The Best Glampgrounds for Fall Leaf-Peeping

Imagine opening the flap on your glamping tent to an unobstructed view of fall foliage. Those red, orange, yellow and pink leaves are your morning wake-up call and a calming start to the day. Since this is a luxury camping experience, chances are that a spiced latte paired with waffles or pancakes is also on tap.

With cooler, crisper nighttime temperatures than during the summer months, autumn might be the ideal time to fall asleep in a heated safari-style tent. During the day, hike on the property, at local parks or along rivers and simply take in the view. After a glorious sunset, there’s nothing better than toasting marshmallows over a crackling fire to make s’mores. Since these spots are situated away from the city, trees are in abundance, creating the perfect nature-inspired getaway if you’re game for leaf-peeping. For many destinations, fall is the shoulder season, meaning crowds have lessened and the pace has slowed.

Instead of roughing it by pitching a tent and spending the night in a sleeping bag, glamping means walking into a full-on luxury experience with a hotel-like bed (yes, there’s a mattress), wet bar, electricity, private en-suite full bath and a heat source (often in the form of a fireplace). An outdoor deck provides a chill spot for lounging and taking in the foliage. And you never have to light a fire in order to eat: meals are served in a restaurant on property, and staff at some will even get your fire pit going for s’mores so you don’t have to.



From New England to Northern California, these glampgrounds also host fun, immersive events in the fall, such as canoeing, yoga, sound meditation, and guided hikes and bicycling rides. Most of these North American spots remain open through the end of October or November, leaving you time to plan a trip to take in the fall colors. Think about bringing the family dog, too, as most are pet-friendly.