The Hotel Breakfasts That Turn the First Meal Into the Main Event
From gold-leaf dining rooms in Paris and Champagne buffets in Ibiza to canoe deliveries in Bora Bora and giraffes at the table in Nairobi, these hotels know breakfast should be more than eggs and obligation.Read More
Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but it also tends to be the most boring. On an average day at home, breakfast is, for many of us, a rare occasion—a protein bar or a yogurt; maybe scrambled eggs on a particularly ambitious week. But most of the time, we’d rather just wait for lunch. When traveling, though, it’s a whole other story—somehow, breakfast becomes surprisingly, dare we say, exciting? There’s something so delightfully indulgent about taking the time to truly enjoy that first meal, with extra points for an equally indulgent setting. From lavish buffets with live cooking stations to buttery croissants served in palatial ballrooms fit for Versailles, the best hotel breakfasts set the tone for your trip, transforming the first meal of the day into an experience in itself.
Perhaps it’s a floating breakfast in Bali, or a morning meal that arrives via canoe in Bora Bora. Hôtel Plaza Athénée serves a lavish spread in an ornate dining room adorned with more than 20,000 gold leaves, while Nairobi’s Giraffe Manor delivers a viral dining experience by letting guests share a table with one of Africa’s most beloved gentle giants. Whether you’re looking to indulge in a surprisingly noteworthy buffet or embark on a sunrise horseback ride that leads to a private beach in the South Pacific, these are the hotels making breakfast more of an experience than a meal.
The Best Hotel Breakfast Experiences
- Hôtel Plaza Athénée
- Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria
- Wequassett Resort and Golf Club
- Sonnenalp Hotel
- Ibiza Gran Hotel
- Gigi’s at Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
- Kamandalu Ubud
- Giraffe Manor
- Turtle Island Fiji
- Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort
- Auberge du Soleil
- Luxury Hotel Sowaka
- Conrad Bora Bora Nui
- Andronis Concept
- Little Clam at Wayfinder Newport
- Amerikalinjen Oslo
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
- 25 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France
One of the city’s most iconic “Palace” properties, Hôtel Plaza Athénée has set the standard for Parisian hospitality since 1913. Known for its cherry-red awnings, elaborate suites with Eiffel Tower views and Michelin-starred dining, the hotel also hosts an unforgettable breakfast fit for royalty. While there’s nothing wrong with a room service spread, it’s best to head downstairs to the gold leaf-laden dining room for the full experience. Glittering chandeliers dripping with shiny crystals draw your gaze upward, but it is the intricate crown moldings and ornate ceiling domes that capture your attention. The Le Plaza breakfast is a feast that includes a basket of homemade pastries (including the signature raspberry-filled croissant with red flaky stripes), coffee, juice, yogurt, fruit and your choice of entrée. While you would be remiss to skip Plaza Athénée’s truffle-topped Benedict, the puffy omelet with spinach and goat cheese is another standout dish.
Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria
- Piazza Torquato Tasso, 34, 80067 Sorrento NA, Italy
Whether you’re sitting by the window admiring the deep blue Mediterranean Sea or dining under the domed fresco ceilings, Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, encourages guests to live la dolce vita. A daily breakfast buffet is served in the ornate ballroom, steeped in elaborate Italian flair with reflective marble columns, gold detailing and hand-painted murals. A handful of stations serve everything from local mozzarella cheese and cured meats to more than 20 different baked goods and pastries. Fresh-squeezed juices spotlight the vibrant citrus groves of the Sorrentine Peninsula, and virtually any egg dish can be customized to your liking.
Wequassett Resort and Golf Club
- 2173 Head of the Bay Road (Route 28), Harwich, MA 02645
Cape Cod isn’t exactly lacking in charming breakfast spots, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find another hotel with the kind of delightful culinary reach as Wequassett Resort. A recent return to the Harwich getaway has me convinced that the hotel might just have the best on-property food experiences in the area, thanks to six separate dining options spread across the 27-acre resort. Twenty-Eight Atlantic is the fine-dining restaurant, with a decidedly pricey seasonal prix-fixe menu from chef James Hackney served for dinner daily. Don’t sleep on the breakfast at Twenty-Eight Atlantic, though, where you can take in views of Pleasant Bay through floor-to-ceiling windows of the brightly lit restaurant. There’s both a buffet and an à la carte menu, which, like the other meals, changes seasonally based on what’s in season and also the general vibe—for autumn, for example, there’s a pumpkin coconut french toast and roasted apple pie pancakes, though you also can’t go wrong with classics like the oat bowl and egg breakfast sandwich. The coffee is perfectly lovely here, but I’d be remiss not to suggest you stop by The Sill, the grab-and-go espresso and bakery, for a more indulgent morning drink—recent beverages have included an utterly decadent s’mores latte that I still dream about, along with fall creations like a pumpkin spice matcha, dark chocolate cold brew and more.
