15 Haunted Hotels for an Elevated Spooky Getaway

There's something undeniably magnetic about a hotel with a good ghost story. It's not just about the possibility of a spectral encounter—though that certainly adds a frisson of excitement to any stay. It's about the layers of history, the whispers of past lives and the tantalizing idea that some experiences are so profound they leave an indelible mark on a place.

In our increasingly sanitized and predictable world of travel, these haunted hotels around the world offer something rare: genuine mystery. They're not just selling a guest room for the night; they're offering a portal to another time, a chance to brush against the inexplicable. From centuries-old castles in the misty highlands of Scotland to Art Deco masterpieces in the heart of Hollywood, each of these hotels has its own unique tale to tell. Some boast celebrity ghosts, eternally reliving their moments of glory. Others house more anonymous spirits: jilted brides, fallen soldiers or long-forgotten guests who simply never checked out.

But make no mistake—these aren't your run-of-the-mill spook houses. Many of these establishments rank among the world's finest, offering impeccable service and luxurious amenities alongside their supernatural residents. After all, who says you can't enjoy a five-star luxury hotel experience while ghost-hunting? In this curated list, we'll take you on a global tour of 15 hotels where the veil between worlds seems just a little bit thinner. Whether you're a hardened skeptic or a true believer, these places promise something beyond the ordinary—a stay that might just challenge your perceptions of reality.

So pack your bags (and maybe a night light). It's time to check in to some of the most intriguing accommodations the world has to offer. Just remember: in this haunted hall of fame, you might get more than you bargained for with your wake-up call.