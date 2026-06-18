In Full Bloom: The Most Beautiful Hotel Gardens in America
From English-style courtyards to Tuscan-inspired estates, these hotel gardens make the case for checking in and heading straight back outside.Read More
Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but a flourishing hotel garden is one of the hospitality industry’s most enduring and timeless amenities. From fragrant rose gardens to pristine hedge mazes, these curated outdoor elements add a sense of allure to any property, all while encouraging guests to get out of their rooms and—literally—touch some grass. Lush foliage and vibrant flowers aren’t just visually enticing; they also create a connection to nature, even when you’re staying in the middle of the city.
On the West Coast, hotels like San Ysidro Ranch and Auberge du Soleil showcase California’s diverse vegetation, using vine-covered gazebos and a collection of sculptures to enhance the local landscape. Over on the East Coast, The Charlotte Inn on Martha’s Vineyard and Glenmere Mansion in New York apply English and Italian influences across their manicured gardens, while Virginia’s The Inn at Little Washington combines three-Michelin-star dining with cozy, flower-filled courtyards and trickling fountains. At Castle Hot Springs in Arizona, saguaro-covered mountains meet a lush desert oasis covered in pink bougainvillea, but the thriving vegetable garden and citrus orchards are so fruitful that they seem like a mirage.
Whether you’re embarking on a mountainous escape in Colorado Springs or are seeking a peaceful L.A. escape in Pasadena, we’re exploring the finest hotel gardens across the United States.
San Ysidro Ranch
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
San Ysidro Ranch is one of the most acclaimed properties in California, and though you’ll certainly be wooed by the all-inclusive fine dining, attentive service and spacious standalone bungalows, the whimsical landscaping is an exceptional feature, making the hotel feel like one giant garden fit for a fairytale. All of the stone buildings are covered in vibrant bougainvillea vines, but there are also plenty of outdoor common areas that appear straight out of Martha Stewart’s Pinterest board. Picturesque gazebos overlook manicured lawns surrounded by beds of fresh lavender and seasonal rose gardens. Just steps away from the Stonehouse restaurant, you’ll also find an organic chef’s garden that grows a variety of herbs, citrus and produce that gets used across breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Barnsley Resort
- 597 Barnsley Gardens Rd NW, Adairsville, GA 30103
Set against the Blue Ridge Mountains on 3,000 acres of verdant foothills, Barnsley Resort is a 142-room hotel in northern Georgia. In addition to a picturesque 10-acre lake, Barnsley boasts an immersive garden surrounding the ivy-clad ruins of the Manor House. Rather than simply a scenic amenity, these historic gardens act as the soul of the property, with rippling fountains, heirloom roses and 100-year-old trees that cast moody shadows across the green lawn. A boxwood parterre garden leads to the remnants of the rugged Italianate villa and an accompanying museum, and while outside visitors can purchase a day pass, hotel guests can pass through at their leisure.
Castle Hot Springs
- 5050 N Castle Hot Springs Rd, Morristown, AZ 85342
Just over an hour’s drive from Phoenix, Castle Hot Springs is an unexpected, lush valley oasis amid dry desert and remote rocky terrain. Towering palm trees are surrounded by mountains covered in bright green saguaros, but it's the on-site landscaping that makes the biggest impression. The resort's healing springs run throughout the property, creating trickling streams and ponds flanked by desert succulents and massive agave plants. Bright bougainvillea flowers bloom in every shade of pink imaginable, creating a vibrant contrast to the otherwise earthy tones of the surrounding landscape. There is also a more formal farm and garden that guests can tour, featuring an array of flowers covered with buzzing honeybees and plenty of produce, including tomatoes and citrus.
The Charlotte Inn
- 27 S Summer St, Edgartown, MA 02539
Martha’s Vineyard is a quintessential escape on the East Coast, and The Charlotte Inn offers a historic stay in the heart of Edgartown. This Edwardian-style manor, part of Relais & Châteaux, showcases the timeless charm of traditional English gardens. Quiet and cozy red brick courtyards are adorned with stone finials, gently trickling fountains, potted plants and manicured hedges. Vintage outdoor vases hold perennial flowers that add pops of pink to a sea of green, making you feel as though you’re strolling through a Cotswolds estate.