Sonnenalp Hotel
- 20 Vail Road, Vail, CO 81657
Owned and operated by the fifth-generation Faessler family, Sonnenalp is a breath of fresh Bavarian air in the Colorado mountains. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the property is conveniently situated right in Vail Village. There are plenty of breakfast spots, but you simply cannot miss breakfast served at Ludwig’s in a glass-enclosed, atrium-like room, with the bright Colorado sun beaming through, no matter the season. It’s a decidedly European breakfast spread, with an expansive buffet featuring the usual omelet and egg station, along with a rather impressive selection of baked goods and pastries (including lots of pretzel bread; a delicious nod to the Faessler family’s Bavarian roots, and Bavarian beignets), bacon and sausage, and a truly staggering array of charcuterie and cheese.
Ibiza Gran Hotel
- Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Don’t expect a basic breakfast buffet at Ibiza Gran Hotel. Every morning, this seasonal property hosts an extravagant display with a variety of stations staffed by chefs wearing white toques, each dedicated to a specific cuisine. You may, of course, enjoy a custom omelet or scramble, but this is the kind of breakfast that demands you be more adventurous. Rather than bacon, do as the Spanish do and indulge in a plate of freshly sliced Jamón Ibérico straight from the leg. This same station also offers an impressive selection of local and imported cheeses, but right next door, a bread stand features a variety of infused loaves, mini baguettes and freshly baked croissants that tempt any patron to do a little carb-loading. Massive raw oysters on ice sit next to self-serve Champagne bottles, but when it comes to sweets, some displays look straight out of Willy Wonka’s factory—think glass jars filled with marshmallows and giant gummies, along with a dedicated chocolatier who is diligently hand-dipping a variety of fresh and dried fruits. Whether you’re recovering from a night out at Pacha or prepping for a boat day to Formentera, Ibiza Gran’s award-winning breakfast is exciting enough to encourage any late riser to set an earlier alarm.
Gigi’s at Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
- 290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954
Gigi’s is the new restaurant concept at Gurney’s Montauk Resort, and barely a year since opening, it’s already made an impressive splash. Gigi’s, which debuted amid a wave of major renovations at the historic hotel, offers some of the best dining views in Montauk, with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the Atlantic Ocean just outside. The cuisine is, broadly, coastal American-slash-Mediterranean, with a dinner menu focused on fish and steak, and a much-appreciated dedication to fresh, local ingredients. But don’t sleep on the breakfast here: it just might be the most underrated feature of this 100-year-old Montauk destination (though the spa is very much living up to the hype), and while pricey, it is well worth a visit, especially if you’re staying on-property. The surprisingly filling açai bowl is chock-full of fresh, locally sourced ingredients like bananas, oats and berries, but it’s the more decadent dishes that deserve your attention here: a stack of buttermilk pancakes (make sure to add blueberries), served with a strawberry compote and Chantilly, and if it’s in the menu, you’d be remiss not to order the banana challah French toast, which comes slathered in a cinnamon topping you’ll be thinking about for days.
Kamandalu Ubud
- Jl. Lanyahan, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The floating breakfast is one of Bali’s biggest claims to fame (at least for tourists), but this zero-gravity-esque dining experience is much more than a kitschy Instagram opportunity. Rather than the crystal-clear waters you’ll find in coastal Uluwatu, travelers staying at Kamandalu are immersed in the lush jungle backdrop of Ubud—think tropical foliage, otherworldly rice terraces and the mischievous sounds of macaque monkeys. Guests can order the customizable floating breakfast straight to their villas’ private pool, or to the property’s main Awana Pool. Each tray comes with a bottle of sparkling wine and your choice of baked goods, cut fruit, fresh juices and protein-packed entrées.
