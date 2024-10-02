The Spectacularly Spooky Cocktail Recipes for Halloween

Spooky season started at precisely 12:01 am on October 1, which means it's time to fully immerse yourself in the witchiest time of year. Pumpkins, caramel apples and a whole lot of candy are crucial, and don't forget to whip up a fittingly festive cocktail to really embrace that Halloween spirit.

Whether you're hosting an eerie October 31 soirée, want to get into the trick-or-treat mood with a few pals or just feel like sipping on a devilishly delightful boozy beverage at home, a grown-up ghoulish Halloween drink is the perfect way to complete your spooky spread.

There are elaborate smoking beverages and drinks with intricate designs, but you don't have to be an expert mixologist to whip up a quality Halloween concoction—anything can be a Witches Brew at a good Halloween party. You can go all-in on the campy atmosphere with a bright orange, pumpkin-oriented cocktail, or opt for a more subtly spooky aperitif. For those that want to put in minimal effort and avoid any complex drink recipes, just pour your go-to classic cocktail (or mocktail) into an appropriately frightening glass, perhaps in the shape of a ghost or skull, though you could go back to fall basics with a pumpkin-shaped vessel.

Below, see the scary and sweet Halloween cocktail recipes for the ultimate grown-up trick-or-treat.