Traveling solo as a woman can be equal parts intimidating and thrilling, but when done properly, it is often liberating. Just south of the border, Mexico is home to an abundance of female-friendly destinations that encourage women to expand their comfort zone and explore. From Baja to Playa del Carmen, several world-class hotels are catering to ladies looking to carve out their own ideal slice of adventure, whether they're seasoned solo travelers or newbies trying to find their footing in international territory.

Wellness meccas like Palmaïa, The House of AïA and Rancho La Puerta are vibrant hubs for yogis hoping to embark on their own Eat, Pray, Love journey. Sure, you’ll probably run into a few cliché New Agers eager to regale you with tales of their latest ayahuasca journey (“life-changing,” they’ll assure you), but that’s part of the fun. Don’t let the self-optimization obsessives dissuade you—these resorts are the real deal for building healthier and more mindful habits. If slow-paced travel with ample beach time and window shopping along cobblestone streets is more your vibe, Todos Santos’ Villa Santa Cruz will check all of your boxes. Prefer a balanced blend of outdoor adventure and cozy comfort? The Four Seasons’ boutique Naviva hosts tented bungalows in the middle of the Punta Mita jungle, while Viceroy Los Cabos caters to a trendier type of traveler. If food is at the heart of your trip, book a room at Casona Roma Norte and enjoy leisurely strolls to some of Mexico City’s most renowned restaurants.

Whether you’re a bon vivant wanting to be waited on hand and foot in Cabo or an oenophile hoping to learn more about Valle De Guadalupe’s growing wine scene, we’ve rounded up the best Mexico hotels for every kind of solo female traveler.