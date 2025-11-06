Book Lover Approved: Holiday Gifts for the Bibliophile
Finding the perfect gift for all your loved ones every holiday season can feel like an insurmountable challenge. Some people are admittedly easier to shop for than others, but the key to becoming an expert gift-giver is simply to take the giftee's interests into account. If you're hunting for a unique gift for the book lover in your life, then you're in the right place. Sure, you could always go to the bookstore and buy the bookworm a new title or two, but while that's sure to be appreciated, it's worth remembering that the most avid reader you know might already have that favorite book of yours in their steadily growing TBR pile...or they might have skipped it on purpose.
That said, even though a physical book is perhaps the most obvious gift for the bibliophile, it's not exactly the most creative. If you want a more unique gift for the person who always has their nose in their latest read, then we've got you covered. Aside from plenty of book-themed presents, we've also rounded up the bookish accessories that will make their reading experience that much cozier and more enjoyable, along with over-the-top gifts with a nod to their most beloved hobby. From a reader-approved cashmere sweater and bookshelf-worthy classics set to a crisp leather bookmark and delightfully indulgent clutch, these are the bookish gifts for your favorite bibliophile.
The Ultimate Book Lover Gift Guide
- Author & Co. Author Clock
- Blind Date With a Book
- Lingua Franca "I Read Banned Books" Crewneck Sweater
- Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Book Journal
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
- Page Turner for Kindle
- Smythson Bookmark in Panama
- Literie Late Fees at the Library
- Book of the Month Subscription
- Kikkerland Book Club Kit
- Juniper Books Classics in Blush Book Set
- Olympia Le-Tan 'The Old Man And The Sea' Book Clutch
- Cozy Earth Channel Cuddle Blanket
- Custom Reader "From The Library Of" Book Embosser
- Uncommon Goods Mini Bookshelf Reading Nook
- Glocusent Bookmark Style Reading Light
- Local Bookshop Gift Card
Author & Co. Author Clock
The book lover in your life appreciates tomes, but that doesn't mean the only gift option this holiday season comes in the form of a copy of the latest bestseller. What about a clock for the bookish—one that subtly lets anyone who sees it know that this is the home of a true reader. This oak-framed clock brings the literary into the mundane; each minute changes to a passage from a different book, ranging from classic literature to more modern reads. With over 13,000 passages from more than 2,500 authors, even the biggest bookworm won't get bored.
Blind Date With a Book
If you haven't heard of "blind date with a book" just yet, it's time to change that. The concept is simple: A book is wrapped in plain paper, with minimal hints as to what could be inside. But it doesn't have to be that simple—instead, today's market is filled with the most whimsical versions that are simply screaming to be gifted to your most bookish friend. While there are plenty of variations, you can just check out Etsy; this seller allows you to select the box theme and color, in addition to the genre. The utterly charming package includes the aforementioned book in the genre of choice, along with a library card-style reading list, annotation tabs, a highlighter, tea, socks, a coaster, stickers and a snack, all complementing the chosen theme.
Lingua Franca "I Read Banned Books" Crewneck Sweater
The book lover knows how essential reading is for today's youth, and that means fighting against book bans that prevent young readers in public schools from getting their hands on books including Toni Morrison's Beloved and Judy Blume's Forever. Not only is Lingua Franca's 100 percent cashmere sweater a cozy pullover for the bookworm to wear while curling up with their latest read, but 20 percent of the proceeds go to PEN America, working to prevent books from being banned in the U.S.
Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Book Journal
Rifle Paper Co.'s embroidered-cover book journal lets your favorite reader log their latest books and write down all their thoughts after the final chapter, with sections for reading notes, reviews, a to-read list (for that ever-growing TBR) and even a division to keep track of books borrowed and lent. The reading journal comes with two paper bookmarks, too, because no dog-eared pages allowed in this house. The gorgeous cover, featuring colorful depictions of classics like Wuthering Heights, Pride and Prejudice and Great Expectations is just the cherry on top.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Whether they've been contemplating branching into e-books but haven't taken the plunge just yet, or perhaps desperately need an upgrade from their ancient Kindle, the holiday season is the time to treat the book lover to the latest model of Amazon's e-reader. And just trust us—even if they claim they'll die on the hill of physical books, a few weeks with a Kindle and they'll be changing their tune. It doesn't mean they can't still read physical copies, but a Kindle means they can carry around this slim design in any tote and on any trip, with countless books already pre-loaded. The newest Kindle Paperwhite offers more than 12 weeks of reading time with just one full charge, with a glare-free screen so they can read at any time of the day.
