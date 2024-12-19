The Most Noteworthy U.S. Hotel Openings of 2024
Forget standardized luxury. The year’s most exciting new US hotels are creating experiences you won’t find anywhere else.Read More
2024 marks an inflection point in American hospitality, where luxury has evolved beyond thread counts and turndown chocolates into something far more transformative. The most compelling new properties understand that true luxury lies in creating unrepeatable experiences—moments that couldn't exist anywhere else, at any other time. This year's standout openings prove that hotels can do more than simply serve their locations; they can actively reshape how we experience a place, its culture and its future.
From a Hudson Valley wellness retreat housed in a Gilded Age mansion to a Fort Worth property that bridges rodeo culture and museum patronage, these new hotels reject standardized luxury in favor of authentic connection. They're changing not just their neighborhoods, but our expectations of what a hotel can be. Some properties are boldly reimagining urban landmarks, while others are pioneering entirely new models of hospitality. What unites them is a commitment to creating experiences that resonate beyond the usual metrics of luxury.
While international hotels continue to innovate (see our global list here), these American debuts reflect a particularly dynamic moment in domestic hospitality. These are the properties that don't just promise a good night's sleep; they promise to change how you see a destination, and perhaps even yourself. Here are the game-changing U.S. hotel opening that defined 2024.
Forth Hotel and Club, Atlanta
- 800 Rankin St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
New City Properties' latest venture isn't just the last puzzle piece to revamp Atlanta’s Old Forth Ward neighborhood—it's recalibrating Atlanta's cultural center of gravity. The 16-story development from the real estate company marks a decisive shift from Southern design conventions, with Morris Adjmi Architects' distinctive concrete diagrid facade setting a heightened architectural benchmark for the region. The property's programming is equally daring: four restaurants, including the poolside Elektra, a members' club and 39 extended-stay apartments position it as more urban catalyst than hotel. Inside, Method Co.’s design subverts expectations through sophisticated 1970s references and museum-quality pieces, including a commissioned BDDW tapestry. At $150 million, it's the kind of investment that transforms not just a district but a city's hospitality landscape.
The Manner, New York City
- 58 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012
Behind an understated Thompson Street facade lies a radical reimagining of Soho’s luxury hotel experience. Danish artist Nicholas Shurey's totemic sculptures and Hannes Peer's swish interiors—think honey-toned lacquer and mirrored surfaces—create an environment that's more collected than designed. The service model is equally bold, eliminating traditional payment touchpoints while maintaining hyper-personalization down to stocking in-room bars to individual preferences. James Beard nominee Alex Stupak brings two distinct concepts: The Otter, a refined New England-inspired seafood spot known for dressed seafood platters, and Sloane's, an upstairs cocktail bar featuring oysters, caviar and elevated bar snacks (including luxe chicken nuggets). When the rooftop garden opens in 2025, The Manner will complete its vision of a new kind of urban sanctuary—one that prioritizes privacy and personality over predictable polish.
The Surrey, New York City
- 20 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
After a dramatic four-year transformation, this 1926 Art Deco icon, located between Madison and Fifth Avenue, has reemerged as Corinthia Hotels' first property in North America. The Reuben Brothers' investment goes far beyond mere renovation—famous-for-his-flair interior designer Martin Brudnizki shows restraint here, favoring subtle Deco details and muted pastels that respect the building's bones. The 70 rooms and 30 suites, styled in soft blue, spring green or rich terracotta, feature thoughtful details like geometric wood paneling and blue granite bathrooms. The property's win is its partnership with Casa Tua, bringing both a Mediterranean restaurant dining option and an exclusive members' club ($4,300 annual fee) to the Upper East Side. A Sisley Paris spa with a steam room, sauna and fitness center, and outdoor meditation terrace add contemporary wellness credentials to the historic property.
The Celestine, New Orleans
- 727 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Hotelier Robért LeBlanc's revival of 727 Toulouse Street smartly builds on the 1791 property's layered history. Designer Sara Costello balanced preservation with innovation, mixing antique furnishings and oil paintings with bold wallcoverings and graphic tiles. The rooms either face the French Quarter's energy or overlook the courtyard where Tennessee Williams once wrote. James Beard Award-winning bartender Neal Bodenheimer's ground-floor Peychaud's Bar pays tribute to the building's connection to the Sazerac, while adding contemporary cocktail credibility. It's a deft example of how to update a historic French Quarter property into a high-end boutique hotel without losing its soul—or its edge.
Casa Loma Beach Hotel, Laguna Beach
- 211 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Electric Bowery's $15 million reinvention of this beachfront Laguna Beach property deliberately avoids coastal clichés. Instead of predictable maritime references, the design translates surf culture into architectural elements through curved forms, hand-scraped plaster and fired clay tiles that echo the neighboring cliffs. The 38 rooms feature custom furniture with subtle board-inspired curves and muted ticking stripes, while a vintage hi-fi system pipes in an unexpected mix of Costa del Sol tracks. Collaborations with muralist Joe Swec and Guatemala's Luna Zorro bring an artisanal edge that connects to Laguna's craft heritage. It's a sophisticated take on the California beach hotel—complete with beach club service—that prioritizes architectural integrity over ocean-view obvious.
