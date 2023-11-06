The Top Men’s Jackets to Elevate Your Autumn Wardrobe

Fall, the season that fashion enthusiasts either love or love to hate, is upon us, bringing with it the inevitable jacket frenzy. It’s that tricky time of year when the weather can’t quite make up its mind, and neither can we when it comes to what to wear. Enter the jacket, the veritable hero of autumn, ready to make or break your outfit in the blink of an eye.

From the tried-and-true trucker jacket to the classic bomber that’s been done to death, the options for that pre-winter jacket are as plentiful as the leaves on the ground. And let’s not forget the sleek rain jackets and nylon bombers that have somehow weaseled their way into the modern man’s wardrobe. Choosing the right jacket is akin to picking your character in a video game—it’s a strategic decision that says more about you than you might think.

So even though you’ve just turned the clock back an hour, we’re here to guide you through the minefield of fall jackets to dial up your style savoir. It’s time to up your outerwear game, find your sartorial soulmate and show this season that you’re not to be trifled with. Dive in, take risks and remember: in the world of menswear fall fashion, playing it safe may be the riskiest move of all.

