The Fisherman Sandals to Wear on Repeat

From chunky lug soles to minimalist flats, there’s a fisherman sandal for every style preference.

By Morgan Halberg

'Tis the season of warm weather footwear. There are countless sandal silhouettes out there, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere, and that’s the fisherman sandal.

Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trending summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.

Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans, a button-down and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. So this year, take a break from your usual flip flops and flats and consider a new silhouette. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.

The Best Fisherman Sandals for Women

The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-leather Sandals

For an elevated yet traditional take on the fisherman sandal, look no further than The Row’s sophisticated textured calfskin leather version. Crafted in Italy, these shoes have a comfy rubber sole and buckle-fasten strap.

$1,090, SHOP NOW

The Row. The Row.

Rag and Bone Beau Fisherman Sandal

You can still get the caged look of a fisherman sandal with a simple slide, as seen with these Rag & Bone slip-on shoes. These offer a more minimalist aesthetic, and you can't get much more flattering than the fisherman mule, since it's sans any ankle strap. The subtle covered wedge heel adds just a touch of extra height, while the molded footbed means more comfort.

$300, SHOP NOW

Rag and Bone. Rag and Bone

Prada Rubber Cage Platform Sandals

Prada’s chunky rubber lug sole fisherman sandals feature the brand’s signature triangle logo, as well as a buckled ankle strap and block heel. These are already well on their way to icon status.

$850, SHOP NOW

Prada. Prada.

Loeffler Randall Sawyer Blue Crochet Caged Sandal

Fisherman sandals tend to come in neutral hues (think lots of browns, tans, whites and blacks), and while there's nothing wrong with all these earth tones, adding a subtle pop of color is always a good idea, too. The soft splash of blue is a unique and fun note for these fisherman sandals, as is the unexpected crochet material.

$350, SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall. Loeffler Randall

Alohas Perry Ankle Strap Fisherman Sandal

The low, stacked wood heel adds a little pizzazz to these brown leather fisherman sandals, which feature an adjustable ankle strap. These are a great everyday shoe; you can wear them with jeans and a t-shirt for a more casual look, or dress them up with a sundress or maxi.

$200, SHOP NOW

Alohas. Alohas

Emme Parsons Ernest Woven Leather Sandals

These fisherman-style sandals are perfect for the minimalist; they come in a few neutral hues, but you can't go wrong with this deep espresso—pair them with a sleek pair of pants or breezy summer dress on a night out.

$550, SHOP NOW

Emme Parsons. Emme Parsons

Everlane The Day Fisherman Sandal

These oh-so-soft black leather fisherman sandals feature an adjustable black tonal leather buckle and a padded insole, for extra comfort without sacrificing style.

$168, SHOP NOW

Everlane. Everlane

Dolce Vita Lasly Sandals

These chunky lug sole fisherman sandals make a statement but are still super wearable, thanks to the versatile black knit material and neutral colorway. The platform promises far more comfort and ease, keeping your foot cushioned.

$150, SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita. Dolce Vita

Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria

If you're loving all things raffia right now, look no further than these gladiator-inspired fisherman sandals. The unexpected material adds a unique touch to the shoes, which have a more delicate, feminine feel than some of the chunkier options out there. You'll wear these on every vacation this summer.

$550, SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals. Ancient Greek Sandals

Hereu Pesca Cutout Leather Sandals

These chic cream-colored sandals, inspired by traditional fisherman sport shoes, are perfect for those that want more of a closed-toe look and feel. These leather fisherman sandals are so versatile, and have a timeless, elegant aesthetic.

$523, SHOP NOW

Hereu. Hereu.

Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal

Add a mod twist to any outfit with these whimsical lug-sole white sandals.

$158, SHOP NOW

Free People. Free People.

Melissa Possession Sandal

You can't talk about fisherman sandals without acknowledging the iconic jelly version—sure, these might be most closely associated with a youthful summer, but now, you can make a truly adorable statement in these nostalgic jelly sandals.

$69, SHOP NOW

Melissa. Melissa

Madewell Tegan Fisherman Sandal

Madewell’s classic black fisherman flat sandals are composed of slightly shiny, smooth black leather, with a lightweight sole.

$138, SHOP NOW

Madewell. Madewell

Gabriela Hearst Lynn Suede Fisherman Sandals

Crafted from soft black suede, these Italian-made shoes are a timeless staple that you’ll wear for years to come.

$890, SHOP NOW

Gabriela Hearst. Gabriela Hearst.

G.H. Bass Women's Fisherman Sandal

While G.H. Bass is perhaps best known for their classic loafers, the timeless brand recently debuted a take on the fisherman sandal. The open-toe shoe comes in three neutral shades (brown, black and white), with a leather outsole and gold buckle.

$165, SHOP NOW

G.H. Bass. G.H. Bass

By Anthropologie Fisherman Sandals

These playful fisherman sandals add a whimsical note to your summer ensemble, and the metallic silver hue elevates the shoe to more of a statement sandal.

$125, SHOP NOW

Anthropologie. Anthropologie

