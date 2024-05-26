The Most Incredible Hotel Pools in Southern California
Lounging by the pool is a quintessential summer activity—and no one does sunny days and strong rays better than SoCal. Whether you’re visiting from out of town or in need of a summer staycation, you’ll find high-end hotels with picturesque pools all across the coastline. The Pacific Ocean views, tropical vegetation and signature coastal style have inspired local hotels to create poolside experiences that boast luxury across the board, all the way from San Diego to Santa Barbara. Though a well-designed room and first-class service are always a priority, during the summer, a gorgeous swimming pool can seal the deal for travelers.
Whether you want panoramic ocean views with plush recliners or prefer a posh pool in the heart of Beverly Hills, your summer oasis awaits. Some hotels even have multiple pools on property, including adults-only options to ensure a peaceful poolside experience without the splashing and screaming. Of course, tasty bites and refreshing drinks make all of the difference, and the best hotel pools provide a tranquil atmosphere alongside sensational service and top-notch culinary programs. Get ready to kick back and relax at the most stunning hotel pools in Southern California this summer.
The Resort at Pelican Hill
- 22701 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Coast, CA 92657
Inspired by Italian architecture, the Coliseum Pool at The Resort at Pelican Hill is a striking work of art that looks right out onto the nearby Pacific Ocean. This Newport Beach property boasts timeless class and elegance around every corner, but the pool is perhaps the most iconic feature of the property. The upper-level cabanas offer the best view in the house and come with flat-screen televisions, dining tables and privacy drapes. Order one of the Coliseum coconuts for a summertime buzz while snacking on the fresh lobster salad and crispy French fries before cooling off with a dip in the round, panoramic pool.
El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara
- 800 Alvarado Pl, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Despite being on the smaller side, the pool at Santa Barbara’s El Encanto boasts one the best views in the entire city. The zero-edge design looks over the entire town and out onto the harbor, allowing guests to feel worlds away from the beachy bustle down below. From swimming laps to catching up on work in the cushioned recliners, it’s easy to spend an entire day with this epic view as your background. You can also order fresh guacamole, shrimp cocktail, sliders and more from the pool menu at lunch.
The Beverly Hills Hotel
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The Beverly Hills Hotel is one of the most iconic destinations in the 90210. Tanning by the pool at the Pink Palace is a truly glamorous experience that is quintessentially California. The bright blue water is surrounded by towering palm trees and pink parasols, but starting May 24, Dior will be taking over the pool for the second year in a row to create a fashion-forward set-up with their signature prints. From the umbrellas to the lounger chairs, expect Dior to make quite the statement this summer. The pop-up will run until September 2 before returning to the property’s iconic pink-and-green color scheme.
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara
- 8301 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93117
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara is home to a three-tiered swimming pool that directly faces Goleta’s rustic and cozy coast. The towering palm trees and white stucco buildings with terracotta roofs create a Mediterranean-inspired ambiance, while Haskell’s Poolside Bar serves up cocktails, light bites and hearty sandwiches right to your lounge chair. Each pool is a different shape and possesses a different energy, but if you want more privacy and seclusion, head to the spa pool at the back of the property.
Montage Laguna Beach
- 30801 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Mosaic Pool is the centerpiece of Montage Laguna Beach. This intricate work of art is made from shimmering tiles in shades of yellow and blue, creating quite the scene below your feet as you swim toward the ocean that lies straight ahead. Whether you’re celebrating something special or simply want to relax in luxury, the airy cabanas come with a dedicated server, a bottle of Champagne, a fresh fruit bowl and a selection of ice-cold Evian and Pellegrino waters.
Shore House at The Del
- 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Hotel del Coronado is one of the most historic hotels in San Diego. Though the main pool is beautiful, Shore House at The Del offers a more private and exclusive poolside experience. The Shore House at The Del pool allows guests to enjoy a sea breeze while swimming laps or heat up in the oceanfront jacuzzi at sunset. This is the ideal set-up for travelers wanting to experience the iconic destination in a more intimate and peaceful manner.
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach
- 1 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point, CA 92629
Located in Orange County’s Dana Point, the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach is a hillside resort that is home to three summer-worthy swimming pools. The all-ages Monarch pool looks directly out onto the ocean, allowing you to soak up the views while basking in the sun. Whether you’re reading on the lounge chairs or sprawling across one of the cushy day beds, don’t forget to order a margarita from Sombra Poolside Cantina when you need to quench your thirst. The Monarch Pool also features two infinity-edge hot tubs, but if you want an adults-only experience, head to the spa lap pool.
Sandbourne Santa Monica
- 1740 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
The Sandbourne Santa Monica is set to be one of the coolest hotel openings of 2024 when it debuts on May 29. The epic pool is only steps away from the shore, featuring a modern bohemian color palette that compliments the pool's sleek and simple rectangular shape. A glass wall protects loungers from the wind and elements while giving them a premium view of the rolling waves.