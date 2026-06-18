In Full Bloom: The Most Beautiful Hotel Gardens in America

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but a flourishing hotel garden is one of the hospitality industry’s most enduring and timeless amenities. From fragrant rose gardens to pristine hedge mazes, these curated outdoor elements add a sense of allure to any property, all while encouraging guests to get out of their rooms and—literally—touch some grass. Lush foliage and vibrant flowers aren’t just visually enticing; they also create a connection to nature, even when you’re staying in the middle of the city.

On the West Coast, hotels like San Ysidro Ranch and Auberge du Soleil showcase California’s diverse vegetation, using vine-covered gazebos and a collection of sculptures to enhance the local landscape. Over on the East Coast, The Charlotte Inn on Martha’s Vineyard and Glenmere Mansion in New York apply English and Italian influences across their manicured gardens, while Virginia’s The Inn at Little Washington combines three-Michelin-star dining with cozy, flower-filled courtyards and trickling fountains. At Castle Hot Springs in Arizona, saguaro-covered mountains meet a lush desert oasis covered in pink bougainvillea, but the thriving vegetable garden and citrus orchards are so fruitful that they seem like a mirage.

Whether you’re embarking on a mountainous escape in Colorado Springs or are seeking a peaceful L.A. escape in Pasadena, we’re exploring the finest hotel gardens across the United States.