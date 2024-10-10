15 Haunted Hotels for an Elevated Spooky Getaway
Discover luxury stays where the amenities include unexplained phenomena and centuries-old spirits.Read More
There's something undeniably magnetic about a hotel with a good ghost story. It's not just about the possibility of a spectral encounter—though that certainly adds a frisson of excitement to any stay. It's about the layers of history, the whispers of past lives and the tantalizing idea that some experiences are so profound they leave an indelible mark on a place.
In our increasingly sanitized and predictable world of travel, these haunted hotels around the world offer something rare: genuine mystery. They're not just selling a guest room for the night; they're offering a portal to another time, a chance to brush against the inexplicable. From centuries-old castles in the misty highlands of Scotland to Art Deco masterpieces in the heart of Hollywood, each of these hotels has its own unique tale to tell. Some boast celebrity ghosts, eternally reliving their moments of glory. Others house more anonymous spirits: jilted brides, fallen soldiers or long-forgotten guests who simply never checked out.
But make no mistake—these aren't your run-of-the-mill spook houses. Many of these establishments rank among the world's finest, offering impeccable service and luxurious amenities alongside their supernatural residents. After all, who says you can't enjoy a five-star luxury hotel experience while ghost-hunting? In this curated list, we'll take you on a global tour of 15 hotels where the veil between worlds seems just a little bit thinner. Whether you're a hardened skeptic or a true believer, these places promise something beyond the ordinary—a stay that might just challenge your perceptions of reality.
So pack your bags (and maybe a night light). It's time to check in to some of the most intriguing accommodations the world has to offer. Just remember: in this haunted hall of fame, you might get more than you bargained for with your wake-up call.
The Most Haunted Hotels in the World for a Spooky Yet Luxurious Stay
- Castle Leslie Estate
- Parador de Jaén
- Tulloch Castle Hotel
- The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel
- Lord Milner Hotel
- The Shelbourne
- Hotel del Coronado
- The Stanley Hotel
- Russell Hotel
- El Hotel Mesón de Jobito
- The Red Lion Inn
- Claremont Club & Spa, a Fairmont Hotel
- Le Château de Marçay
- The Queen Mary
- The Hollywood Roosevelt
Castle Leslie Estate
- County Monaghan, Ireland
This 17th-century Irish castle harbors generations of Leslies, some of whom refuse to vacate. Norman Leslie's ghostly paperwork in the Red Room never ends, while spectral relatives patrol corridors in centuries-old attire. Curiously, these spirits seem more concierge than poltergeist. Surrounded by luxury amenities, history and mystery entwine—it’s not your typical haunted house. Don't be shocked if your breakfast companion fades before your eyes—it's all part of the Leslie charm.
Parador de Jaén
- Jaén, Spain
It is said that sorrow seeps through the walls of Room 22 at Parador de Jaén. This repurposed 18th-century Moorish fortress houses more than living guests. A woman's eternal weeping pierces the night, while "Terrible Lizard," a long-dead prisoner, rattles his spectral chains. As you roam grand halls and gaze from ancient battlements, remember—you're not alone.
Tulloch Castle Hotel
- Dingwall Ross-Shire, Scotland
Beware the gaze that follows you in Tulloch Castle. The Green Lady, believed to be Elizabeth Davidson, isn't just a ghost—she's the unofficial greeter. Her portrait's eyes track guests; her spirit haunts hallways. Cold spots materialize without warning; footsteps echo from empty rooms, doors open to unseen hands. This 12th-century fortress is a portal to Scotland's turbulent past. Each night at the historic hotel brings the potential for a new ghostly chapter.
The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel
- London, England
The curtain never falls on The Cadogan's most persistent performer. Sip your martini carefully—you might be seated where literary giants once spun tales, in a place where today's elite unknowingly rub elbows with yesterday's ethereal stars. While Oscar Wilde, who favored this 19th-century hotel has not been found in ghost form, his friend Lillie Langtry steals the show, particularly around Christmas. This actress-turned-specter glides through the restaurant, leaving only a whiff of Victorian perfume.
Lord Milner Hotel
- Matjiesfontein, South Africa
In the eerie stillness of the Great Karoo, the Lord Milner Hotel stands as a Victorian mirage—and a beacon for the beyond. Once the military headquarters of South Africa’s Cape Western Command, it now resonates with spectral footsteps. "Lucy," the star phantom, roams in a negligee, her nocturnal wanderings a ghostly remnant of South Africa's complex history. Each creak of ancient wood might be more than the building settling—it could be Lucy, inviting you to unravel the mysteries of the past.
The Shelbourne
- Dublin, Ireland
Behind The Shelbourne's glittering facade lurks a pint-sized enigma. This grande dame of Dublin hotels, a favorite of the glitterati since 1824, houses an eternal seven-year-old guest. One hotel room thrums with otherworldly energy—faucets turn unbidden, apparitions materialize. Even Hollywood royalty like Lily Collins isn't immune to spectral encounters. Your whiskey at the Horseshoe Bar might come with a dash of the supernatural, and your afternoon tea could include a side of centuries-old secrets.
