The Fisherman Sandals to Wear on Repeat
'Tis the season of warm weather footwear. There are countless sandal silhouettes out there, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere, and that’s the fisherman sandal.
Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trending summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.
Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans, a button-down and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. So this year, take a break from your usual flip flops and flats and consider a new silhouette. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.
The Best Fisherman Sandals for Women
- The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-leather Sandals
- Rag and Bone Beau Fisherman Sandal
- Prada Rubber Cage Platform Sandals
- Loeffler Randall Sawyer Blue Crochet Caged Sandal
- Alohas Perry Ankle Strap Fisherman Sandal
- Emme Parsons Ernest Woven Leather Sandals
- Everlane The Day Fisherman Sandal
- Dolce Vita Lasly Sandals
- Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria
- Hereu Pesca Cutout Leather Sandals
- Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal
- Melissa Possession Sandal
- Madewell Tegan Fisherman Sandal
- Gabriela Hearst Lynn Suede Fisherman Sandals
- G.H. Bass Women's Fisherman Sandal
- By Anthropologie Fisherman Sandals
The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-leather Sandals
For an elevated yet traditional take on the fisherman sandal, look no further than The Row’s sophisticated textured calfskin leather version. Crafted in Italy, these shoes have a comfy rubber sole and buckle-fasten strap.
Rag and Bone Beau Fisherman Sandal
You can still get the caged look of a fisherman sandal with a simple slide, as seen with these Rag & Bone slip-on shoes. These offer a more minimalist aesthetic, and you can't get much more flattering than the fisherman mule, since it's sans any ankle strap. The subtle covered wedge heel adds just a touch of extra height, while the molded footbed means more comfort.
Prada Rubber Cage Platform Sandals
Prada’s chunky rubber lug sole fisherman sandals feature the brand’s signature triangle logo, as well as a buckled ankle strap and block heel. These are already well on their way to icon status.
Loeffler Randall Sawyer Blue Crochet Caged Sandal
Fisherman sandals tend to come in neutral hues (think lots of browns, tans, whites and blacks), and while there's nothing wrong with all these earth tones, adding a subtle pop of color is always a good idea, too. The soft splash of blue is a unique and fun note for these fisherman sandals, as is the unexpected crochet material.
Alohas Perry Ankle Strap Fisherman Sandal
The low, stacked wood heel adds a little pizzazz to these brown leather fisherman sandals, which feature an adjustable ankle strap. These are a great everyday shoe; you can wear them with jeans and a t-shirt for a more casual look, or dress them up with a sundress or maxi.
Emme Parsons Ernest Woven Leather Sandals
These fisherman-style sandals are perfect for the minimalist; they come in a few neutral hues, but you can't go wrong with this deep espresso—pair them with a sleek pair of pants or breezy summer dress on a night out.
Everlane The Day Fisherman Sandal
These oh-so-soft black leather fisherman sandals feature an adjustable black tonal leather buckle and a padded insole, for extra comfort without sacrificing style.
Dolce Vita Lasly Sandals
These chunky lug sole fisherman sandals make a statement but are still super wearable, thanks to the versatile black knit material and neutral colorway. The platform promises far more comfort and ease, keeping your foot cushioned.
Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria
If you're loving all things raffia right now, look no further than these gladiator-inspired fisherman sandals. The unexpected material adds a unique touch to the shoes, which have a more delicate, feminine feel than some of the chunkier options out there. You'll wear these on every vacation this summer.
Hereu Pesca Cutout Leather Sandals
These chic cream-colored sandals, inspired by traditional fisherman sport shoes, are perfect for those that want more of a closed-toe look and feel. These leather fisherman sandals are so versatile, and have a timeless, elegant aesthetic.
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal
Add a mod twist to any outfit with these whimsical lug-sole white sandals.
Melissa Possession Sandal
You can't talk about fisherman sandals without acknowledging the iconic jelly version—sure, these might be most closely associated with a youthful summer, but now, you can make a truly adorable statement in these nostalgic jelly sandals.
Madewell Tegan Fisherman Sandal
Madewell’s classic black fisherman flat sandals are composed of slightly shiny, smooth black leather, with a lightweight sole.
Gabriela Hearst Lynn Suede Fisherman Sandals
Crafted from soft black suede, these Italian-made shoes are a timeless staple that you’ll wear for years to come.
G.H. Bass Women's Fisherman Sandal
While G.H. Bass is perhaps best known for their classic loafers, the timeless brand recently debuted a take on the fisherman sandal. The open-toe shoe comes in three neutral shades (brown, black and white), with a leather outsole and gold buckle.
By Anthropologie Fisherman Sandals
These playful fisherman sandals add a whimsical note to your summer ensemble, and the metallic silver hue elevates the shoe to more of a statement sandal.