Where to Get the Best Hand Rolls in L.A.

Hand rolls have taken L.A. by storm, quickly becoming one of the city’s most loved forms of sushi. Rather than being cut into squares, hand rolls are served whole in a crisp sheet of nori, with warm rice and your choice of filling. Not only are they tasty, but going out for hand rolls is also an adventure in and of itself, creating an interactive dynamic between the chefs and patrons.

Many hand roll establishments offer counter service, where patrons watch the rolls get made before being handed them directly by the sushi masters themselves. Throw in some sake or beer and you’ve got all you need for a unique meal that extends beyond stuffy restaurant formalities.

Though KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar is credited with setting this trend ablaze in Los Angeles, the city has since seen a huge influx of temaki-focused eateries, with renowned chefs like Akira Back and David Movsisian getting in on the action. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a casual lunch in Culver City or embark on a more distinct date night experience in Los Feliz, we’ve rounded up the best places for hand rolls in L.A.