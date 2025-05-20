The Best Hotels in Downtown Los Angeles for a Stylish Urban Escape
Downtown Los Angeles has become a destination in its own right, and these hotels are the perfect home base.Read More
Though neighborhoods like Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood tend to get all of the attention from out-of-towners, Downtown Los Angeles has undergone a creative comeback that makes it worth exploring. In addition to its diverse and culturally-driven food scene, DTLA is also home to cool, underground cocktail bars, Michelin-starred restaurants, premier shopping centers and charming luxury hotels. Whether you want to stay at a swanky Ritz-Carlton with sweeping city views or indulge in a private retreat at a boutique hotel with a Beaux-Arts aesthetic, this urban jungle caters to a variety of travel tastes.
Some of the country’s most renowned chefs, like José Andrés, have teamed up with DTLA hotels to bring innovative culinary concepts and fine dining to locals and visitors alike. When it comes to poolside lounging, there’s no shortage of hotel rooftops in the Southern California locale where you can soak up the city sun while sipping on a spicy marg or bubbly spritz before visiting one of the many nearby museums, including the Broad. From a Spanish Colonial gem with a nearly hundred-year history to a members-only club that doubles as an inn, enjoy an urban escape at the best hotels in Downtown L.A.
Conrad Los Angeles
- 100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Located just across from the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hilton’s Conrad Los Angeles offers an à la mode getaway complete with 305 contemporary rooms, a rooftop pool deck and a signature restaurant by chef José Andrés. San Laurel serves elegant Spanish cuisine on a sunny terrace overlooking the iconic concert hall—sip a classic Pisco Sour while enjoying everything from garlic gambas to a rack of lamb before ending with a slice of Basque cheesecake. While lounging by the pool, enjoy a frozen sangria or spicy margarita as you take in the surrounding cityscape, or spend the afternoon indulging in a wellness day at the full-service spa with an After Sun facial or Elemental Balancing massage.
Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel
- 1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Looking to enjoy a design-forward stay in DTLA? The Proper is a 147-room Downtown Los Angeles hotel in the Arts District that boasts vintage charm with Moroccan influences. No two guest rooms or suites are exactly the same, but you can expect busy patterns, warm colors and tiled bathrooms complete with Aesop amenities. For a splurge, book the Pool Suite, which is the only hotel room in L.A. with its own indoor pool. Downstairs, you’ll find Caldo Verde, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that serves mezze boards, shareable small plates and craft cocktails, along with Dahlia Lounge, an elegant bar that serves a unique afternoon tea. For a more scenic drinking spot, head to the Cara Cara rooftop bar for a Passion Fruit Caipirinha or a glass of rosé.
Los Angeles Athletic Club
- 431 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Los Angeles Athletic Club is one of the city’s most unique members-only organizations that doubles as a hotel. Having been around for more than 100 years, the elegant, Beaux-Arts property is home to 72 rooms, nine of which are spacious suites complete with custom furniture and moody living rooms. Upon check-in, guests get access to the club's extensive list of amenities—think a 25-yard heated swimming pool, basketball courts, group fitness classes and more. There is also a full-service spa with sauna and whirlpool locker rooms, two dining concepts, a sports bar and a hidden upstairs lounge tucked behind a secret door.
The Hoxton, Downtown L.A.
- 1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Home to 174 cozy rooms, The Hoxton blends Old Hollywood allure with warm bohemian decor to create a home away from home for travelers in Downtown L.A. Polished accommodations feature wicker headboards and palm leaf pillows, while the scenic rooftop pool acts as a true tropical oasis surrounded by a vast cityscape. In the morning, stop by Moonlark’s Dinette for a classic eggs Benedict or French toast before lounging poolside or strolling the downtown streets. Rooftop Cabra is a modern Peruvian restaurant by chef Stephanie Izard, and it’s the perfect place to watch the sunset while snacking on chicken empanadas and ceviche.
Hotel Figueroa
- 939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
One of the city’s most historic hotels, Hotel Figueroa, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, has been operating in DTLA for nearly a century. A two-year restoration brought back the building's original Spanish Colonial heritage, which can be seen across the lobby and the 268 rooms and suites. The signature on-site restaurant, Deme, sits next to the iconic coffin-shaped pool and serves up innovative Mediterranean fare such as bluefin tuna dolmades and slow-cooked duck shawarma. In the evening, sit down at Bar Magnolia for a dirty martini before strolling through the lobby halls to admire the rotating art installations and paintings.
Hotel Per La, Autograph Collection
- 649 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Colorful rooms, deep-set bathtubs and one of the city’s most unique rooftop pools make Hotel Per La one of Downtown’s most picturesque stays. This Italian Art Deco oasis has a beautiful lobby with towering, blue-and-gold ceilings and engraved balcony pillars, but the rooms keep things more quaint with floral couches, fringed vanity stools and teal, glass chandeliers. Though there are 241 rooms across the hotel, it still has a slightly boutique feel if you’re looking for peace, quiet and privacy. Plush loungers and shaded cabanas surround the rectangular rooftop pool while Bar Clara serves Mediterranean bites and refreshing cocktails.
The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles
- 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Looking to stay within walking distance to L.A. Live, the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center? Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles places guests in the heart of the action while offering an upscale reprieve from the comfort of one of their 123 bright and cool-toned accommodations. The sweeping city views are endless, and though you’ll be surrounded by great restaurants in every direction, simply head up to Sendero on the 24th floor for a culinary journey down the Pan American highway. This multi-restaurant concept includes Argentinian-focused Leña and Baja-esque Corteza, along with The Agave Library, where you can sip a variety of tequilas and mezcals.
Stile Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa
- 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Stile blends hip modernity with storied timelessness within the historic United Artists Building. Formerly the Ace Hotel, this property sits in the heart of L.A.’s legendary Broadway Theater District, allowing you to immerse yourself in the local culture before spending the evening watching sunset from the rooftop swimming pool. The 182 rooms maintain a cohesive style with concrete walls and retro flair. Some rooms even have outdoor balconies where you can enjoy a cappuccino and croissant from the downstairs coffee shop while sitting 14 stories high above the city.