The North American Beach Escapes That Shine in Fall Shoulder Season

Saying goodbye to summer is a bittersweet affair, but if you’re craving one more beach vacation before fall officially sets in, you’re not alone. Late September and early October may signal the end of summertime, but these transitional months also usher in some of the most idyllic weather across various beach towns in North America. The crowds begin to thin, summer’s oppressive heat starts to soften and the ocean temperatures, in parts of both the Atlantic and the Pacific, maintain a comfortable level of warmth.

Rather than forcing you to fight for a patch of sand or book beachfront hotels at double the price, this sweet spot of shoulder season offers a slower pace for travelers who want to soak up a bit more sun and saltwater. And because the high-season frenzy has begun to subside, you can actually spend more time exploring beyond the shore, whether that be strolling through the storied streets of Key West or sipping a passion fruit mai tai at sunset in Maui. From Los Cabos in Mexico to Laguna Beach in California, these are the North American beach destinations worth visiting during the early days of fall.