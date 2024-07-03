The Best New England Golf Getaways
New England summers are hard to beat, thanks to the temperate weather and picturesque scenery. It’s the ideal backdrop for outdoor adventures. Whether you prefer being in the forest, up in the mountains, relaxing at the lake or taking in the Atlantic Ocean breeze, there is a spot for everyone somewhere in the diverse landscapes of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut or Rhode Island.
The northeast also happens to be home to some of the best golf courses in the United States. Whether you’re a golf aficionado or just want to try out the sport for fun, a round of golf is a satisfying way to enjoy the pristine surroundings while also partaking in an activity. Playing golf in New England is not strictly about the backdrop, though; the region is littered with well-designed courses built by some of the sport’s greatest architects. The vistas are often just a bonus to an already superb course.
If you are serious about playing strategic, classically designed courses, are looking to enjoy some beverages with your family and friends in the mountains or along the water, or are just looking for a leisurely walk through a new and picturesque climate, there is a New England golf course perfect for your next summer trip. Below, see the best New England golf getaways for every type of golfer.
Omni Mount Washington Resort
- 310 Mount Washington Hotel Road, Bretton Woods, NH 03575
The Mount Washington Course, designed in 1915 by Donald Ross (whose plethora of work includes Pinehurst No. 2, the site of the 2024 U.S. Open), sits nestled into the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Restored in 2007 by esteemed architect Brian Silva, this course is consistently listed among the best you can play. Winding through the pines and valleys, though relatively flat and eminently walkable, the course features magnificent views of the mountains and the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort. Like all the golf courses included on the list, club rentals are available if you don’t want to bring your own. After you finish the round, the mountain resort has everything you could want, including on-site spa offerings, heated pools and elegant grand dining rooms.
Owl’s Nest Resort
- 40 Clubhouse Lane, Thornton, NH 03285
Elsewhere in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Owl’s Nest Resort is home to two additional golf courses. Located less than two hours north of Boston, the resort course was built by Jack Nicklaus’ design firm, whose routing takes full advantage of the significant landscape, leading to exciting holes and remarkable vistas of the surrounding mountains. The resort now also features the Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course (formerly the White Mountain Country Club), a 6,428-yard course designed by architect Geoffrey Cornish, which has its own breathtaking views of the mountains and the Pemigewasset River.
Cape Arundel Golf Club
- 19 River Road, Kennebunkport, ME 04046
Widely considered one of the best golf courses in the state, Cape Arundel sits in the charming Maine coastal town of Kennebunkport, a perfect summer destination even without the tremendous course. The course was designed in 1896 by Walter Travis and has some of the most interesting greens anywhere in the country. While short at under 5,900 yards, the track finds inventive ways to challenge golfers on every shot. The course has hosted dozens of celebrities, and President George W. Bush was a longtime member. For lovers of golf history and architecture, Cape Arundel is a can’t miss spot for a great golf trip.
Wequassett Resort and Golf Club
- 2173 Head of the Bay Road, Route 28 Harwich, MA 02645
Cape Cod National Golf Club is a private course on the popular Massachusetts peninsula, but is open to guests of the Wequassett Resort. Constructed in 1998 with lead architect Brian Silva, the course holds its own in a state stacked with premier golf courses. It is a serious test at over 6,900 yards from the back tees, and consistently hosts USGA and Mass Golf tournaments. With tightly mown chipping areas and great use of native grass, the course is an inventive test for any golfer. The resort offers six different dining options for before or after your round, including several with views of Pleasant Bay. There are plenty of other fun experiences at the seaside resort and on the Cape when you aren’t on the links, including tennis, fishing and clamming, making this an ideal choice for those looking for a getaway that’s not exclusively a golf vacation.
Sugarloaf Golf Club
- 5092 Sugarloaf Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947
If you want more mountainous Maine terrain, make your way to Sugarloaf Golf Club. One of the most popular ski resorts in the state during the winter, this Robert Trent Jones, Jr.-designed mountain course gives you plenty of reason to return for outdoor adventures when the snow melts. The entire public course is picturesque, but you will be stunned by the par-3 11th, called “Precipice,” which drops more than 120 feet from the tee box with panoramic views and a small green with the Carrabassett River running along the left. This hole by itself is worth the greens fee. Sugarloaf has several lodging options with golf packages, but the course is open to the public if you’d like to stay elsewhere.
Taconic Golf Club
- 19 Meacham Street, Williamstown, MA 01267
Spend a lovely day in the Berkshires at the acclaimed Taconic Golf Club near Williams College. The course was initially designed in 1927 by Wayne Stiles, who was able to create playable holes in hilly terrain, and was renovated in 2009 by Gil Hanse, one of the most well-regarded golf course architects working today. The course is not especially long, but still challenges the skilled golfer as the routing makes excellent use of the area’s topography and wooded property. The tilted greens often play fast, making for a demanding yet enjoyable test.
The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa
- 3567 Main Street, Manchester Village, VT 05254
The Equinox boasts a spectacular resort course, originally designed in 1927 by the famous architect Walter Travis (who also designed Cape Arundel). The small greens are full of character, and elevated tee boxes and greens give golfers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and meandering fairways. There is something rejuvenating about walking through a course that feels cleared out of a forest. Staying in Manchester Village feels like a step back in time without losing any of the amenities and luxuries of a resort stay. There is plenty to do at The Equinox, but if you play the course once, you’ll probably want to book a second tee time and play it again.
Newport National Golf Club
- 324 Mitchells Lane, Middletown, RI 02842
Rhode Island may be small, but Newport National Golf Club would hold up in any state. Featured in several best-of lists, Newport National sits on 200 acres, with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Sakonnet Passage. The course was designed by Arthur Hills in 2002 in a links-style with steady winds as part of the challenge, forcing different shot types. Strategic and penal bunkers make you think hard about the risk and reward of every swing. The large site is also an Audubon Certified Cooperative Sanctuary, so you may see some wildlife and can feel good about the course’s impact on the natural surroundings.
Yale Golf Course
- 200 Conrad Drive, New Haven, CT 06515
Yale Golf Course is a must-play for any golf enthusiast. The course was built by Seth Raynor and C.B. Macdonald, two of the most famous architects ever to build courses in America. The two are celebrated for their famed template holes, which can be found at some of the best courses in the world. Not only is Yale one of the only Raynor or Macdonald courses open to the public, but it features some of the best versions of their notable hole designs anywhere. The course is filled with provocative, strategic and entertaining holes on a rocky, undulating property. It is the perfect playground for any golfer looking to experience the height of golf architecture in a gorgeous setting.
(Note: The course is undergoing restoration and has been closed for several months but will reopen in 2026.)