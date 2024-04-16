Jet Set: The Best Hand Creams for Travel
From a splurge-worthy trio and a lavender-scented lotion to a drugstore classic and dreamy vanilla creme, these are the best hand lotions for travel that we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. An effective hand cream is a key part of any skincare and bodycare routine, and especially when on the go. Plane travel, in particular, can be especially harsh and drying, and then there's the fact that the necessary and frequent handwashing while en route often leads to even more dried-out hands. Sure, you could use a body lotion, but a dependable cream that specifically targets dry hands is a worthy addition to any travel kit—especially since you can keep it in your purse or carry-on at all times. From a splurge-worthy trio and a lavender-scented lotion to a drugstore classic and dreamy vanilla creme, these are the best hand lotions for travel that we're loving and coveting right now.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Mini Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
It's hard to beat the classic Kiehl's hand cream. It contains avocado oil and sesame oil and easily absorbs into skin, so you're left with hands that are moisturized but non-greasy. Plus, the mini version is perfectly compact, and just the right size to toss into your bag.
Phlur Missing Person Hand Cream
Phlur's viral Missing Person perfume scent is also available as a moisturizing hand cream, because why shouldn't body hydration smell absolutely divine? The hand lotion contains squalane, glycerin and snow mushroom, which is accented by notes of jasmine and orange blossom, to leave your skin looking and feeling amazing.
L'Occitane Mini Hand Cream
L'Occitane's shea butter hand cream comes in a few different fragrances, but how could you resist this delightful lavender? It's packed with 20 percent shea butter, in addition to coconut oil, honey and marshmallow root extract, plus lightweight lavender essential oil. It's nourishing, hydrating and fast-absorbing, and promises to soothe dry hands even in the harshest of climates. It leaves your skin feeling amazing and smelling of lavender—what more could you ask for?
Fresh Milk Hydrating Hand Cream
Fresh's face products are great for sensitive skin, and their soothing hand cream, which is categorized as clean at Sephora, is no different. It features a combination of plant-based milks and biotin to soothe and support the skin barrier, in addition to hyaluronic acid to keep the skin hydrated.
Chanel Chance Perfumed Hand Creams
Add a hefty dose of luxury to your moisturizing routine with this trio of Chanel hand creams, all infused with three of the brand's iconic Chance fragrances. These travel-size creams are made to be used on the go, so are perfectly sized to pop into your bag.
Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream
You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a quality hand cream and bid adieu to dry skin. Eucerin's Advanced Repair Hand Cream's unscented, fragrance-free formulation is packed with ceramides and great for ultra-dry, sensitive skin. It swiftly and smoothes and hydrates chapped, cracked skin. The dermatologist-recommended product is also great for cuticles, and at such a great price, you can buy a few and keep them in your travel bag and at home.
Lanolin Milk & Honey Lanolin Hand Cream Intense
Lanolin makes tons of great body creams and moisturizers, but if you want a travel-size, hand-specific option, then this particular formulation is perfect. It features lanolin, vitamin E, shea butter, milk and honey, and is also amazing to hydrate dry cuticles. It smells delightful, so you can combat dryness while also breathing in a delicious scent of vanilla and honey.