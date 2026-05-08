The Best Car-Free Spring Hikes Near New York City
Forget the rental and the Saturday 7 a.m. Avis line. Public transport covers every hike worth doing this spring—and the Hudson Valley is having a year.Read More
Spring in New York City—and more specifically, the month of May—has a way of turning the apartment into a problem. Whether it's the radiator that won't quit, the neighbor's bass line, or the simple fact that the sidewalk smells like garbage soup again, the answer is a train ticket and a trailhead by 10 a.m. Alas, the hike most people default to for a New York day hike is closed. Breakneck Ridge—the iron-staircase scramble above Cold Spring, the metro's default May hike—is shuttered through 2026 and won't reopen until mid-2027, when it returns as the centerpiece of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail with a new pedestrian bridge at the trailhead, a re-engineered ridge, and a visitor center in Fishkill.
The good news, however, is that the bench is deeper than anyone remembers. With Breakneck out of rotation, the hikes that used to live in its shadow have made their way into the mainstream. Bull Hill, the bigger (and arguably better) ridge just south of it, is having a moment. Sleeping Giant in Connecticut added 28 acres last May and broke ground on a new visitors' center. Boscobel—the 1808 Federal mansion overlooking West Point—reopened last August with "Preservation in Progress" tours that walk guests through rooms in active states of repair. Storm King unveils Anicka Yi's first large-scale outdoor commission on May 17. Lambert Castle in Paterson is open for the first time in five years.
Reaching all of this is, perhaps surprisingly, friendly to the carless. Five of the 10 hikes below sit within a 25-minute walk of a Metro-North or NJ Transit platform. Three more involve a single bus from Port Authority, with Coach USA and Short Line still running the routes they have for decades. The May-June window—full leaf-out, working waterfalls before the summer drought, pre-haze visibility down to the Manhattan skyline—is shorter than the season feels. Take advantage with these 10 hikes to tackle, where you can go car-free to the trailhead and back.
The Best Spring Hikes Near New York City—No Car Needed
- Hemlock Falls (South Mountain Reservation, New Jersey)
- The Palisades Long Path (George Washington Bridge to Alpine Lookout, New Jersey)
- Walkway Over the Hudson (Poughkeepsie, New York)
- Cold Spring Waterfront and Boscobel (Cold Spring, New York)
- Mount Beacon Fire Tower (Beacon, New York)
- Anthony's Nose (Manitou, New York)
- Hook Mountain and Nyack (Nyack, New York)
- Sleeping Giant Tower Trail (Hamden, Connecticut)
- Bull Hill (Cold Spring, New York)
- Bear Mountain Loop (Bear Mountain, New York)
Hemlock Falls (South Mountain Reservation, New Jersey)
- Locust Grove Trailhead, Glen Avenue, Millburn, NJ 07041
Take NJ Transit and step off the Morris and Essex at Millburn, and the trailhead is right there—a hundred yards, less than your walk to the platform from a midtown office. The Lenape-Rahway loop runs 5.9 miles and 767 feet up through a forest the Olmsted Brothers laid out—yes, sons of the man who did Central Park—and the carriage roads still hold their original logic a century on. There's a shorter spur if all you want is the 25-foot waterfall, which earns its keep after a spring rain. Walk back to Millburn when you're done. Or ride one stop east to Maplewood Village and put yourself at Lorena's. The Paper Mill Playhouse Carriage House just reopened in January after a six-month renovation, timed to the Come From Away run.
The Palisades Long Path (George Washington Bridge to Alpine Lookout, New Jersey)
- GWB Northwalk entrance, 178th Street and Cabrini Boulevard, New York, NY 10033
The A train at 175th drops you a stairway from the bus terminal, and 10 minutes later, you're on the GWB Northwalk—the Southwalk's still closed for repair—heading into 200-million-year-old diabase. From there, the path rolls north along the cliff edge through active peregrine country: Rockefeller Lookout at 4.85 miles, Alpine at roughly eight. The Alpine Boat Basin earns the close. Kearney House, a 1761 stone tavern, is the oldest building on the New Jersey palisade—full stop, no caveats. Catch the Rockland Coaches 9 back to the George Washington Bridge. If you've still got room, Fort Lee's Korean strip starts a few blocks south, and BHC Chicken opened on Main Street in March, which is what to order after eight miles of cliff.
Walkway Over the Hudson (Poughkeepsie, New York)
- 87 Haviland Road, Highland, NY 12528 (west landing); 61 Parker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (east landing)
The Hudson Line ends at Poughkeepsie, and 1.28 miles of repurposed 1888 railroad bridge open up 212 feet above the river—call it the laziest legitimate hike on this list, because the bridge does all the climbing for you. It starts with the Roosevelt Ride, a free NPS shuttle that runs from the Poughkeepsie platform to Springwood, Val-Kill and the Vanderbilt Mansion, meeting the 10:35 a.m. train and looping back at five, running seven days a week from May 1. The Hyde Park Trail strings it all together—nine miles of woodland between the FDR estates, doable in a day with shuttle pickups in between. 2026 is Frederic Church's 200th, so Hudson River School programming is heavy across the valley this season.
Cold Spring Waterfront and Boscobel (Cold Spring, New York)
- 1601 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
Metro-North’s Hudson Line to Cold Spring puts you a block from the river. Warm up on the flat two-mile loop through Foundry Dock Park, where Civil War cannons were cast, and the West Point Foundry Preserve. Catch the seasonal trolley up. This year’s draw: Boscobel reopened last August after a 17-month closure that started when its library ceiling came down in April 2024, and the "Preservation in Progress" tours run Friday through Monday at $24. Saturday's farmers' market sets up on the grounds, and the rose garden peaks in late May.
