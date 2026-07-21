The Memoirs That Reveal the Hamptons Behind the Hedges

The best memoirs set on the East End strip away the gloss to reveal a place shaped as much by fishermen and farmers as by the artists, writers and billionaires. These authors go past the glitzy party photos to show how the region was shaped in a myriad of ways. Behind the beach clubs, the perfectly trimmed hedges and sun-soaked houses is a Hamptons far more layered than its postcard version. Whether you're interested in the lives of artists like Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, Ina Garten's path to becoming the Barefoot Contessa, Truman Capote's high-society circles or the lesser-known stories of locals who watched the region change throughout the years, you'll find in these books a richer and more nuanced portrait of one of America's most mythologized stretches of coastline.