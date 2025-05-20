The Best Hotels in Downtown Los Angeles for a Stylish Urban Escape

Though neighborhoods like Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood tend to get all of the attention from out-of-towners, Downtown Los Angeles has undergone a creative comeback that makes it worth exploring. In addition to its diverse and culturally-driven food scene, DTLA is also home to cool, underground cocktail bars, Michelin-starred restaurants, premier shopping centers and charming luxury hotels. Whether you want to stay at a swanky Ritz-Carlton with sweeping city views or indulge in a private retreat at a boutique hotel with a Beaux-Arts aesthetic, this urban jungle caters to a variety of travel tastes.

Some of the country’s most renowned chefs, like José Andrés, have teamed up with DTLA hotels to bring innovative culinary concepts and fine dining to locals and visitors alike. When it comes to poolside lounging, there’s no shortage of hotel rooftops in the Southern California locale where you can soak up the city sun while sipping on a spicy marg or bubbly spritz before visiting one of the many nearby museums, including the Broad. From a Spanish Colonial gem with a nearly hundred-year history to a members-only club that doubles as an inn, enjoy an urban escape at the best hotels in Downtown L.A.