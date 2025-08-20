Where to Get the Best Hand Rolls in L.A.
Discover the top spots for temaki in Los Angeles.
Hand rolls have taken L.A. by storm, quickly becoming one of the city’s most loved forms of sushi. Rather than being cut into squares, hand rolls are served whole in a crisp sheet of nori, with warm rice and your choice of filling. Not only are they tasty, but going out for hand rolls is also an adventure in and of itself, creating an interactive dynamic between the chefs and patrons.
Many hand roll establishments offer counter service, where patrons watch the rolls get made before being handed them directly by the sushi masters themselves. Throw in some sake or beer and you’ve got all you need for a unique meal that extends beyond stuffy restaurant formalities.
Though KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar is credited with setting this trend ablaze in Los Angeles, the city has since seen a huge influx of temaki-focused eateries, with renowned chefs like Akira Back and David Movsisian getting in on the action. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a casual lunch in Culver City or embark on a more distinct date night experience in Los Feliz, we’ve rounded up the best places for hand rolls in L.A.
Saijo Handroll
- 12473 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Culver City’s Saijo is a hip hand roll bar with 25 seats and an upbeat vibe. Locals gather round the sleek counter, sipping sake and mingling while waiting for fresh hand rolls and kushiyaki, handed to patrons directly from the sushi chefs. In addition to high-quality fish and produce, Saijo also prides itself on using Ariake Nori, a rare seaweed known for its soft texture and potent umami taste. The $58 omakase is a great deal for patrons wanting to taste the best of Saijo and features a mixture of sashimi, hand rolls and skewers. When visiting, be sure to peep the chalkboard for daily specials like bluefin otoro cut served straight from the belly of a tuna to your rolls.
Sama Handroll & Grill
- 897 Traction Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Between its 14-seat hand roll bar, open kitchen design and lively setting, Sama Handroll & Grill is the ultimate place for temaki in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District. Though the Japanese restaurant only serves sake and wine-based cocktails, the beverage program is unique and vibrant, boasting signature creations like the oak-aged shochu Old Fashioned and Lychee Mint Mojito with nigori ginjo. Hot appetizers like the Maine lobster bites and fried chicken skin help kick off your meal on the right note, but if you’re in the mood for something chilled yet indulgent, opt for the truffle ponzu-infused bluefin and burrata. The hand rolls can be served whole or cut, and while you can’t go wrong with the standard Hotate scallop, yellowtail and salmon rolls, try the signature Sama—a unique combo of toro, truffle uni and salted egg.
Norikaya
- 554 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Located in Koreatown, Norikaya is a sleek temaki restaurant helmed by Michelin-recognized chef Akira Back. The sleek and moody izakaya and hand roll restaurant features dark black walls embellished with gold brush strokes, blending a wabi-sabi setting with abstract accents. Guests sit down at a rectangular chef’s counter where they watch the temaki master craft a variety of creative hand rolls. The signature unagi strawberry is a childhood favorite of chef Back's, made with baked eel, avocado purée, cucumber and sweet strawberries. In addition to temaki, Norikaya also serves hot and cold plates ranging from spicy kimchi tuna on crispy rice to grilled shishitos and rock shrimp.
Sōgo Roll Bar
- 4634 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
- 5535 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Sōgo Roll Bar first debuted in Los Feliz at the start of 2020, and in 2025, this popular neighborhood sushi spot expanded to a second location in Highland Park. Whether you choose to sit at the sushi bar or at a booth, explore the restaurant’s impressive list of craft sakes, natural wines and crisp beers. Before diving straight into the hand rolls, there are a couple of appetizers you can’t miss. First is the spicy tuna crispy rice, which boasts a solid tuna-to-rice ratio, and second is the tender black cod, which rivals that of world-famous Nobu. Though you can choose between a three, four, five or six set of rolls, à la carte ordering also works—just don’t skip the creamy scallop and masago hand roll.
Yunomi Handroll
- 806 E 3rd St #100, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Created by former Katsuya chef David Movsisian, Yunomi Handroll is a Michelin-starred eatery located in Downtown Los Angeles. The moody, dimly-lit space has a brutalist-meets-zen ambiance, and you’ll find it pretty packed throughout the week. Enjoy the fried crispy Brussels and Japanese-style ceviche before ordering individual hand rolls made with your choice of nori or rice paper. In addition to the classics like albacore and salmon, Yunomi also offers an entire specialty section featuring more unique hand rolls filled with the likes of soft shell crab, salmon skin and shrimp tempura with unagi.
KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar
- Multiple Locations
Since its conception in 2014, KazuNori has pioneered the modern hand roll movement in Los Angeles. Backed by Sushi Nozawa Group, the same team behind Sugarfish, The Original Hand Roll Bar is a popular take-out option; however, the rolls are best enjoyed fresh and with warm rice in person. The seaweed is crisp and crunchy, contrasting with the chewy rice and tender fillings. There are a few set menus that let you try between three and six of KazuNori’s most popular highlights, with can’t-miss hand rolls being the bay scallop, toro, lobster and crab. From Downtown L.A. to Santa Monica to Studio City, KazuNori has expanded all across the city, ensuring that you’re never too far when the craving kicks in.
Azai Hand Roll Sushi
- 8036 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Azai has a cozy, locally-loved charm that has made it a staple for hand rolls in Beverly Grove. Similar to KazuNori, Azai is extremely popular for takeout cut rolls, but if you want the best experience, snag a spot in the simple yet inviting space and enjoy a selection of individual hand rolls. The hamachi with green onions and spicy tuna rolls are some of the most popular, but Azai also caters to vegetarian diners with options like avocado and shitake mushroom. Though hand rolls are the focus on the menu at this sushi restaurant, Azai also offers a small selection of nigiri, sashimi and standard sushi rolls.
Sora Temaki Bar
- 6333 W 3rd St Suite 110, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Located at the historic Original Farmer’s Market next door to The Grove, Sora Temaki Bar is a two-story eatery with a charming, open-air rooftop. In true farmer’s market fashion, Sora prioritizes fresh and in-season ingredients across an impressive hand roll menu. Expect more options than normal, with the menu being divided into signature, classic and vegan options. The signature rolls are most exciting, featuring creative renditions like seared Japanese A5 Wagyu, coconut shrimp with a sweet chili sauce, spicy lobster with crispy potatoes and truffle salt-topped Kumamoto red snapper. Unlike most other hand roll bars, Sora serves liquor, allowing you to complete your spread with a passion fruit margarita or lychee martini.