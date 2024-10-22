Jet Set: The Best Hairbrushes for Travel
From a splurge-worthy designer product and a classic wet brush to a glamorous gold style and gentle detangling brushes, these are the best travel hairbrushes we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. An oft-forgotten item in any travel toiletry kit is the humble hairbrush—a product that's pretty much universally used and must-have for any on-the-go packing list, but one that doesn't get as much attention as the other essentials in your dopp kit. Even so, a quality hairbrush is a must for any trip, no matter how long or short your getaway might be—in fact, some of us like to keep a travel-sized brush in our purse at all times for any touch-ups. From a splurge-worthy designer product and a classic wet brush to a glamorous gold style and gentle detangling brushes, these are the best travel hairbrushes we're loving and coveting right now.
Wet Brush Mini Detangler Brush
The Wet Brush is a classic, so keep it simple with the mini version for all your travels. I like to keep one of these in my purse at all time for any on-the-go moments, and while I find it to be better for fine hair and less thick hair, it's a great universal product—and it truly fits in any travel bag.
Sisley The Brush Radiance & Softness
While this brush is, admittedly, larger than the typical travel brush, it's such a multitasker and just so gentle yet effective at untangling that it's a go-to for any trip, especially if you have extra room in your carry-on bag. It's designed specially for the scalp and hair fiber, and the bristles help stimulate the scalp. Plus, it's ideal for both wet hair and dry hair.
Mason Pearson Pocket Mixture Bristle Hair Brush
Are Mason Pearson hairbrushes overpriced? In my humble opinion, yes. But they're also pretty darn great, so if you want to splurge on a special brush (make sure you're taking care of it and cleaning it properly!) you'll have for a long time, consider the brand's classic mixed-bristle brush in the pocket size. The more petite size brush is ideal for travel, and the rubber-cushion pad is designed for the best hair brushing experience.
Creative Pro Hair Tools Classic Signature Gold Paddle Hair Brush in Pocket Size
While I am not someone who loves dupe culture, I strongly feel that Creative's hairbrushes are a fantastic and much more reasonably priced alternative to Mason Pearson, if you don't want to make the $100-plus investment. These have a very similar look, feel and general design, and the gold paddle brush is just so chic. Made of boar bristles with added nylon bristles, the pocket hair brush helps gentle stimulate the scalp while distributing natural oils, reducing frizz and minimizing breakage. This is another good universal product, as the rubber padding conforms the scalp, making it suitable for all hair types.
The Knot Dr. for Conair Hair Brush With Storage Case,
This pint-sized hairbrush comes with a zippered travel case that makes it so easy to tote around, without risking damaging the bristles. It works for straight, wavy or curly hair, as well as on wet or dry hair. It's great for pain-free detangling, too, even if you have long hair that tends to get pretty knotted, and while it might not be your first choice when you're at home for using while blowdrying your hair, it is a perfectly suitable alternative to use while styling a blowout when traveling.