel.
Glenmorangie Pumpkin Scotch Latte
Ingredients
50 ml Glenmorangie Original
50 ml espresso
50 ml spiced pumpkin syrup
100 ml hot milk
Whipped cream and cinnamon, for garnish
Directions:
Pour ingredients into cup; stir. Garnish with whipped cream and dust with cinnamon
Autumn Grove
Ingredients:
2 oz Fig-Infused Cutwater Bourbon Whiskey
2 dashes black walnut bitters
.25 oz maple-vanilla syrup
Dried fig and orange zest, for garnish
Directions:
Add all liquid ingredients into a rocks glass, add ice and stir until cold. Garnish with a dried fig on a pick and orange zest.
Hendrick's Hot Spiced Apple
Ingredients:
1 1/4 parts Hendrick's Gin
5 parts spiced apple juice
2 cloves
2 crushed cardamom
2 star anise
2 crushed juniper berries
1 orange peel
Apple slices
Nutmeg
Directions:
Simmer Hendrick's, apple juice and spices in a saucepan. Serve in a teacup; garnish with three apple slices and a dash of nutmeg.
Pumpkin Margarita
- Created by Manny Hinojosa
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado
1 oz Bols Pumpkin Spice Liqueur
2 oz orange juice
1/2 oz lemon juice
Cinnamon powder
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and then serve over ice. Add cinnamon sugar to rim; garnish with lime and orange slices.
Avaline Mulled Wine
Ingredients:
1 bottle of Avaline Red Wine
1 peeled and juiced orange
1 peeled lemon
4 cinnamon sticks
5 star anise (whole)
5 cloves (whole)
5 allspice (whole)
1 tbsp organic cane sugar
1 orange, cut into half wheels
Directions:
Peel orange and lemon, then juice orange. Combine all spices into a large saucepan; toast on medium heat for a few minutes. Add the rest of your ingredients to the pan and let it sit until it starts to steam; about 30 seconds. Reduce heat to low; let ingredients simmer together for 15 minutes. Strain and serve your wine in a mug. Garnish with an orange wheel. Makes a big batch.
Maple Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patron Silver
.75 oz Patron Citrónge Orange
.25 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
1 oz maple syrup
1 oz lime juice
Salt
Maple leaf
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin; shake with ice to chill. Strain into a coupe glass rimmed with salt. Garnish with a maple leaf.
Apple Chai T&G
Ingredients:
3 parts (1/2 bottle) Betty Buzz Tonic Water
1 part Aviation Gin
1/2 part apple chai syrup
Star anise pod
Directions:
Fill a highball glass with ice; add gin and apple chai syrup. Top with Betty Buzz Tonic Water and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a star anise pod.
Honey Smoked Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 oz Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey
1/2 oz smoked honey simple syrup
5 dashes Angostura bitters
Orange peel, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; stir for 20 seconds. Strain bourbon cocktail into a double old fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist. Smoke cocktail with a cocktail smoker, if you prefer.
Grapefruit Cinnamon Smash
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
1/4 ruby red grapefruit, cubed
2 dashes ground cinnamon
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz simple syrup
2 to 3 dashes bitters
Grapefruit slice
Directions:
In a mixing glass, muddle the grapefruit chunks with the lemon juice and simple syrup. Add vodka, ground cinnamon and bitters. Top with ice; shake vigorously for 10 seconds and then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a thin grapefruit slice.
Lillet Cranberry Sparkler Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 parts Lillet Blanc
1/2 part fresh lime juice
1 to 2 tablespoons cranberry sauce
3 parts G.H. Mumm Brut Grand Cordon
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except champagne, in a cocktail shaker. Shake and fine strain into glass and top with bubbles. Garnish with candied orange peel.
Spiced Espresso Tini
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Don Papa
1 oz espresso
1/2 oz Grand Marnier
1/4 oz Mr. Black
3 espresso beans
Orange zest
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake and strain into a coup glass. Garnish with espresso beans and orange zest.
Apple Cider Spritz
Ingredients:
2 parts apple cider
1 part Aperol
2 parts Campo Viejo Cava Brut
Soda
Cinnamon stick
Apple wedge
Directions:
Combine apple cider and Aperol. Top with sparkling wine and a splash of soda. Garnish apple cider cocktail with cinnamon stick and fresh apple wedge.
Proper Apple Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
2 oz Irish cream liqueur
2 dashes cinnamon
Graham cracker, for glass rim
Directions:
Add whiskey, cream liqueur and a dash of cinnamon to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass with crushed graham cracker rim. Garnish with cinnamon.
Pumpkin Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
1.5 oz El Bandido Yankee Reposado Tequila
1 oz pumpkin spice syrup (1 tbsp pumpkin spice blend, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup light brown sugar)
1 oz fresh lemon juice
2 dashes orange bitters
8 oz boiling water
Directions:
To make pumpkin spice syrup, combine pumpkin spice blend, water and brown sugar into a saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Simmer until reduced by half. Cool and then strain.
For hot toddy: Combine tequila, pumpkin spice syrup and lemon juice into a mug. Fill with hot water. Top off with orange bitters. Garnish with cinnamon stick and dried lemon wheel.