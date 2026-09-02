The North American Beach Escapes That Shine in Fall Shoulder Season
These North American beach towns hit their stride after summer, when the crowds thin, the water stays warm and the pace finally slows down.Read More
Saying goodbye to summer is a bittersweet affair, but if you’re craving one more beach vacation before fall officially sets in, you’re not alone. Late September and early October may signal the end of summertime, but these transitional months also usher in some of the most idyllic weather across various beach towns in North America. The crowds begin to thin, summer’s oppressive heat starts to soften and the ocean temperatures, in parts of both the Atlantic and the Pacific, maintain a comfortable level of warmth.
Rather than forcing you to fight for a patch of sand or book beachfront hotels at double the price, this sweet spot of shoulder season offers a slower pace for travelers who want to soak up a bit more sun and saltwater. And because the high-season frenzy has begun to subside, you can actually spend more time exploring beyond the shore, whether that be strolling through the storied streets of Key West or sipping a passion fruit mai tai at sunset in Maui. From Los Cabos in Mexico to Laguna Beach in California, these are the North American beach destinations worth visiting during the early days of fall.
Shoulder Season Beach Destinations
Laguna Beach, California
Laguna Beach is one of SoCal’s most sought-after summer destinations. Come September and October, the tourists clear out, and the locals reclaim ownership of their pristine beaches and gentle swells. A seasonal shift in wind and calmer waves makes the water clearer than ever, and if you decide to take an early morning dip, don’t be surprised if a small leopard shark drifts past you in the shallows. Though the best tide pooling experiences tend to happen during winter, Laguna’s rocky coves are still worth exploring in early fall, and you’ll likely run into a few sea slugs, hermit crabs, anemones and the occasional starfish. Spend your shoulder season days living like a local, exploring beaches like Treasure Island, Table Rock and Aliso, before sitting down for a Michelin-starred omakase at Rebel Omakase. Those wanting to take advantage of every oceanfront moment possible can also enjoy a sunset dinner while hovering over the shore at Splashes.
Where to Stay:
The final beach trip of the year calls for a hotel right on the water, and Surf & Sand Laguna Beach sits on a wide stretch of sand right along South Coast Highway. Casa Loma also offers easy beach access from its 70-room Mediterranean-inspired oasis, making it a great option for those who prefer a more boutique home base.
Los Cabos, Mexico
For travelers seeking a classic Mexico beach resort escape, you can't go wrong with Los Cabos. There's something for everyone, whether you prefer the calmer and more reserved environment in San José del Cabo or the lively, upbeat atmosphere in Cabo San Lucas.
You won’t find the most swimmable waters in Los Cabos, but there’s something inexplicably enticing about standing on the massively wide stretches of sand as you watch (and hear) the deep blue waves crash along the shore. September remains a bit muggy and warm, but as we delve deeper into October, a worthwhile shoulder season begins. Daytime temps drop to the 80s, and since you’ll be spending most of your days by the pool with a mezcalita in hand, this is ideal. The heavy humidity fades away, but the water stays temperate, making it a great time to rent a catamaran for a sailing excursion to various beaches and coves that are suitable for swimming and snorkeling.
Where to Stay:
Amanvari’s recent opening marks a new era of luxury for Cabo’s East Cape (albeit one that’s kicked off with a touch of controversy); however, the nearby Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is a reliable option, set on the destination's largest swimmable beach. Those wanting to stick with the Four Seasons brand but stay in a more central location can opt for the Four Seasons Resort Cabo Del Sol, or head to San José del Cabo for a lavish weekend at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort.
Key West, Florida
Home to some of the most striking sunsets in North America, Key West is rich in maritime history and vibrant coral reefs. During the early leg of shoulder season, ocean temperatures hover around 84 degrees, holding onto the peak summer warmth for a couple of months before fall sets in. This is also the quietest time of the year on the island, allowing you to explore can’t-miss attractions like Mallory Square and The Hemingway Home and Museum without hordes of people (just keep your eyes peeled for Hemingway’s famous six-toed cats). Fort Zachary Taylor State Park is a great place to walk some trails before cooling off with a swim, but if you want a larger beach with white sandy shores, spend an afternoon at Smathers.
Where to Stay:
Key West has a plethora of charming bed and breakfasts near Duval Street and Old Town, but those wanting an authentic beach vacation before winter starts should stay at Sunset Key Cottages. This private 27-acre island resort is surrounded by tropical gardens and sparkling blue water in every direction, and has just 40 cozy guest cottages.
Oahu, Hawaii
Home to Hawaii’s largest city, Oahu is teeming with tourists seeking a mix of fast-paced Honolulu and restorative beach time in July and August. But even when the crowds thin out in September, the summer weather stays. Unlike California, the ocean temperatures in Hawaii remain pretty comfortable year-round, but peak warmth happens through October, allowing you to explore Oahu’s coral reefs without needing a wetsuit. Stop by Ono Seafood for a bowl of spicy ahi poke before posting up at Kuhio Beach for calm aquamarine shallows, or head to Makapu'u Beach Park for a more secluded experience. Shoulder season is ideal for snorkeling at Hanauma Bay, as you’ll encounter way fewer people. Head to the North Shore for a visit to Waimea Bay.
