Jet Set: The Best Fragrances for Travel

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Even the most gifted of packers knows that there's one particular toiletry that tends to be more difficult than others when it comes to prepping for a trip, and that's fragrance. It's even trickier for those of us that prefer to stick with a carry-on bag, because not only is toting around a full-size perfume a no-go, but doing so also brings with it the possibility of your favorite fragrance breaking and spilling all over your clothes. Plus, no one wants to lose a full-size bottle of their most beloved scent at airport security. Luckily, there are plenty of travel-sized perfumes perfect for throwing in your cosmetics bag or keeping in your purse for easy application. And no, we're not *just* talking about mini-sized versions of your go-to scents—there are now plenty of other formulations, too. From a floral scent liquid balm and a solid compact to a rollerball and glitzy atomizer, these are the best travel-sized perfumes that we're loving and coveting right now.