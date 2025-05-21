Soak Up the Sun at L.A.’s Most Stylish Hotel Pools

A Los Angeles summer is all about three things: sun, sand and swim. Despite what many a tourist thinks, however, hitting the beach isn’t always the most convenient of activities, especially when you tie in L.A. traffic. Whether you’re an out-of-towner looking to make the most of SoCal weather or a local hoping to catch a tan, several Los Angeles hotels are home to premier swimming pools that set the ultimate summer scene. Though a staycation is always in style, many properties offer day passes and cabana rentals for non-hotel guests, so you can enjoy the city’s coolest pool decks without having to book a room.

Neighborhoods like West Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles house chic rooftop swimming pools where you can enjoy epic views as far as the eye can see, while Hollywood and Beverly Hills host historic havens that were once frequented by the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable. Looking to enjoy a pool party rather than a pool day? Properties like the Mondrian take fun in the sun to a whole new level with upbeat vibes, live DJs and craft cocktails. From Silver Lake to Malibu, kick back and relax at the best hotel swimming pools in Los Angeles.