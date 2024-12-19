2024’s Best International Hotel Openings

While standout properties continue to reshape American hospitality (see our complete U.S.A. list, with the top hotels in New York City, California, Texas and more), the year's most compelling international debuts are quietly revolutionizing what luxury means in 2024. Forget design-by-numbers and obligatory spas. These properties in Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and South America are doing something more interesting: creating experiences that simply couldn't exist anywhere else.

From a Greek island that's deliberately not Santorini to a Rajasthani palace that skips colonial nostalgia entirely, this year's new hotel openings understand that true luxury isn't about thread counts anymore—it's about specificity. Tanzania safari lodge commissioning work from local artist collectives. A Roman palazzo letting a film director loose on its public spaces. A French convent conversion that's as serious about its farmer's market as its Roman baths.

These aren't just hotels that happen to be new. They're world-class properties that understand their context, their impact, and most importantly, their moment. In a world where luxury increasingly means the same thing everywhere, these debuts dare to be different. Here are the international openings that actually matter in 2024.