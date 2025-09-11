The Best Fall Long Weekend Trips Are Hiding in Plain Sight

Fall long weekends used to mean defaulting to foliage. Book a B&B, pretend cider is exciting, maybe panic about how much fleece is too much fleece. But these days, the smartest travelers are mixing it up. Some classic destinations (hello, Berkshires and Adirondacks) are still in their prime, yes—but they’ve quietly leveled up. Think new design-forward hotels, festivals that feel more curated than quaint, and restaurants doing a lot more than serving "harvest bowls." Meanwhile, lesser-known spots—desert towns, off-season islands, wine regions south of the usual suspects—are hitting their stride just as everyone else heads back to the office.

This is the sweet spot: after the summer stampede, before the holiday congestion, when flights and hotels are cheaper (around 20 to 40 percent less, according to Expedia), tables are available, and even the most over-it concierges start making eye contact again. Fewer families, more actual atmosphere. And thanks to the cosmic alignment of school calendars and shoulder-season pricing, you can pull off something that feels like a full reset in 72 hours or less.

We’ve rounded up 13 places that thrive in fall, whether or not they’re known for it. Some are stalwarts with new energy; others are late-blooming alternatives to the usual suspects. All have something going on, whether it's an art festival, a reopening, or a hike that won’t be swarming with backpacked influencers. So whether you're chasing peak foliage or just a decent Negroni away from home, here’s where to go when the forecast and your calendar finally agree.