Giraffe Manor
- Gogo Falls Road, Nairobi, Kenya
If the allure of a safari experience isn’t enough, Nairobi’s Giraffe Manor has curated the ultimate bucket list breakfast for animal lovers. It’s the only place where you can sip tea out of fine china while sharing a table with Africa’s most beloved gentle giants. The resident giraffes are in their wild habitat and roam freely, and while there is always a chance that they won’t show up, your odds are fairly high, so don’t be startled when one sticks its neck right through the window (and watch out for their 20-inch tongues). While you’re enjoying fluffy soufflés and pastries, the giraffes also get to chow down on their own nutritious molasses pellets, yielding a magical and up-close encounter that otherwise wouldn’t be possible. More than just a legendary photo op, Giraffe Manor provides the opportunity to slow down, savor the moment and connect with nature in the Motherland.
Turtle Island Fiji
- Turtle Island, Nanuya Levu, Fiji
Though there are a few different breakfast options at the remote, 14-villa oasis that is Turtle Island, turquoise water views and the soothing sound of lapping waves are always guaranteed. Those wanting a quiet, private start to the day can opt to have breakfast set up on their patio daybed, but for the most part, breakfast is enjoyed at a communal, waterfront table with your toes in the sand. The warm, welcoming staff kick off each breakfast with a short choir performance, greeting the day with joy as you sip freshly squeezed soursop juice or a cappuccino. In addition to your main course, which can be anything from a lobster scramble to a grilled fish and taro root dish, you’re treated to a plate of house-made pastries and seasonal fruit. While dining and mingling with the other guests, one of the activity directors takes you through the day's itinerary, highlighting the adventures ahead. Turtle Island’s most over-the-top breakfast experience, however, takes place during a sunrise horseback ride. After making your way down a woodsy trail, you’re dropped off at an entirely private beach, where a bottle of Champagne and a gourmet spread await. This experience is included in your stay and comes at no extra cost, making for one of the most romantic morning experiences.
Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort
- 72-300 Maheawalu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
As cliché as it might sound, there really is a near-immediate sense of calm that washes over you the moment you arrive at Kona Village. It’s one of the few properties that makes a genuine effort to remain an eco-friendly resort on the Big Island. The 150 accommodations are spread out among over 80 acres on the Big Island, and while it’s not a boutique hotel, it feels decidedly intimate. Breakfast is offered at Moana, an open-air, pavilion-style restaurant with buffet or à la carte options. Ingredients are sustainably sourced, and dishes heavily emphasize local produce. It’s the view that really makes Moana so noteworthy; there’s nothing better than the sound of gently lapping waves and vistas of the Pacific Ocean while enjoying the first meal of the day. The buffet has all the usual suspects—eggs, yogurts, chia seed pudding, pastries and so on—while an à la carte menu (our recommendation) includes options like chilaquiles, breakfast burritos and a very intriguing mochi pancake.
Auberge du Soleil
- 180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
What makes breakfast at Rutherford’s Auberge du Soleil so special is its sweeping, terrace-side setting at the hotel's signature Michelin-starred restaurant. There are few places in Napa perched that high, giving guests a panoramic perspective of the rolling vineyards below and early-morning hot air balloons that take off in the distance. As soon as you sit down, waiters bring over a rotating freshly baked pastry, such as banana bread or blueberry muffins, allowing you to nibble as you peruse the menu. Overnight guests have breakfast included in their stay, but you can always elevate your experience with a glass of bubbles or a Bloody Mary. The classic eggs Benedict is made with a tender, local ham that boasts an unexpected amount of flavor, but the smoked salmon pizza is a protein-packed play on bagels and lox, thanks to its topping of scrambled eggs—perfect for fueling up before a grueling day of wine tasting.
Luxury Hotel Sowaka
- 480 Kiyoicho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0821, Japan
The Japanese breakfast is a stark contrast to what we have in the United States. Rather than cereal, bacon or a standard bowl of yogurt, an authentic Japanese breakfast includes grilled fish, white rice, miso soup, a rolled omelet and polarizing natto (sticky fermented soybeans). At Luxury Hotel Sowaka in Kyoto, guests can enjoy this traditional delicacy in a sunken dining room overlooking a zen garden, but if you’re not adventurous enough for the country’s classic spread, opt for the continental-style breakfast with eggs, grilled veggies and fresh juices. Regardless of which you choose, each offering comes with a cup of housemade dashi soup, which offers cozy comfort in every sip.