The Langham Huntington, Pasadena
- 1401 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
For more than 100 years, Pasadena’s The Langham Huntington has enticed guests with its elegant afternoon tea service, pink Japanese cherry blossoms and Horseshoe Garden. The latter originally served as the hotel’s main entrance, but today, this outdoor enclave is the ultimate alfresco dining spot for patrons who want to immerse themselves in a sea of trimmed bushes, colorful florals and towering palm trees. Located in a quieter corner of the hotel, the Langham’s Japanese Garden is a more intimate and quiet space adorned with a waterfall pond and a curved footbridge. Regardless of where you feel most drawn, the entire 17-acre estate feels worlds away from the city and offers a tranquil escape without having to go too far from L.A.
The Inn at Little Washington
- 309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747
Home to the first three-Michelin-star restaurant in the wider Washington, D.C., area, this charming hideaway crafts gourmet cuisine with fresh produce plucked from its very own culinary garden. The Inn at Little Washington is best described as a culinary estate, but its multi-acre landscape features a quaint meadow called the “Field of Dreams,” which has everything from a working farmstead and herb garden to a panoramic pond and hedge maze. Every day, the dining tables are dressed with fresh-cut flowers and placed in vintage vases as centerpieces, adding a more visual element to the farm-to-table dining experience. There are seven different standmalone cottages to explore, some of which have cozy, walled-in pavilions filled with various flowers, trimmed shrubbery and babbling fountainheads.
Auberge du Soleil
- 180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
Auberge du Soleil is the crown jewel of Napa Valley hospitality, and while it’s nearly impossible not to fall in love with the sweeping views, Michelin-starred restaurant and world-class spa facilities, the grounds are what allow this hillside hotel to stand out. Every crevice between the stacked villas is filled with lush greenery, foliage and heritage olive trees, but as you venture further down into the property, you’ll encounter a trail that winds through a one-of-a-kind sculpture garden with more than 100 pieces of art. Terraced lavender and trickling streams accompany you on the walk, but if you find the secret gazebo that’s covered in bright purple wisteria, don’t miss the opportunity to post up with a good book and a glass of the hotel’s signature rosé wine.
The Broadmoor
- 1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Broadmoor is arguably Colorado’s most destination-defining hotel, best known for its Italian Renaissance-style architecture, scenic mountain backdrop and 5,000-acre footprint. While the property is a mere 15-minute drive away from the famous Garden of the Gods National Natural Landmark, the Broadmoor is also home to elaborate gardens and grounds that integrate English-inspired landscaping with native Colorado flora. Though you’ll find lush courtyards and more than 800 plants throughout, the sunken garden is a standout, showcasing stone balustrades and shaped pathways, softened by rows of blooming perennials. Pansies are the most popular flowers, but depending on the season, you’ll also notice geraniums, verbenas, petunias, lilacs and more. Get lost in the Gatsby-style hedges and croquet court before exploring The Broadmoor’s impressive greenhouses, which house everything from lettuce and tomatoes to poinsettias, daffodils and tulips.
Glenmere Mansion
- 634 Pine Hill Rd, Chester, NY 10918
About 50 miles outside New York City, Glenmere Mansion is a Tuscan-inspired estate built in 1911. The property sits on 150 acres, showcasing Italian-style gardens that were originally designed by Beatrix Farrand—America’s first female landscape architect. Swaying lavender buds and lush floral beds surround trickling stone fountains, creating a serene setting for guests hoping to unwind with a good book or take in the distant views of Glenmere Lake. The gardens are central to the 15-room hotel, relying on climbing vines, fragrant herbs and reflecting pools to create a whimsical scene that transforms the Hudson Valley into a scene straight out of Italy.
The Fearrington House Inn
- 240 Market St, Pittsboro, NC 27312
Planted by founder Jenny Fitch in 1980, the gardens at The Fearrington House Inn are a defining characteristic of this 32-room property. Though the layout began with hundreds of yellow daffodils, it now encompasses more than 60 raised beds, a lush culinary garden and several curated greenhouses. The garden is also a Certified Bird-Friendly Habitat, so don’t be surprised if you spot a few resident and migratory avians during your stroll. Jenny’s Garden is the main highlight, showcasing a custom fountain by Frank Childress and a vine-covered white arbor. The Knot Garden is another standout area, featuring a blend of Korean boxwood, yaupon holly and Carissa holly in a pristinely trimmed, sculptural knot pattern. Closer to the actual inn is a small courtyard garden with a trickling fountain surrounded by a seasonal array of flowers and foliage.