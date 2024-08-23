From Montana to New Hampshire, These Are the Most Majestic Getaways for Equestrians and Horse Lovers
These breathtaking hotels and ranches transport guests into their incredible landscapes and equine adventures.Read More
When craving a trip to truly get away from it all, there is some unspeakable magic that comes from riding a horse in an unfamiliar landscape. Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian or a curious beginner, there are plenty of breathtaking properties positioned to put guests in the saddle, without even having to pack a passport. With a mission to explore the best places known for horseback riding (or just sweeping views), Observer took a trip to the most exciting equestrian destinations around the U.S.
From remote ranches in the great state of Wyoming, to sleek landscape hotels in the Sedona red rocks, to historic mansions on sprawling estates outside New York City, here are eight exquisite and oft-unexpected riding vacation travel experiences across America for travelers who want to escape into the joys of the natural world—while also providing phenomenal opportunities to hop on a horse. Depending on how deeply one hopes to immerse in riding culture from east to west, some vacations are centered more around replenishment and retreat, with options to ride in between; some are fully outfitted for a range of amenities and activities, including trail rides or equestrian art classes; while others cater to the types of advanced riders and horse lovers itching to spend all day with these soulful, four-legged creatures walking, trotting, cantering and even galloping through the world.
The Best Horseback Riding Vacations in the USA
Goosewing Ranch
- 24400 Cottonwood Creek Rd, Kelly, WY 83011
This remote ranch offers a western experience rare to most modern travelers. Goosewing sits 7,400 feet high in the Gros Ventre River Valley, with eye-catching views of the Tetons. What began as a 160-acre homestead in 1911 was converted into working ranch in 1955, and finally became a dude ranch in 1972; it has been cultivating extraordinary memories for visitors ever since. Guests can immerse themselves in Wyoming’s wild and untouched landscape with two-, four- or six-hour rides adapted to every skill level, explore on their own in personal UTVs that accompany each cabin, hike, fly fish and so much more, while taking in the best of the American West.
Perfect for adults or families with children of all ages, Goosewing offers an authentic glimpse into life on a ranch, but with a thoughtfully curated list of activities, guided rides, incredible meals and a staff that ensures each guest feels like they’ve been there every summer since childhood. The guest ranch also includes a kids camp with farm play, shorter trail rides, scavenger hunts and arts and crafts, so parents have the option to indulge in riding adventures solo. With a maximum capacity of just 35 guests and three- or seven-night stays, Goosewing is as intimate as it is sprawling.
Just an hour-and-a-half from Jackson Hole Airport, guests can easily fly in and drive to the ranch after visiting Jackson Hole’s rodeo, its all-new, state-of-the-art Snow King Planetarium or the nearby natural Astoria Hot Springs.
The Lodge at Blue Sky
- 27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT 84017
This family-owned lodge, managed by Auberge Resorts, provides an elevated sense of what it means to connect with the wilderness in the mountains outside Park City. Merging its rustic core with modern architecture, natural stone walls, airy spaces and wildflower roofs, guests melt into the Utah landscape in a way that, from the time they wake to the time they rest, is both rejuvenating and invigorating.
Founded by horse lovers Barb and Michael Phillips, the 3,500-acre ranch is not only a source of healing for its guests, but also for each animal on the property. Home to the Phillips’ Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation, the ranch doubles as a horse rescue sanctuary to restore and continue care with a specific approach to health, communication and sensitivity for each horse. In addition to an abundance of riding activities, from trail rides to horse-drawn wagon and sleigh rides to cowboy breakfasts, the ranch welcomes individuals of all ages to interact with its foundation and equine wellness practices at the on-site equestrian facility.
Between rides, guests can paint en plein air at a historic cabin, swim in the infinity pool, restore their bodies and spirits at the spa, forest bathe, hike and dine at Yuta, which draws from the lodge’s women-run farm for seasonal ingredients and desert-inspired fare.
Ambiente Sedona
- 900 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
Wake to the warm red rocks glow at this adults-only retreat in Sedona. A speckling of modern glass atriums with rooftop lounges and fire pits provides an escape to this spectacular corner of the Southwest. One of the only landscape hotels in the U.S., Ambiente provides a sustainable respite that feels far from Earth while celebrating it with each thoughtfully curated space. The intimate Arizona property is designed to blend with and support the land it is built on, and has plenty of amenities to help guests replenish without ever leaving, such as out-the-door hikes and transportive spa services (including one under the stars in the privacy of your atrium).
