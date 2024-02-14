The Most Spectacular Hotel Spas Around the World
When it comes to luxury travel, a hotel spa says a thousand words. Though a quality treatment is always the priority, the ambiance and atmosphere of a spa can make a world of difference. From sweeping desert views to mirrored pools that overlook the Sea of Cortez, some of the most beautiful spas in the world are found within luxury hotels. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway to Mexico or a restorative escape in Bora Bora, these are the most breathtaking hotel spas in the world.
The Spa at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
- 5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa is the premier place for wellness weekend in SoCal. The sprawling Forbes Five-Star spa includes an outdoor sauna and steam rooms, hot and cold plunges, a yoga pavilion, a private pool with cabanas and more. Break a sweat with a morning yoga class before testing your limits at the hydrotherapy circuit. While you wait for your treatment, there are several cozy nooks and areas to kick back with a cup of tea, but you can also wait by the fire in the main relaxation room. Though there are tons of renowned treatments to choose from, The Kur is a holistic experience that starts with a hot bath outside in a private courtyard, followed by an invigorating cool wrap that concludes with a relaxing and meditative massage.
Hina Spa at Conrad Bora Bora Nui
- Bora Bora, BP 502, Bora Bora 98730, French Polynesia
What could be better than a beachside massage in Bora Bora? The Hina Spa at Conrad Bora Bora Nui sits perched on a high hill that overlooks the turquoise water and sandy beach. The outdoor treatment area boasts panoramic views that look straight out of a screensaver, making this the ultimate spa destination for honeymooners and couples. Hina Spa also uses Biologique Recherche, a rigorously-tested French skincare line that works wonders. Consider booking a body wrap to experience the more traditional side of Polynesian pampering.
Jasha Spa at JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
- Puerto, Fraccion Hotelera Fh5-C1 Subdelegación De La Playita, 23403 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Surrounded by lush botanical gardens and the Sea of Cortez, Jasha Spa boasts striking views from the outdoor vitality pool area. After checking in for your appointment, utilize the cold and hot plunge pools in the locker room before throwing on your robe and heading to the outdoor area. The breathtaking architecture contrasts perfectly with the subtle ocean views, resulting in one of the most Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. The outdoor pools are surrounded by plush loungers, and the 12 private treatment rooms sit in the middle of the romantic courtyard. If you book a room at Casa Maat, the boutique hotel within the JW Marriott, you can access the spa facilities at any time, even without booking a treatment. For a true Mexican wellness experience, consider partaking in the ancient Temazcal ceremony for greater mental and spiritual connection.
The Aman Spa at Amangiri
- 1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT 84741
Located in the magical canyons of Utah, Amangiri is a celebrity-loved hotel that takes luxury to a whole new level. The Aman Spa spreads out across 25,000 square feet of desert landscape, allowing guests to take in the golden views that extend in every direction. The property's strong connection carries across to the spa menu, as each treatment is inspired by the four elements of water, earth, wind and fire. Take a dip in the spa pool before indulging in a purifying massage ritual that is meant to stabilize the mind, body and spirit. The Peaceful Mountain Spa Journey is another unique offering that starts with a hot and cold therapy session in the Water Pavilion followed by a transportive sound bath and a Thai yoga massage.
The Dior Spa at Hôtel Plaza Athénée
- 25 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France
Those seeking true Parisian pampering should look no further than The Dior Spa at Hôtel Plaza Athénée. This design-forward oasis uses warm lighting, light colors and chic accents to create an exclusive and secluded spa experience in the heart of Paris. The comfy massage tables use soft linens and are topped with custom Christian Dior pillows, and the treatments are about as high-tech and advanced as they come. The Dior Light Suite is the first treatment room of its kind, boasting a ceiling that has been designed to mimic the light produced by the sun. This allows your circadian rhythm to be balanced, leaving you feeling energized and restored. Choose between the Recharge, Recover or Rest body treatments, all of which have been tailor-made to target different skincare needs.
Kulm Spa at Kulm Hotel St. Moritz
- Via Veglia 18, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Set in the picturesque Swiss town of St. Moritz, the Kulm Spa is a true haven for travelers seeking a wellness experience that is literally on top of the world. Expect vibrant, lush and green views during the summer, and snow-coated mountains in the winter. No matter when you visit, you’ll be immersed in the stunning surroundings, all of which you can admire from the various facilities. In addition to an indoor and outdoor pool, the Kulm Spa also features a saltwater grotto, an infrared cabin, steam baths and more. When it comes to treatments, the Augustinus Bader Full Body Ritual offers head-to-toe pampering that hydrates, stimulates and firms the skin.