Page Turner for Kindle
The avid reader who refuses to go anywhere without their Kindle, and also excels in all things hygge, will very much appreciate this page turner for their e-reader. Just clip it onto the screen and then click the button for remote page flipping, for the ultimate lounging experience.
Smythson Bookmark in Panama
Enhance their reading experience with a bookish gift like this luxurious leather bookmark, featuring a tab to secure the most recently read page in their current paperback or hardcover. We recommend customizing the calfskin bookmark with a personalization, to really add that extra-special touch.
Literie Late Fees at the Library
The days are getting shorter and colder, and nothing sounds better than curling up at home with a great book and a delectable candle setting the mood. Literie's votive is an easy must-buy for the book lover; inspired by public libraries, this candle smells like paper and linen—it's sure to be the bibliophile's new favorite scent.
Book of the Month Subscription
As a longtime subscriber to Book of the Month, I can't recommend it enough. Gift the voracious reader a three-month subscription (or longer, if you want to splurge a little more, because they deserve it) to the book service. Each month, they'll be able to select a good book (or two) from BOTM's selection of newly-released hardcovers, in a variety of genres that offers something for everyone.
Kikkerland Book Club Kit
If you've ever belonged to a book club, then you probably already know that sometimes, the conversation can get a...bit off track, shall we say? This adorable petite tin has all the book club essentials to ensure the discussion stays on track, but fun, too—it features conversation prompt cards, an hourglass timer, a book chart, a die and, finally, literary cocktail recipes. Because what better way to tune out a point that's already been made thrice than with a delicious beverage?
Juniper Books Classics in Blush Book Set
Juniper Books crafts beautiful custom book sets for the bibliophile's home library. There are hundreds of options to choose from, but if the bookworm in your life is partial to the classics, treat them to this five-book set of tomes from 19th-century female authors Jane Austen, Emily Brontë, Anne Brontë and George Eliot.
Olympia Le-Tan 'The Old Man And The Sea' Book Clutch
For the bibliophile whose purse collection is rivaled only by her vast array of books, an Olympia Le-Tan clutch is the way to go. The hand-embroidered bag comes in various prints, including a number of classic book covers, all of which are carefully crafted with silk thread embroidery and felt appliqués. Sure, it might not fit her latest paperback, but she might be able to read on her phone once she gets to her destination.
Cozy Earth Channel Cuddle Blanket
Elevate the book lover's winter reading sessions by gifting them the coziest of blankets. As any true bookworm knows, comfort is key when cuddling up with a good read in the depths of winter, and this plush faux fur blanket promises they'll be wrapped up in pure luxury.
Custom Reader "From The Library Of" Book Embosser
For the literary enthusiast who seems like they already have everything, custom is the way to go. This brass embosser manages to both embrace the innate kitsch of, well, a book-themed embosser, while also staying firmly out of the realm of tacky. It's a great gift idea for the literature lover who likes to add a personal touch to their tomes.
Uncommon Goods Mini Bookshelf Reading Nook
The book lover who never stops talking about their at-home library will adore this charming little bookend, in the shape of a miniature bookshelf that opens up to reveal an utterly adorable 3D scene of, you guessed it, a library. Go the extra mile and get this bookend—which comes fully assembled, because not everyone loves a DIY project—personalized with the giftee's name.
Glocusent Bookmark Style Reading Light
It's best to approach any viral product with a healthy dose of skepticism, but sometimes, it appears that an item can genuinely earn the buzz. For the book lover who prefers physical copies, this lightweight book light ensures they won't have to worry about keeping an ultra-bright light fixture on before bedtime or searching for the overhead light on the plane. And it's a whole lot more stylish than the book lights of our youth...
Local Bookshop Gift Card
While I don't usually condone handing out gift cards for any holiday, sometimes, there are exceptions. And when it comes to ensuring that you've found the perfect gift for the most voracious of readers, a gift card to their local bookshop is an easy way to their heart. If you're not sure which bookstore they frequent, just buy them a gift card from Bookshop.org, so that they can support their local bookstore but aren't limited to a shop that might be a bit inconvenient.