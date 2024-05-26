The Most Incredible Hotel Pools in Southern California

Lounging by the pool is a quintessential summer activity—and no one does sunny days and strong rays better than SoCal. Whether you’re visiting from out of town or in need of a summer staycation, you’ll find high-end hotels with picturesque pools all across the coastline. The Pacific Ocean views, tropical vegetation and signature coastal style have inspired local hotels to create poolside experiences that boast luxury across the board, all the way from San Diego to Santa Barbara. Though a well-designed room and first-class service are always a priority, during the summer, a gorgeous swimming pool can seal the deal for travelers.

Whether you want panoramic ocean views with plush recliners or prefer a posh pool in the heart of Beverly Hills, your summer oasis awaits. Some hotels even have multiple pools on property, including adults-only options to ensure a peaceful poolside experience without the splashing and screaming. Of course, tasty bites and refreshing drinks make all of the difference, and the best hotel pools provide a tranquil atmosphere alongside sensational service and top-notch culinary programs. Get ready to kick back and relax at the most stunning hotel pools in Southern California this summer.