The Top Men’s Jackets to Elevate Your Autumn Wardrobe
Choosing the right jacket is akin to picking your character in a video game—it’s a strategic decision that says more about you than you might think.Read More
Fall, the season that fashion enthusiasts either love or love to hate, is upon us, bringing with it the inevitable jacket frenzy. It’s that tricky time of year when the weather can’t quite make up its mind, and neither can we when it comes to what to wear. Enter the jacket, the veritable hero of autumn, ready to make or break your outfit in the blink of an eye.
From the tried-and-true trucker jacket to the classic bomber that’s been done to death, the options for that pre-winter jacket are as plentiful as the leaves on the ground. And let’s not forget the sleek rain jackets and nylon bombers that have somehow weaseled their way into the modern man’s wardrobe. Choosing the right jacket is akin to picking your character in a video game—it’s a strategic decision that says more about you than you might think.
So even though you’ve just turned the clock back an hour, we’re here to guide you through the minefield of fall jackets to dial up your style savoir. It’s time to up your outerwear game, find your sartorial soulmate and show this season that you’re not to be trifled with. Dive in, take risks and remember: in the world of menswear fall fashion, playing it safe may be the riskiest move of all.
The Best Fall Jackets for Men
- Vince Splittable Wool-Blend Zip-Up Jacket
- Mack Weldon Warmknit 2-Way Puffer Jacket
- Oliver Spencer Norton Cotton-Velvet Jacket
- Overland Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket
- Buck Mason Felted Chore Coat
- Our Legacy Mini Pinstriped Cotton-Blend Jacket
- Nobis Hedge Men's Performance Hoodie
- Valstar Valstarino 2 Layers Soft Cashmere Jacket
- Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Rancher
- Stòffa Reversible Blouson
- Acronym 3L Gore-Tex Pro Hooded Jacket
- Purdey Men's Loden Field Jacket
- Barbour Flyweight Chelsea Quilted Jacket
- Stone Island Patch Pocket Felted Wool Overshirt
- Rag & Bone Owen Trucker Jacket
Vince Splittable Wool-Blend Zip-Up Jacket
This cozy garment provides warmth with a touch of sophistication. The back is adorned with raised seams, creating a refined silhouette that speaks volumes of its craftsmanship. Angled welt side pockets are not just about utility; they add a subtle charm, ensuring your essentials are stashed in style.
Mack Weldon Warmknit 2-Way Puffer Jacket
Mack Weldon's reversible puffer is like having two jackets in one. Thinsulate technology ensures you're snug as a bug, while the choice between a sleek herringbone or a rugged quilted exterior keeps your style game strong. Water-resistant and ready for action, this jacket is a true chameleon of the wardrobe, and is ideal for that pre-down jacket weather.
Oliver Spencer Norton Cotton-Velvet Jacket
Oliver Spencer introduces a versatile zip-up blouson with subtle Western flair and a classic trucker silhouette. The lush cotton-velvet material adds a touch of luxury, while practical features like chest patch pockets and adjustable waist tabs ensure you're ready for anything.
Overland Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket
Overland pays homage to the iconic WWII sherpa shearling jackets with their classic bomber. The genuine British Merino sheepskin and durable Nappa finish exterior are a match made in heaven, ensuring you're cocooned in comfort and timeless style. It's the perfect combination of a leather jacket and a bomber jacket.
Buck Mason Felted Chore Coat
With a tailored cut through the arms and room in the torso, it's a slam-dunk for layering over a t-shirt on those unpredictable fall days. The twice-boiled merino wool of this blazer-style silhouette brings Buck Mason's commitment to quality and durability to the forefront, for a lighter take on the peacoat.
Our Legacy Mini Pinstriped Cotton-Blend Jacket
Minimalist elegance takes center stage with this cotton jacket, featuring iridescent Italian fabric and a contemporary boxy fit. It's a 21st-century twist on a classic, ensuring you leave a lasting impression.
Nobis Hedge Men's Performance Hoodie
This hoodie is a fortress against the elements, crafted from premium materials to ensure you stay warm and dry. The adjustable drawstrings and sleek hood provide adaptable protection, while the invisible zip pocket is so useful, for the ultimate in versatility within your wardrobe.
Valstar Valstarino 2 Layers Soft Cashmere Jacket
Valstar always showcases Italian craftsmanship at its finest. Made from luxe pure cashmere fabric bonded with a waterproof membrane and lightly padded for extra warmth, this jacket is both stylish and functional. The design stays true to the original A-2 flight jacket, providing a timeless look.
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Rancher
Made of Martexin 10-ounce sailcloth, this timeless work jacket, via Huckberry, is designed to fend off cold and wet weather, while developing a handsome patina over time. The quilted, flannel-lined interior and insulation of this American-made workwear waxed jacket provide heaps of warmth, and offer a great alternative to the usual denim jacket.
Stòffa Reversible Blouson
Stòffa takes craftsmanship to the next level with their Reversible Blouson. Made in Campania, Italy, this jacket is crafted from double-faced brushed wool in shades of cream and beige, allowing you to switch up your look with ease. The attention to detail and quality craftsmanship make this a standout piece.
Acronym 3L Gore-Tex Pro Hooded Jacket
This jacket is the epitome of functionality, crafted from durable Gore-Tex Pro to ensure you stay dry and comfortable. The JacketSling and perforated panel at the back of this zip jacket add a touch of innovation, ensuring you're ready for any adventure.
Purdey Men's Loden Field Jacket
British label Purdey offers a luxurious and functional option for fall. Made in the U.K. from green wool and modeled after military outerwear, this jacket features multiple pockets and a corduroy collar, and is lined with robust Sympatex to protect against wind and rain.
Barbour Flyweight Chelsea Quilted Jacket
Barbour updates a classic: Based on the popular Chelsea Sportsquilt jacket, this version features a lighter weight construction, classic equestrian styling and a quilted funnel collar, providing a stylish and comfortable option for the warmer months.
Stone Island Patch Pocket Felted Wool Overshirt
Crafted from a wool blend, this roomy overshirt is designed with patch pockets at the chest and a point collar, providing a sleek and modern look.
Rag & Bone Owen Trucker Jacket
Rag & Bone’s Owen trucker is inspired by the classic jean jacket, but is built for cold weather, boasting insulation without the bulk that lends a casual edge to any fall-forward look. Suede and wool variations from the New York-based brand are also available.