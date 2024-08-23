From Montana to New Hampshire, These Are the Most Majestic Getaways for Equestrians and Horse Lovers

When craving a trip to truly get away from it all, there is some unspeakable magic that comes from riding a horse in an unfamiliar landscape. Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian or a curious beginner, there are plenty of breathtaking properties positioned to put guests in the saddle, without even having to pack a passport. With a mission to explore the best places known for horseback riding (or just sweeping views), Observer took a trip to the most exciting equestrian destinations around the U.S.

From remote ranches in the great state of Wyoming, to sleek landscape hotels in the Sedona red rocks, to historic mansions on sprawling estates outside New York City, here are eight exquisite and oft-unexpected riding vacation travel experiences across America for travelers who want to escape into the joys of the natural world—while also providing phenomenal opportunities to hop on a horse. Depending on how deeply one hopes to immerse in riding culture from east to west, some vacations are centered more around replenishment and retreat, with options to ride in between; some are fully outfitted for a range of amenities and activities, including trail rides or equestrian art classes; while others cater to the types of advanced riders and horse lovers itching to spend all day with these soulful, four-legged creatures walking, trotting, cantering and even galloping through the world.