The Hotel Breakfasts That Turn the First Meal Into the Main Event

Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but it also tends to be the most boring. On an average day at home, breakfast is, for many of us, a rare occasion—a protein bar or a yogurt; maybe scrambled eggs on a particularly ambitious week. But most of the time, we’d rather just wait for lunch. When traveling, though, it’s a whole other story—somehow, breakfast becomes surprisingly, dare we say, exciting? There’s something so delightfully indulgent about taking the time to truly enjoy that first meal, with extra points for an equally indulgent setting. From lavish buffets with live cooking stations to buttery croissants served in palatial ballrooms fit for Versailles, the best hotel breakfasts set the tone for your trip, transforming the first meal of the day into an experience in itself.

Perhaps it’s a floating breakfast in Bali, or a morning meal that arrives via canoe in Bora Bora. Hôtel Plaza Athénée serves a lavish spread in an ornate dining room adorned with more than 20,000 gold leaves, while Nairobi’s Giraffe Manor delivers a viral dining experience by letting guests share a table with one of Africa’s most beloved gentle giants. Whether you’re looking to indulge in a surprisingly noteworthy buffet or embark on a sunrise horseback ride that leads to a private beach in the South Pacific, these are the hotels making breakfast more of an experience than a meal.