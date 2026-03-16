The 8 Best Hotels in Healdsburg for a Sonoma Wine Country Escape

One of the most picturesque parts of Sonoma County, Healdsburg shines as a culinary capital of California. This tiny town, which has also been dubbed one of the friendliest places in the Golden State, is home to a tight-knit community of like-minded chefs, winemakers, artisans and farmers. It is one of the few destinations where the American dream seems alive and well, making it nearly impossible not to fall in love with it.

Part of what makes Healdsburg so charming is its size. The town itself spans less than four square miles, and with a population of around 12,000, it hits a sweet spot that avoids feeling too busy or too boring. While a small town tends to yield more limited options, there is something for every kind of traveler in Healdsburg, especially when it comes to lodging.

The Montage Healdsburg is an iconic property tucked away on the outskirts of town, while the three-Michelin-key SingleThread Inn offers the most exclusive stay in town. Wine country is no stranger to luxury, but properties like Harmon Guest House and the brand-new Appellation Healdsburg possess a more approachable attitude toward hospitality.

Whether you’re seeking an intimate escape at a 16-room hideaway in the heart of town or a more culinary-focused stay at a property owned by chef Charlie Palmer, we’ve rounded up the eight hotels that showcase the very best of Healdsburg.