Regent Santa Monica Beach
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Regent's comeback stateside takes on West Coast luxury through audacious scale. The $150 million property's 167 rooms start at a virtually unheard-of 720 square feet, each configured more like a residence than a Los Angeles hotel room, with proper foyers and discrete living areas. Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina's Orla marks another evolution, bypassing expected California cuisine for personal interpretations of Middle Eastern-Mediterranean flavors. The 10,000-square-foot world-class Guerlain Spa—only the third in America—signals serious wellness ambitions, along with a pool surrounded by cabanas. If you really want to level up, book the beach butler service. While the Santa Monica Pier sparkles nearby, the property establishes its own gravitational pull, equally compelling for power brokers and pleasure seekers.
The Ranch Hudson Valley
- 150 Sister Servants Lane, Sloatsburg, NY 10974
The Ranch brings its transformative wellness program east, but the real innovation is the setting: a Gilded Age J.P. Morgan estate that adds unexpected gravitas to the brand's famously austere regime. The $6,000 four-night program maintains the challenging formula—pre-dawn wake-ups, four-hour hikes, serious caloric restriction from check-in to check-out—but adapts it thoughtfully to Northeast terrain. With just 25 rooms, many with soaking tubs, the 200-acre property, complete with an indoor pool and outdoor pool, creates an atmosphere of shared purpose among guests tackling the demanding schedule. It's a clever evolution of the original Malibu concept that proves wellness retreats can be both rigorous and architecturally magnificent.
Pendry Natirar, New Jersey
- 400 Natirar Dr, Peapack, NJ 07977
The Pendry hotel brand's ninth property boldly suggests an alternative to the Hamptons' summer exodus. The 1912 Tudor mansion, set on 411 acres of prime equestrian country, retains its grandeur while DesignAgency's contemporary interventions prevent any hint of stuffiness. The luxury resort’s amenities make a serious case for destination status: a two-story spa, e-bike rentals, cooking school and the established Ninety Acres restaurant sourcing from its own 12-acre farm. At just 48 miles from Manhattan (with Blade helicopter service), it's actually closer than most Hampton estates—and the 1.3-mile approach drive rivals any East End getaway entrance.
The Dunlin Auberge Resorts Collection, Johns Island
- 6000 Kiawah River Dr, Johns Island, SC 29455
Auberge's latest proves the future of Lowcountry luxury lies in restraint. Designer Amanda Lindroth bypasses expected antebellum references entirely, instead crafting a vision of 1920s coastal modernism through precise period details. The 72 guest rooms, all with floor-to-ceiling windows, employ a studied green-and-white palette that mirrors the Kiawah River setting, while the property's showpiece—a dramatic rattan birdcage bar—demonstrates how to reference history without recreating it. There’s also a pool and hot tub. At 40 minutes from Charleston, The Dunlin establishes itself as a destination rather than a satellite, aided by programming that engages seriously with its environment. From dolphin-spotting estuary cruises to partnerships with local naturalists, it's a new model for immersive coastal hospitality.
Longfellow Hotel, Portland
- 754 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102
This 48-room newcomer in Portland's West End pulls off a neat trick: a ground-up build that reads as a historic conversion while avoiding pastiche. Post Company's ground-up build reads convincingly as a historic conversion while introducing contemporary flourishes that signal its true nature. The 48 rooms demonstrate similar dexterity—period-appropriate gray-blue paneling and mosaic tiles provide context for modern pieces from Maine makers. Even the technical specifications tell a story of forward-thinking: precast concrete slabs, double-thick brick walls and triple-pane windows create an envelope that exceeds current efficiency standards. It's a property that understands its moment: Portland no longer needs to choose between preservation and progress.
Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, Fort Worth
- 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
With Bowie House, owner Jo Ellard—a cutting horse champion turned collector—brings serious curatorial credibility through her 15-year art collection, while authentic Western touches like boot jacks and strategic longhorn placement ground the Texas property in place. The 88 rooms merge these influences through sophisticated material choices: brass fixtures, silk wallpaper, woven leather headboards. Perhaps most impressive is how the property programmatically bridges Fort Worth's dual identity, offering line dancing lessons and private Cowboys tours alongside museum partnerships and notable wine programming. Located between Will Rogers and the Kimbell, it's perfectly positioned to serve as base camp for the city's cultural evolution.
Hotel Bardo, Savannah
- 700 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401
Positioned between Savannah's Historic District and emerging Starland neighborhood, Bardo bridges the city's past and future both literally and figuratively. Rather than simply restore a historic 1888 Forsyth Mansion, developers Left Lane have created something more ambitious by adding 20 contemporary suites in a complementary white brick building. The 149-room hotel also includes several poolside suites and terrace suites, along with large accommodations with separate living rooms. The culinary program at signature restaurant Saint Bibiana deliberately breaks from regional expectations with its coastal Italian fare, while Saltgrass spa's partnership with Swiss cosmetics powerhouse Margy's Monte Carlo brings international wellness credentials to Georgia.