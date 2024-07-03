New England summers are hard to beat, thanks to the temperate weather and picturesque scenery. It’s the ideal backdrop for outdoor adventures. Whether you prefer being in the forest, up in the mountains, relaxing at the lake or taking in the Atlantic Ocean breeze, there is a spot for everyone somewhere in the diverse landscapes of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut or Rhode Island.

The northeast also happens to be home to some of the best golf courses in the United States. Whether you’re a golf aficionado or just want to try out the sport for fun, a round of golf is a satisfying way to enjoy the pristine surroundings while also partaking in an activity. Playing golf in New England is not strictly about the backdrop, though; the region is littered with well-designed courses built by some of the sport’s greatest architects. The vistas are often just a bonus to an already superb course.

If you are serious about playing strategic, classically designed courses, are looking to enjoy some beverages with your family and friends in the mountains or along the water, or are just looking for a leisurely walk through a new and picturesque climate, there is a New England golf course perfect for your next summer trip. Below, see the best New England golf getaways for every type of golfer.