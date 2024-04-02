Jet Set: The Best Fragrances for Travel
From a floral scent liquid balm and a solid compact to a rollerball and glitzy atomizer, these are the best travel-sized perfumes that we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Even the most gifted of packers knows that there's one particular toiletry that tends to be more difficult than others when it comes to prepping for a trip, and that's fragrance. It's even trickier for those of us that prefer to stick with a carry-on bag, because not only is toting around a full-size perfume a no-go, but doing so also brings with it the possibility of your favorite fragrance breaking and spilling all over your clothes. Plus, no one wants to lose a full-size bottle of their most beloved scent at airport security. Luckily, there are plenty of travel-sized perfumes perfect for throwing in your cosmetics bag or keeping in your purse for easy application. And no, we're not *just* talking about mini-sized versions of your go-to scents—there are now plenty of other formulations, too. From a floral scent liquid balm and a solid compact to a rollerball and glitzy atomizer, these are the best travel-sized perfumes that we're loving and coveting right now.
Diptyque Paris Refillable Solid Perfume in L'Ombre Dans L'Eau
You won't have to worry about size limits or your favorite perfume bottle breaking in your bag if you bring a solid perfume. Diptyque's balm-like solid perfume comes in several of the French brand's beloved scents; this one features rose, bergamot, patchouli and fruity tart blackcurrant berries. Simply dab it onto your neck and wrists with your fingers. Best of all, it's refillable.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum Travel Set with Refill
If you're a fan of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's elegant scents, consider splurging on one of these sets, which include five TSA-approved travel-sized perfume refills of your chosen fragrance (the 724 is delightful, with top notes of bergamot oil, along with white floral accord, jasmine, sandalwood and white musk), and a gold Globe Trotter travel spray case, which conveniently holds your perfume of choice to spritz on while on the go.
Glossier You Solid Perfume
Glossier's cult-favorite Glossier You perfume, with its notes of pink pepper, ambrette, musk and white florals, comes in a very convenient solid version, in a refillable pink enamel compact. It's travel-friendly and also just a great option for everyday on-the-go application; you either directly pat it into your skin or use your fingertips.
Le Labo Rose 31 Liquid Balm
While Le Labo's best-seller Santal 33 tends to get most of the attention, we highly recommend trying a less obvious signature scent from the brand, like this rose perfume that comes in a convenient rollerball formulation, for a warm yet floral fragrance with rose absolute, cumin, vetiver, musks, cedar and amber.
Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Toilette Twist and Spray
Chanel's Chance Eau Fraiche is, in our opinion, one of the brand's most slept-upon fragrances, often looked over in favor of the classic pink Chance. This is one of our favorite scents from Chanel; it is a lovely and enticing combination of fresh citrus with jasmine and teak wood, for a bright yet floral aroma. The on-the-go mini perfume format comes with two travel-sized refills and a chic green atomizer.