Ambiente’s Saddle & Sip package makes it easy for equestrians—and wine lovers—to drink in the magic of Sedona. The ride is for those who want to savor a more leisurely ride in the saddle on scenic trails through the desert and rolling hills landscapes of the Verde Valley. Following the ride, guests enjoy a brunch, followed by wine tasting at a selection of the top local vineyards. It is the perfect daytime outing for new and experienced riders to immerse deeply in Sedona’s natural environment.
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
Nestled in the Santa Ynez Valley, discover a place where the mist rises with the sun above fields of horses. A functioning, family-owned working cattle ranch since 1946, this luxury equestrian vacation retreat in the resplendent mountains of Southern California is centered around creating the best possible experiences for their guests with animals on the property.
Join the ranch’s wranglers on a guided ride for an unforgettable breakfast experience in the mountains after sunrise. Halfway through, the staff welcomes riders to sit around a campfire in the cool California air, for hearty fare enjoyed while listening to a local cowboy’s soothing guitar strumming. The historic property hosts every type of group, with the options of charming western suites or luxe ranch homes with accommodations for 10. Since its opening, it has served as a quiet space for notable guests, from Clark Cable to Doris Day, to connect to the wild and serene culture of the West. With the on-site rodeo, barnyard and petting zoo and plentiful riding opportunities, from riding and horsemanship lessons to trail rides, this is the place for a Southern California ranch experience.
Omni Mount Washington Resort
- 310 Mount Washington Hotel Rd, Bretton Woods, NH 03575
Be it a ski trip for the towering New Hampshire slopes or a breezy summer respite into wildflower-covered hills, this historic hotel, now operated by Omni, caters to horse lovers year-round. Ascend into the highest peak of the Northeast to discover a sprawling red-roofed resort resting among the mountains and clouds. Regarded as one of the most popular areas in the state to ride, the New England hotel’s on-property stables offer trail rides with trained staff for all levels of riders ages eight and older, though it’s worth noting that this is probably more appealing to less experienced riders. In winter, when guests aren’t skiing or boarding, tubing, or snowshoeing throughout the snow-covered grounds and slopes, they can snuggle under wool blankets for a horse-drawn sleigh ride. Whether in the saddle or relaxing in a warm seat with loved ones, the scenic views and sense of wonder never cease to amaze.
Pendry Natirar
- 400 Natirar Dr, Peapack and Gladstone, NJ 07977
Once the home of a Moroccan prince, this bucolic retreat has received a new life courtesy of Pendry Hotels. Opening in the fall of 2024, the property is steeped in equestrian history, which still thrives throughout the area and its surrounding towns. Just an hour from Manhattan, Natirar sits atop 400 acres of rolling hills, sprawling nature paths and a winding river. For more than a century, the neighboring town a few minutes down the tree-lined road has hosted a nationally regarded steeplechase horse race called the Far Hills Race Meeting, which occurs every October. To support the rich heritage of its community, Pendry Natirar partners with The Stable at Lord Stirling Park to arrange all equestrian activities for its guests. Take a complimentary vehicle from the mansion to the nearby stables for private trail rides (walk-only Western saddle for ages nine and older), kid-friendly pony rides, hayrides, grooming lessons and more unique amenities, including an equine art and photography class.
Triple Creek Ranch
- 5551 West Fork Road, Darby, MT 59829
Horseback riding is a year-round activity at Triple Creek Ranch, right in Montana cowboy country in the Bitterroot Mountain Range. The on-site stables, known as Rider’s Roost, have everything guests need, no matter the season. Embark on a beautiful Montana summer day ride, canter through blooming wildflower meadows in spring, trot in the ponderosa pine forest in fall as the leaves change and temperature drops, and even across hills of plush powder in winter.
The 26,000-acre ranch offers plenty to explore; from May to mid-October, enjoy cross-country rides while taking in the Rocky Mountain vistas, living out your best Yellowstone ranch vacation life. Guests can also try their hand at a cattle drive horse riding experience from June through September. At the end of each day, sit down for gourmet cuisine and a selection from the award-winning wine cellar in the main lodge before retiring to the cozy, private cabin.
3 Spear Ranch
- 901 Little Warm Springs Road, Dubois, WY 82513
This boutique ranch, composed of just eight private cabins, provides an immersive yet intimate getaway into the nostalgia of the Wild West. Overlooking the Wind River Valley and Absaroka Mountains, trail rides bring guests through a mix of desert, green grass and rust-colored hillsides that reflect the diversity of Wyoming’s unique ecosystems. Little Springs Canyon, home to natural 85-degree springs that flow through the property, gets less snow than other parts of the state, allowing this western oasis to remain open year-round for winter horseback riding and hiking when other remote ranches close for the season.
The 1,200-acre ranch is 80 miles east of Jackson Hole Airport and just over an hour from the Native American-owned Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary, a must-visit for anyone who wants to see wild mustangs.