Mount Beacon Fire Tower (Beacon, New York)
- 788 Wolcott Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 (Casino trailhead)
Beacon is 90 minutes north on the Hudson Line, and Main Street walks approximately 1.5 sidewalked, restaurant-lined miles down to the trailhead—latte, lunch, antique literature before the climb. The 200-step staircase follows the bed of the old Mount Beacon Funicular, which was the steepest incline railway in the world when it opened in 1902, and tops out at the restored 1931 fire tower. Manhattan south, Catskills north, on a clear day. Walk back into town for Dia:Beacon, the Richard Serra and Sol LeWitt and Walter de Maria temple inside a former Nabisco box-printing factory. The food is the best argument for hopping a later train back: Lyonshare took Chronogram's 2025 Readers' Choice for best new restaurant in the valley, Saint Rita's Music Room opened last summer at the KuBe Art Center, and Oui Oui Cuisine just moved into a brick-and-mortar this winter.
Anthony's Nose (Manitou, New York)
- South Mountain Pass at Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
Manitou is the deep cut—a seasonal weekend Hudson Line stop with roughly six trains each way Saturday and Sunday, so pull the May timetable before you commit, since the MTA has been running weekend track work all spring. From the platform, it's 1.7 miles along Manitou Station Road, then 9D, then South Mountain Pass to the Appalachian Trail, and a short, steep climb on stone steps to the cliff that frames the Bear Mountain Bridge directly below. Peregrines nest on the bridge itself in spring, and the air is the cleanest of the year. The New York Bridge Authority started decking replacement in 2026, so you'll be staring down at a working construction zone. Ride one stop south to River Outpost Brewing Co. at Peekskill's Charles Point for a post-hike refreshment.
Hook Mountain and Nyack (Nyack, New York)
- 698 North Broadway, Upper Nyack, NY 10960
The 9-line buses out of Port Authority—that's the 9T, 9AT and 9W—run roughly hourly to downtown Nyack for $8 to $12; if you'd rather start at the GW Bridge Bus Station, the 9 and 9A both drop at the foot of Broadway too. Walk 1.5 miles north to Nyack Beach State Park and start a 5.9-mile loop over Hook Mountain, the 730-foot diabase prow that anchors the northern Palisades and counts as a federally registered National Natural Landmark. Twelve thousand raptors a year ride the thermals through the summit's hawk-watch site, and the Knickerbocker Ice Company ruins line the river path back down. The coda is Nyack: the Edward Hopper House Museum, Two Villains Brewing, the Farm at Hotel Nyack and Thai hotspot Bangkok Station, which opened late last year inside a railroad-car-shaped building at 12 Park Street.
Sleeping Giant Tower Trail (Hamden, Connecticut)
- 3230 Mount Carmel Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
Start with the New Haven Line to Union Station, then a 10-minute walk to Church and Chapel on the Green, and finally the 229 Whitney Avenue bus up to Mount Carmel Avenue—three hours door to door, which sounds long until you picture the Saturday Avis line. The crushed-stone Tower Trail switchbacks 1.6 miles up the Giant's left hip to a four-story stone observation tower with a vantage point all the way to Long Island Sound; the blue-blazed Quinnipiac loop adds a real scramble up the Giant's head and 400-foot cliff overlooks for a five- to six-mile day, if you've got the legs and the stamina. Mountain laurel peaks in early June. The 2026 hooks: a new log-cabin visitors center broke ground last September and opens this season, and the park gained 28 acres last May with the Doolittle property, its biggest expansion since founding.
Bull Hill (Cold Spring, New York)
- Little Stony Point, Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Hudson Line to Cold Spring is the same train Breakneck regulars used to take, and Bull Hill is what New York State Parks and the Fjord Trail are now steering everyone toward in its place. The argument is that it was the better ridge, anyway: more rewarding, no notorious scrambles, same minutes on the train. The full loop runs 5.5 miles and 1,400 feet up to a 1,420-foot summit; a shorter version knocks it down to 3.7. The trailhead is a 20-minute walk north from the platform along Fair Street to Little Stony Point, where a small freshwater beach makes a pre-hike Hudson swim almost mandatory. The Taconic Conservation Corps cut a new Washburn Trail reroute and a viewing platform above the old quarry in 2023, and the Cornish Estate ruins—a 1917 stone manor that burned out in 1958—sit halfway up. Stop at Cold Spring Depot for oysters on the way back.
Bear Mountain Loop (Bear Mountain, New York)
- Bear Mountain Inn, 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Tomkins Cove, NY 10986
Coach USA's Short Line out of Port Authority drops you at the Bear Mountain Inn—meaning no walk to the trailhead—for about $21 round-trip, 90 minutes each way. Run it clockwise: up the Major Welch Trail's rock scrambles to Perkins Memorial Tower (1934, panoramic on clear days to the Manhattan skyline and four states), down the engineered AT stone staircase, more than 700 hand-laid steps that are the most ambitious piece of trail engineering on the entire trail. Mountain laurel peaks in late May along the summit ridge. Two 2026 caveats worth noting: AT, Major Welch and Suffern-Bear Mountain access from the inn is on a posted detour through summer 2027 (some sections may reopen this spring—check NYNJTC), and the Iona Island viewing platform stays closed through spring.