Hotel del Coronado
- San Diego, California, USA
Sun-soaked tragedy haunts the halls of "The Del." Kate Morgan's 1892 check-in became eternal—her spirit now an unwilling permanent resident on the third floor. Morgan was found dead a few days after checking into the hotel; the haunted Room 3327, where the young American woman’s mortal journey ended, paradoxically buzzes with spectral energy. Lights flicker without cause, impossible breezes caress guests and a mournful figure strolls the beach at twilight. So that waterfront room you so desperately desired, may offer more than views of the beach, but a glimpse into the great beyond. It’s no surprise that the hotel goes all out for Halloween, including ghost tours and paranormal experiences.
The Stanley Hotel
- Estes Park, Colorado, USA
Welcome to the place where nightmares are born. The Stanley Hotel, the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining, doesn't just acknowledge its haunted status—it revels in it. Room 217 harnesses lots of supernatural energy, supposedly where the long-dead maid Elizabeth still tidying for eternity. It leans into its status as one of the most haunted places, with events like The Shining Ball. The hotel's original owners, the Stanleys, linger, too—ethereal piano concerts and phantom billiard games are par for the course.
Russell Hotel
- Sydney, Australia
Time stands still in the Russell Hotel, but its ghosts don't. Nestled in Sydney's historic Rocks, this boutique establishment houses a sailor eternally searching for his ship. He's allegedly drawn most particularly to Room 8, leaving female guests feeling watched by unseen eyes. As night falls and modern Sydney sleeps, phantom sounds of colonial-era revelry rise. You might enter seeking a quaint stay, but beware—you could stumble into a centuries-old maritime mystery instead.
El Hotel Mesón de Jobito
- Zacatecas, Mexico
When the clock strikes 4 a.m. at El Hotel Mesón de Jobito, the real night shift begins. This colonial relic, situated just a few steps from the city’s Plaza de Armas, dates back to 1700, and has worn many faces—but its current guise as a hotel masks a supernatural secret. Ghostly miners, forever seeking elusive gold, haunt the wee hours. Phantom hoofbeats echo through halls, a spectral stampede from its stable days. Most guests slumber through the paranormal peak hour—but for the vigilant (or fortunate), a chance for a truly golden ghost hunter experience awaits.
The Red Lion Inn
- Stockbridge, Massachusetts, USA
The Red Lion Inn, a fixture in the Berkshires since 1773, has its fair share of spectral residents. The fourth floor is particularly active, with Room 301 being a hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts. Guests and staff report sightings of a young girl with flowers and a man in a top hat. Unexplained cold spots and knocks are common occurrences. Some visitors wake in the middle of the night to the unsettling sensation of being watched. Despite these encounters, the spirits seem benign, perhaps still invested in the inn's centuries-old tradition of hospitality.
Claremont Club & Spa, a Fairmont Hotel
- Berkeley, California, USA
The Claremont in Berkeley offers more than just luxury accommodations and bay views. It's known for its peculiar elevator behavior and a fourth floor that's a hotbed of paranormal activity. Guests experience sudden temperature drops and hear phantom children's laughter. One room, in particular, seems to attract supernatural events. The most frequently reported apparition is a 6-year-old girl who appears to guests at night. These occurrences add an unexpected dimension to the Claremont's upscale amenities.
Le Château de Marçay
- Marçay, France
This 15th-century chateau in the Loire Valley comes with an unusual legend. Local lore tells of a noblewoman who was also a werewolf, accidentally shot by a farmer during one of her transformations. Since then, guests and employees have reported encounters with a woman in a white dress, believed to be the unfortunate shapeshifter. The chateau's fairy-tale appearance belies its potentially supernatural nights.
The Queen Mary
- Long Beach, California, USA
Permanently docked in Long Beach since 1967, The Queen Mary has a history as intriguing as its Atlantic crossings from America to Europe. With 49 recorded deaths during its sailing career, the ship has developed a reputation for paranormal activity. Stateroom B340 is notorious, linked to a mysterious death in 1948 and numerous reports of unexplained phenomena. Even after renovations, guests describe lights turning on and off, knocking sounds and even the sensation of bedding being pulled away. It seems as if the ship's conversion to a hotel has done little to deter its crew and passengers from remaining onboard in the afterlife—it is, after all, considered one of the most haunted hotels in America.
The Hollywood Roosevelt
- Hollywood, California, USA
Since 1927, this Art Deco landmark has been a revolving door of Tinseltown royalty, hosting the first Academy Awards and housing stars like Marilyn Monroe and Montgomery Clift. Today, their spirits reportedly linger, with Monroe's ghostly reflection once spotted in her old suite's mirror and Clift's disembodied voice said to haunt the halls. The Los Angeles hotel's Tropicana Pool is said to be "buzzy" with spirit energy, according to psychic Patti Negri. For skeptics not leaning into these spooky relics from cinema’s golden age on their L.A. getaway, the hotel's storied lobby and Hollywood Sign views do the trick.