Conrad Bora Bora Nui
- BP 502, Bora Bora 98730, French Polynesia
Imagine waking up in an overwater bungalow, taking a quick dip in your private plunge pool and spotting a canoe carrying your morning coffee in the distance. At the Conrad Bora Bora Nui, that fantasy becomes a reality. The hotel’s signature canoe breakfast pays homage to the island’s Polynesian heritage, allowing you to catch a glimpse of the indigenous vessel that’s adorned with local flora. After docking at your ladder, a tray filled with a silver pot of drip coffee, fresh fruit, croissants and Tahiti’s signature poisson cru (a raw fish ceviche marinated in creamy coconut milk) is brought onto your deck and arranged at your table. Take in the serene, crystal-clear waters below while enjoying your breakfast, and don’t be surprised if you spot a couple of eagle rays or a lone blacktip reef shark swim by.
Andronis Concept
- Epar.Od. Firon-Ias, Thira 847 00, Greece
Andronis Concept is a wellness-focused hotel perched on the caldera cliffside in Imerovigli, Santorini. Aside from minimalist suites, this quiet Grecian escape also offers noteworthy culinary programming. On-site restaurant Throubi sits right along the Fira-to-Oia walk, boasting sweeping ocean and island views. Breakfast is an entirely different setup from the fine-dining Mediterranean fare served in the evening. Complimentary to guests, breakfast at Throubi includes an extensive self-serve yogurt station, a huge basket of fresh-baked pastries and prime people-watching along the six-and-a-half-mile hiking trail. Start with a freshly squeezed orange juice while nibbling on a plate of locally sourced cheese, meat and savory pie (think spanakopita or tiropita). À la carte entrée options range from scrambles to omelets, but you don’t want to skip the Greek-style Benedict with fried zucchini fritters, poached eggs and a creamy feta crumble. It’s served alongside a deceptively simple side of fresh greens tossed in a silky olive oil and vinegar, showcasing the quality of local produce that Santorini has to offer.
Little Clam at Wayfinder Newport
- 151 Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Newport, RI 02840
The Wayfinder is a charming property that reopened in 2024 following an impressive renovation, converting a former roadside motel into a lively boutique hotel. While guests can always grab a quick on-the-go bite from The Cafe, I have to say that I think you’d be doing yourself a disservice when you could go for a leisurely breakfast at Little Clam. The kitchen is led by chef Antonio Wormley, who highlights local farms and local purveyors, with an emphasis on seasonal produce on the coastal-inspired menu. Wormley oversees every aspect of the menu, and unlike so many hotel restaurants that treat breakfast as a throwaway meal, he’s developed a curated breakfast array that makes the first meal of the day as exciting as the last. It’s not a particularly long menu, but that careful edit is an asset, with classics like a farmhouse breakfast complete with fluffy eggs, home fries, toast and, best of all, a homemade seasonal jam, and indulgent, can’t-miss dishes like lemon ricotta pancakes, served with a blueberry compote you won’t be able to stop thinking about.
Amerikalinjen Oslo
- Jernbanetorget 2, 0154 Oslo, Norway
Within moments of checking into Amerikalinjen, a Preferred Hotel, one of the staff members will likely start telling you about the Norwegian hotel’s award-winning breakfast. As someone who isn’t usually particularly interested in the first meal of the day, I took it with a grain of salt, and assumed it would be a perfectly nice buffet, but nothing to write home about. Alas, my severely jet-lagged self, running on approximately three hours of sleep post-red-eye, was rather thrilled to discover that the Oslo property’s breakfast is, in fact, actually an award-worthy (not just winning!) spread. Served at Atlas Brasserie, it’s a sprawling array of Nordic-American options, with a wonderfully over-the-top bread and pastry area (all freshly made at the hotel’s on-site bakery), even with a daily (shockingly delicious) vegan breakfast pastry, plus bagels and more. For those with a sweet tooth, try one of the frosted donuts, sweet pancakes or waffles, while more savory-leaning guests might enjoy the different types of Norwegian smoked salmon, sausages and more, plus traditional Norwegian cheeses. There’s also a small made-to-order menu, composed mostly of egg-focused dishes, plus a vegan tapioca option.