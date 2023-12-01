The Best Holiday Gifts for Movie Lovers
From smartly made movie merch to must-haves for your movie marathons, these are the best gifts to get the cinephile in your life.Read More
As the holidays draw ever closer, so too do the deadlines for gift getting and gift giving. If you’re stumped as to what to get for the movie lover in your life, you’re in luck. Aside from DVD box sets, movie gift cards or your average streaming subscription, these holiday gift ideas are perfect for any cinephile. From representing this year’s best movies to looking back on film history, these are 10 perfect gifts for movie buffs this holiday season.
Check out all of Observer’s luxury gift guides for the best holiday present ideas for every person out there.
The Best Gifts for Movie Lovers
Sofia Coppola's Archive Art Book
More than your average coffee table art book, Sofia Coppola’s Archive gives cinephiles a look into the behind-the-scenes process of one of today’s most prolific filmmakers. Handwritten script notes, set photos and captions written by Coppola bring what’s on the page to life in an enriching (and color-coordinated) fashion.
'Midsommar' Incense Temple
The indie studio A24 has done great work to define its brand by its artistry, and the bevy of options available for the consumer are no different. Specifically, the company has created a range of memorabilia products for its iconic horror movie Midsommar, including an incense holder (ironically a replica of where the film’s finale takes place), a screenplay book and a collector’s edition DVD.
Ruth Carter x Douriean Drop Earrings
Do you want something in your jewelry box that was designed by the Oscar-winning costume designer behind the Black Panther Marvel movie? Then look no further than these stunning drop earrings courtesy of the Academy Museum. The jewelry collection features recycled tiles from the museum’s original building, the historic May Company department store, to give the pieces a retro vintage yet timeless look.
Official “I Am Kenough” Hoodie
Clearly, 2023 has been the year of Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s Hollywood blockbuster broke box office records while reigniting pop culture, and the offerings this holiday season certainly reflect that. There’s still some options for doll aficionados, but the real get will be the iconic “I am Kenough” tie-dye fleece hoodie that Ryan Gosling donned in the film. Cozy and confidence boosting!
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer
We can’t mention Barbie without also talking about Oppenheimer, given this summer’s amazing “Barbenheimer” blowout. While there’s plenty of fun Etsy fan-made merch from that phenomenon, the more curious movie fans may want to invest their money (and time) on the book that Christopher Nolan based his heavily researched historical epic flick on, for a little Christmas reading.
The Criterion Channel
There are more streaming services and apps than we can count these days, but few promise the range and quality that The Criterion Channel does. Criterion has been at the forefront of preserving and maintaining classic films from all over the world, giving it the most impressive movie library in the business. Purchase an annual subscription for yourself or another film fanatic to watch acclaimed classic movies and discover new favorites.
Poppington’s Signature Tin
Well, what’s a movie night without a big popcorn bowl? While it may be hard to get movie theater-quality kernels at home without an enormous popcorn maker, Poppington’s offers a range of flavors you’ll never find on a concession stand. Get sour and savory with a dash of dill pickle, or get adventurous and treat the film lover in your life to one of the brand’s location-based mixes (its native “Greenville” combines caramel and cheddar popcorn). You can open up the tin and binge your favorite movies together.
Modernist Praxinoscope
Try owning a part of movie history in a literal sense with this invention courtesy of the Academy Museum. A praxinoscope is available as part of the museum’s Path to Cinema exhibition, serving as a recreation of the device that brought moving pictures to life (albeit on a smaller scale than we’re used to today). The nifty gadget is available in a western-tinged gold as well as the above modernist version.
Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector
If you feel like splurging on tech for your favorite film buff this holiday season, then why not go all out? For easy, high-definition movie watching, this 4K portable projector is the perfect fit. Easily connectable to laptops, streaming devices and even video game consoles, the device boasts high resolution and a 3-chip projector design that ensures great color quality. It’s an upgrade for any home theater, and a must for any film fan.
Bearaby Organic Cotton Weighted Knit Blanket
It might be impossible to truly have a movie night without curling up under a cozy throw blanket, and this chunky knit lets you decide just how comfy you want to get. This weighted cotton blanket comes in three different sizes (15 lbs, 20 lbs and 25 lbs) and six different colors, giving you options for both style and comfort level. It’s the perfect blanket for a great movie or tv show marathon, and a stylish addition to any living room couch.