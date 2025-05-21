Soak Up the Sun at L.A.’s Most Stylish Hotel Pools
A Los Angeles summer is all about three things: sun, sand and swim. Despite what many a tourist thinks, however, hitting the beach isn’t always the most convenient of activities, especially when you tie in L.A. traffic. Whether you’re an out-of-towner looking to make the most of SoCal weather or a local hoping to catch a tan, several Los Angeles hotels are home to premier swimming pools that set the ultimate summer scene. Though a staycation is always in style, many properties offer day passes and cabana rentals for non-hotel guests, so you can enjoy the city’s coolest pool decks without having to book a room.
Neighborhoods like West Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles house chic rooftop swimming pools where you can enjoy epic views as far as the eye can see, while Hollywood and Beverly Hills host historic havens that were once frequented by the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable. Looking to enjoy a pool party rather than a pool day? Properties like the Mondrian take fun in the sun to a whole new level with upbeat vibes, live DJs and craft cocktails. From Silver Lake to Malibu, kick back and relax at the best hotel swimming pools in Los Angeles.
The Beverly Hills Hotel
- 9641 W Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The Beverly Hills Hotel, also known as The Pink Palace, is an L.A. institution on the Westside famous for its Barbie-worthy aesthetic, star-studded clientele and historic on-site Polo Lounge restaurant. The pool area, however, is an icon itself, boasting a glamorous scene of swaying palm trees, pink private cabanas, a hot tub and black and white pin-striped loungers. The swimming pool has been a signature staple since it opened in 1939 and brings a true taste of beach culture living to Beverly Hills. If you get hungry, enjoy a poolside McCarthy salad alongside a crisp glass of bubbles.
Mondrian Los Angeles
- 8440 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located on the legendary Sunset Strip, Mondrian Los Angeles is a modern West Hollywood hotel that combines flashy L.A. living with surrealist accents to create the ultimate adult playground. The Skybar pool offers a chic deck surrounded by cushioned loungers and romantic window seats that offer impressive views of the city below. During the summer, Skybar turns into an upbeat party with live DJs and flowing cocktails, but if you prefer something a bit more relaxed, visit during the weekday for their new poolside rooftop bar happy hour featuring discounted margaritas and Pizza Girl by Caroline D’Amore.
Silver Lake Pool & Inn
- 4141 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake Pool & Inn is a hidden oasis in the middle of one of L.A.’s hippest neighborhoods. As you might guess based on the property name, the pool is one of, if not the, biggest hotel highlight. The turquoise rooftop swimming pool is contrasted with an all-white pool deck complete with desert cacti, French Riviera-esque umbrellas and epic views of Griffith Observatory and the surrounding hills. If you get thirsty, grab a stool under the pool bar’s striped covered awning and order an Aperol spritz or glass of rosé.
Calamigos Guest Ranch
- 261 Calamigos Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Though Malibu is best known for its picturesque coastline and sandy beaches, Calamigos Guest Ranch showcases another side of this affluent Southern California hub with a 250-acre, mountainside oasis. Surrounded by towering oak trees and Santa Monica Mountain peaks, this unique resort getaway immerses guests in the natural beauty of Malibu with one, two and three-bedroom bungalows that boast a modern, bohemian charm. When it comes to sun and swim, there are three different outdoor pools to explore: the rustic Estate Pool, the serene Spa Pool and the distant Beach Club pool. While the laid-back Beach Club is a short drive away from the resort grounds, it is the perfect place to kick back with your toes in the sand as you listen to the soothing waves next door, while the Spa Pool sits surrounded by a tranquil tree line and covered recliners.
Pendry West Hollywood
- 8430 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Upon traveling to the top of Pendry West Hollywood, elevator doors open to a pink and blue rooftop haven with sweeping city views that stretch all the way across town. Located right next door to chef Wolfgang Puck’s pan-Asian Merois, the hotel swimming pool features a glass wall so that you can take in L.A.’s unique urban landscape, completely uninterrupted. When you’re not cooling off in the turquoise water, lounge in one of the chaise lounge chairs that faces the glass panels while catching up on a good book or simply catching a tan. You can also order complex cocktails from Merois’ bar—we recommend the refreshing cucumber and basil Pepito’s Revenge.
The Hollywood Roosevelt
- 7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Dip your toe in one of Hollywood’s most historic swimming pools when you pay a visit to The Hollywood Roosevelt. Golden Age stars like Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin were known to frequent this circa-1927 property, and today, locals and visitors alike flock to the retro Tropicana Pool for a little poolside people watching. One of the pool’s most recognizable features is the underwater floor mural by British painter David Hockney, but you’ll also find towering palm trees, '60s-esque daybeds and a cozy pool bar where you can order tacos and an ice-cold beer.
Conrad Los Angeles
- 100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown L.A.’s Conrad hotel is the ultimate place for an urban pool day this summer. The 16,000 square-foot DTLA rooftop terrace features a large pool where you can swim laps or lounge leisurely while sipping a glass of Champagne or refreshing Hugo spritz. In addition to admiring L.A.’s iconic skyline, guests can also enjoy incredible views of Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. After spending the day poolside, treat yourself to a hydrating facial or restorative massage at the high-end Conrad Spa before sitting down for elevated Spanish cuisine at chef José Andrés’ San Laurel.
1 Hotel West Hollywood
- 8490 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Head to the Sunset Strip for one of the city’s most eco-friendly stays at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Similar to the hotel lobby, the rooftop pool is adorned with a variety of potted plants, greenery and vine-covered posts, playing into 1 Hotel’s theme of being plant-forward and climate-conscious. The swimming pool is narrow but long, and in addition to plush recliners, you’ll also find round, wicker basket chairs and daybeds with cream cushions for patrons looking to enjoy the panoramic views while sipping a Negroni and nibbling on shareable dips or a fruit platter.