Where to Stay:
Located directly across from Waikiki Beach, Espacio, the Jewel of Waikiki, offers an elevated all-inclusive stay. There are just nine suites across the entire property, each of which has its own exclusive floor, but the private rooftop is the ultimate place for a glass of Champagne at sunset. For a more traditional beach hotel experience, head to the leeward coast and book the Four Seasons Oahu Ko Olina, which boasts direct access to a calm, turquoise lagoon.
Catalina Island, California
On California’s Catalina Island, local summer kicks off in September, marking a roughly six-week season that sees the warmest waters, sunniest skies and clearest ocean visibility. Avalon is where you’ll find all of the island’s main attractions, restaurants, bars and hotels, but Two Harbors showcases a more rustic side of the isle with hidden coves and quieter beaches. After a morning of snorkeling with the bright orange Garibaldi fish, rent a golf cart to ride around the rocky bluffs of Avalon, taking in the Riviera-like views of the charming town, white-sand shoreline and landmark casino. Booking a cabana at Descanso Beach Club is a quintessential Catalina beach activity, as is sipping on a creamy Buffalo Milk cocktail.
Where to Stay:
Take in some of the best views of Catalina from William Wrigley Jr.’s former estate at Mt Ada. This restored mansion is home to just six suites, all of which maintain a timeless aesthetic and elegant decor that pays homage to the property’s residential roots. Those wanting to stay closer to the beach can opt for the recently refreshed Pavilion Hotel, just 14 steps from the sand.
Todos Santos, Mexico
Prefer a less touristy alternative to Cabo? Todos Santos is about an hour north on the Pacific side and offers a slower-paced travel experience in the small town’s desert-meets-beach landscape. Similar to Cabo, however, you’ll want to wait for the sweet shoulder season spot that happens in October, once the intense heat and humidity begin to die down. The town’s historic charm, cobblestone streets and vibrant arts culture ensure that you have more to do than just lounge by the pool and drink margaritas—though there is absolutely nothing wrong with that in my book. The stretches of beach are unbelievably wide, which is perfect for walking and watching the sunset. The waves are usually too intense for swimming, but La Paz, about 50 miles away, boasts some of the most placid, waist-deep waters that are crystal clear.
Where to Stay:
Located at the end of a dirt road in what feels like the middle of nowhere, Hotel San Cristóbal is a one-Michelin-key accommodation with its own private beach club. Villa Santa Cruz is another oceanfront accommodation with a lush farm and garden that blooms beautifully in October, but if you want to wake up to the sound of roaring waves each morning, book one of the remote tented suites that actually sit on the beach.
Maui, Hawaii
Like Oahu, Maui is a tropical destination that is best enjoyed during shoulder season. Tourism remains vital as the island continues to recover from the 2023 wildfires, but those hoping to develop a deeper connection with the land will appreciate the smaller crowds. In September and October, the island’s western and southern shores are particularly well-suited for swimming and snorkeling, but Black Rock at Kāʻanapali Beach is great for more adventurous thrills like cliff jumping. Soak up some sun at Mākena Beach before heading to Wailea for a passion fruit mai tai at Monkeypod Kitchen. You can also use the slower season as an excuse to explore beyond the shoreline, whether that means driving the Road to Hāna or catching sunrise at Haleakalā.
Where to Stay:
The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (aka the setting of the original White Lotus) sits on a golden sand crescent beach that’s great for swimming and bodyboarding. If you prefer sweeping ocean views and are willing to sacrifice direct access to the sand, consider booking the adults-only Hotel Wailea for a more serene and exclusive experience.
Amelia Island, Florida
Just 30 minutes outside of Jacksonville, Amelia Island feels worlds away from the state’s better-known beach destinations. Early fall brings reprieve from sweltering summer temps, and the isle’s 13 miles of sandy shoreline seem almost hauntingly empty during the mornings. Enjoy the ability to walk in peace while keeping an eye out for colorful seashells before hitting the historic streets of nearby Fernandina Beach. Nature lovers should also block out some time to explore Amelia Island State Park, which has over 200 acres of protected coastline that is home to nesting shorebirds and a variety of marine life, ranging from turtles to tarpon. The park is only allowed to hold 300 people at a time, with a max of 600 visitors a day, and it’s much easier to visit in September and October.
Where to Stay:
The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island is situated along a picturesque, dune-lined shore on Fernandina Beach and is home to a full-service spa, an 18-hole golf course and more than five on-site dining concepts. Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa recently debuted a $40 million renovation with refreshed oceanfront accommodations and amenities.