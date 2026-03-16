The 8 Best Hotels in Healdsburg for a Sonoma Wine Country Escape
These hotels offer the perfect home base for exploring Healdsburg, a town beloved by chefs, winemakers and farmers.Read More
One of the most picturesque parts of Sonoma County, Healdsburg shines as a culinary capital of California. This tiny town, which has also been dubbed one of the friendliest places in the Golden State, is home to a tight-knit community of like-minded chefs, winemakers, artisans and farmers. It is one of the few destinations where the American dream seems alive and well, making it nearly impossible not to fall in love with it.
Part of what makes Healdsburg so charming is its size. The town itself spans less than four square miles, and with a population of around 12,000, it hits a sweet spot that avoids feeling too busy or too boring. While a small town tends to yield more limited options, there is something for every kind of traveler in Healdsburg, especially when it comes to lodging.
The Montage Healdsburg is an iconic property tucked away on the outskirts of town, while the three-Michelin-key SingleThread Inn offers the most exclusive stay in town. Wine country is no stranger to luxury, but properties like Harmon Guest House and the brand-new Appellation Healdsburg possess a more approachable attitude toward hospitality.
Whether you’re seeking an intimate escape at a 16-room hideaway in the heart of town or a more culinary-focused stay at a property owned by chef Charlie Palmer, we’ve rounded up the eight hotels that showcase the very best of Healdsburg.
The Ultimate Healdsburg Hotel Guide for Your Next Wine Country Getaway
Montage Healdsburg
- 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Tucked behind a woodsy wall of moss-covered trees and towering oak groves, Montage Healdsburg offers unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. There are 130 bungalow-style rooms scattered amongst 258 acres. Each suite immerses guests in nature, while still offering high-end touches like floor-to-ceiling windows, marble bathrooms with deep-set soaking tubs and spacious balconies, some of which are outfitted with cozy fire pits. One of the luxury hotel’s most unique highlights is its collaboration with winemaker Jesse Katz, who has helped create the resort’s signature estate label with grapes grown right on the property. Sit down at the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Hazel Hill, for a crisp glass of Surveyor sauvignon blanc alongside caviar service, ahi tuna tartare and the tender wagyu center cut loin.
The Madrona
- 1001 Westside Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Located within a historic manor built in 1881, The Madrona Hotel is a two-Michelin-key property with 24 bespoke suites. The rooms are split amongst the main Mansion House, the original Carriage House and a handful of standalone bungalows. No two guest rooms are the same, so even return visitors have the pleasure of exploring a new luxury accommodation style at each stay. In the bathrooms, you’ll find soaps and amenities by Flamingo Estate and Italian towels by Bellino. Since The Madrona is a bit outside of the main Healdsburg square, the hotel offers a complimentary car service within a one-mile radius, making exploration easier for travelers without their own transportation. Though you'll certainly want to venture into town for a few meals, The Madrona offers service for breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel restaurant and bar, with highlights such as saffron fettuccini with uni butter, coq au vin gnocchi and a signature burger.
Appellation Healdsburg
- 101 Dovetail Ln, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Created by award-winning chef Charlie Palmer, Appellation Healdsburg offers a culinary-forward stay in the heart of California wine country. The contemporary resort, which officially opened its doors in September 2025, is home to just 108 guest rooms, spread across 12 standalone buildings. There are two swimming pools on-site, along with the serene Terroir Spa, where no treatment is shorter than 75 minutes. The food and drink, however, are what make this property so special. Your culinary journey begins at check-in, where you are greeted with a glass of bubbles and an ever-changing amuse bouche. The main restaurant, Folia, is helmed by Charlie Palmer’s son, Reed Palmer, who serves as chef de cuisine. Though the seasonal menu rotates regularly, relying heavily on what’s available in the on-site garden beds, a signature dish that you won’t want to miss at lunch is the koginut squash pasta with stracciatella and brown butter. In the evening, head up to Andy’s Beeline Rooftop for scenic vineyard views and craft cocktails paired with bites like fresh Hog Island oysters, tuna temaki and the creamy chicken croquettes.
The Inn at SingleThread
- 131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
SingleThread is best known as a three-Michelin-starred restaurant that serves a $500-per-person tasting experience, but it also doubles as a high-end inn. Welcome amenities include a box of artisan chocolates and a bottle of local vino, while white brick walls, tall vaulted ceilings and deep-set soaking tubs create a comforting ambiance across just five suites. The hotel operates directly above the restaurant, allowing diners the convenience of returning to their rooms immediately after their 11-course dinner. However, if you’re staying for more than one night, enjoy an exclusive hot pot experience on the garden rooftop.
27 North
- 27 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Formerly known as Hotel Les Mars, 27 North is a boutique hotel set in a 17th-century-style French chateau. It’s walkable to most of the town’s best restaurants, tasting rooms and shops, but with just 16 elegant rooms, intimacy and privacy are guaranteed. After a long day of vineyard visits and wine tasting rooms, cozy up with a bottle of pinot noir by your room’s fireplace or unwind with a soak in your private hydrotherapy jet tub. The on-site restaurant, Arandas, is still finding its footing as it builds out a full restaurant menu, but guests can currently enjoy a curated breakfast, happy hour and limited dinner selection. If you grow tired of vino after visiting so many wineries during your trip, spend time exploring the unique cocktail list at the bar by master mixologist Lucas Huff.
Duchamp Healdsburg
- 421 Foss St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Opened in February 2026, Duchamp is Healdsburg's newest boutique hotel. There is no formal dining or drinking concept on the property—the draw here is Duchamp’s commitment to cozy comfort and exclusivity across 20 residential-style suites. The rooms are spacious, refined and modern, with views ranging from pool-front scenes to more quiet, immersive creekside settings. There is also a peaceful garden grove where you can stroll and sit among a sea of mulberry trees and manicured foliage. If you get hungry before heading out for dinner, grab a bite or bevvy from your personally curated mini fridge and gourmet snack station.
Hotel Healdsburg
- 25 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Home to chef Charlie Palmer’s renowned Dry Creek Kitchen, Hotel Healdsburg has been a staple of the town's social fabric for 25 years. There are 55 simple yet chic rooms, many of which feature romantic Juliet balconies that overlook the bustling square and charming shops. The outdoor pool area sits next to the quaint spa, and even if you don’t feel like taking a dip, it’s worth spending time lounging on one of the plush couches by the fire pit with a glass of wine in hand. The hotel is in a great location at the edge of Healdsburg Plaza that offers prime walkability, but since Dry Creek Kitchen is a must-visit when in town, you can rest easy knowing you won’t have to travel far for at least one dinner. Thursday evenings at the restaurant are Sonoma Neighbor night (a delightful concept that celebrates the community with a special three-course menu), but if you want to try the full six-course tasting experience, plan your visit accordingly.
Harmon Guest House
- 227 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Despite its casual and laid-back ambiance, Harmon Guest House remains an elevated yet approachable option for travelers in downtown Healdsburg. The futuristic exterior showcases wooden balconies that create a geometric illusion from the outside, but inside the 39 rooms, warm lighting, bright pops of color and retro decor yield a sort of bohemian treehouse setting. Other in-room amenities include a craft cocktail bar cart, a Bluetooth sound system and a cozy corner reading nook. Sunny afternoons can be spent at The Rooftop, where you’ll admire Finch Mountain views while snacking on truffle fries, local oysters and shrimp ceviche tostadas. In the morning, head over to sister property H2hotel for a complimentary continental spread and à la carte breakfast menu.