Discover New York City’s Best Independent Bookstores

In today’s screen-heavy climate, it’s not always easy to pull yourself away from doomscrolling and venture into the real world. All too often, a day on the couch replaces a stroll outside; a mindless TikTok video replaces a book on the subway. For those seeking a cure for Internet-induced digital fatigue, a trip to a neighborhood bookshop is the ideal return—or entryway—into reading. After all, perusing the shelves of a charming bookstore is enough to motivate anyone to pick up a new title.

While there’s no denying that the past few decades have been rough on independent bookstores, New York City is still home to several of the best in the country, worthy of all yourYou've Got Mail dreams. Its five boroughs are filled with indie bookshops, from traditional spaces with creaky wooden shelves to hipster booksellers with carefully curated wares.

Yes, you can always order a book online or read on a tablet, but Amazon is far from the only source of titles. Bookstores offer a unique sense of community that is hard to find elsewhere, and evoke an undeniable nostalgia. Some of my earliest childhood memories involve the youth readers’ section of my local bookstore, exploring titles that transported me to fantastical faraway lands. Reading among the muraled walls, crawling through small passageways meant “for the elves and gnomes” and attending readings by my childhood idols—it all existed at the bookshop.

New readers and seasoned bookworms alike will find this sense of magic and community at New York’s best independent bookstores, where the shelves are stocked with intriguing titles and the staff are knowledgeable and welcoming. Below, see the top NYC indie bookstores to visit now.