Book Lover Approved: Holiday Gifts for the Bibliophile

Finding the perfect gift for all your loved ones every holiday season can feel like an insurmountable challenge. Some people are admittedly easier to shop for than others, but the key to becoming an expert gift-giver is simply to take the giftee's interests into account. If you're hunting for a unique gift for the book lover in your life, then you're in the right place. Sure, you could always go to the bookstore and buy the bookworm a new title or two, but while that's sure to be appreciated, it's worth remembering that the most avid reader you know might already have that favorite book of yours in their steadily growing TBR pile...or they might have skipped it on purpose.

That said, even though a physical book is perhaps the most obvious gift for the bibliophile, it's not exactly the most creative. If you want a more unique gift for the person who always has their nose in their latest read, then we've got you covered. Aside from plenty of book-themed presents, we've also rounded up the bookish accessories that will make their reading experience that much cozier and more enjoyable, along with over-the-top gifts with a nod to their most beloved hobby. From a reader-approved cashmere sweater and bookshelf-worthy classics set to a crisp leather bookmark and delightfully indulgent clutch, these are the bookish gifts for your favorite bibliophile.

Check out all of Observer’s curated luxury gift guides for the best holiday present ideas for every person out there.