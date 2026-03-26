The 15 Best Independent Coffee Shops in New York City to Visit Now
From East Village stalwarts to Bushwick micro-roasters, these single-location cafes are where New Yorkers linger over their coffee.Read More
New York City runs on coffee, so it’s no surprise that the city is replete with excellent coffee shops—and we’re not talking about the big chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, Tim Hortons and Peet's Coffee.
Over the years, plenty of beloved brands have staked their claim in New York and expanded—Joe Coffee, La Colombe, Think Coffee—and for good reason: they’re all excellent. But there’s something to be said about the little guys. The truly independent spots that fuel New Yorkers’ endless days, while also providing the kinds of spaces the city has become known for: Vibey, cool rooms filled with eclectic ephemera, unique paintings or the owners’ own fascinations. (We just heard about a plant store-cum-dry-cleaners that’s opening soon in New York City.)
In many ways, these singular shops provide the beating heart of the city’s culture. Walk into one on any given day, and you’ll likely find students camped out with laptops, remote workers tapping away between meetings or a parent grabbing a much-needed pick-me-up after school drop-off. If you really want to understand the vibe of a neighborhood, spend time in its independent coffee shops. Pay attention to who’s there, how long they stay and what the room’s atmosphere is like—you’ll quickly get a sense of the people who live there and the character that defines the area.
And so, given the plethora of top coffee shops across the city, we’re focusing here on the truly indie ones; those that boast just a single location. The reasoning is simple: when there’s only one shop, owners and staff tend to pour every ounce of energy into making it exceptional—from top-notch coffee (sometimes sourced from far-flung countries and brewed using specialized techniques) to pastries that won’t leave you feeling weighed down and, most importantly, the kind of atmosphere you’ll want to linger in.
We’re also conscious of the fact that a couple of viral local spots are not on this list—and that’s intentional. Although the likes of Nolita’s Enly, known for its tiramisu iced latte, and Caffe Paradiso—trending for its salted brown butter oat milk latte served on tap—are certainly deserving of attention, we tried to steer clear of overly crowded coffee spots where it might be hard to find a place to quietly sip your drink.
Here are the best independent coffee shops in New York City, with just one location that’s worth making the trip to visit.
The Best Independent Coffee Shops in NYC
Abraço
- 81 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003
Smack-dab in the middle of the Ukrainian Village enclave of the East Village, Abraço holds true to its name, which means “hug” in Portuguese—the space feels like just that, even with the music blaring from the at-times on-site DJ. Walk in, and you’ll be immediately wrapped in the smell of java, from classic drip coffee to more eclectic options like the Austrian/Viennese kaffee mit schlag, a coffee served with a generous dollop of whipped cream on top. A rotating menu of baked goods is also on offer, featuring cured olive cookies, babka and scones, among other options. The space doubles as a bar at night, serving a menu of traditional cocktails—including three types of Negroni—plus wines and beers. Quick note: No laptops are allowed in here.
Afficionado Coffee Roasters
- 750 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Afficionado in Hell's Kitchen is a stylish coffee shop that almost begs patrons to work on site with its cozy layout. The music isn’t too loud, and there are a ton of comfortable spots to set up residence before ordering one of the single-origin coffees on the menu. When you work up an appetite, indulge in one of the handful of sandwiches available (we're partial to the smoked salmon on a baguette, served with labneh, capers, cucumbers and tomato).
Buddy Buddy New York
- 340 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
This one's oh-so New-York: the city's first nut butter coffee bar, specializing in both drinks and pastries that are infused with organic, small-batch nut butters. While there are technically multiple outposts, this is actually the brand's first and only U.S. location, following an original debut in Brussels and the opening of a Paris shop. The warehouse-like, industrial interior adds even more character to the business, making for the perfect background when you will undoubtedly snap photos of visually striking iced dream buddy (peanut butter, oat milk, ube), the matcha buddy (peanut butter, oat milk and matcha tea) or the iced rooibos buddy (peanut butter, rooibos tea, vanilla and oat milk).
The Clubhouse Cafe
- 812 River Ave, Bronx, NY 10451
This well-run neighborhood coffee shop near Yankee Stadium is operated by a local nonprofit, making it not just a really good destination for java, but a meaningful community hub, as well. The young staffers are all part of a workforce development program that helps them build important business skills. As for the food and drink: expect coffee from the New York favorite Devoción, teas from Harney & Sons Fine Teas, and baked pastries from Mottley Kitchen and Sweet Eats.
Dae Day Coffee
- 485 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10017
With its minimalist, design-forward space boasting Japanese-inspired touches and clean wood counters, Midtown’s Dae Day Coffee, probably the hippest entry on this list, is quaint and full of light: the perfect place to enjoy an expertly made cup of coffee crafted with single-origin beans. Speaking of the beans: they are sourced partly from an Australian roaster and partly roasted in Brooklyn. No matter where they are from, though, they’re in the good hands of skilled baristas who clearly enjoy preparing each cup of joe. Right next to Grand Central, this is where you should stop to grab a cup of good coffee before or after your train ride.
Filter Kaapi
- 383 Bridge St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Filter Kaapi is a traditional South Indian coffee drink made by mixing hot, frothy milk and sugar with a thick, concentrated coffee extract called a decoction—and that is the star of the menu at this cafe in Brooklyn. The menu offerings here are unique: you can try a dragon fruit latte version of the traditional coffee drink or opt for a masala chai instead. Classic Indian food is also on offer, from paddus, which are savory snacks from fermented rice and black lentil batter, to a small idli sambar, soft, fluffy steamed cakes served with a vegetable lentil stew.
Hungry Llama
- 679 Washington St, New York, NY 10014
Perhaps one of the most well-known coffee shops on this list, Hungry Llama is a favorite breakfast spot in the far West Village, but we’d like to turn your attention to the coffee-based drinks, which are some of the best in the area. Go for a classic macchiato or a cold brew on tap, then find a seat, sign on to the wifi and start typing away. Suddenly, you'll notice it is 5 p.m., and you'll ask for the wine and cocktail menu on offer. Basically, once inside, you'll never really have to leave.
La Tazza D'Oro
- 220 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003
If you want opulence, go to La Tazza D'Oro near Union Square. The Italian cafe and bakery has been operating in Prato, a town in Italy's Tuscany region, since 1984. It made its debut in the U.S. last year on Park Avenue South, and has been delivering consistently excellent coffee since then (they're Italian, after all). Perhaps even more memorable than the drinks on offer, though, is the space: well-kept and evocative of the classic cafes that pepper major Italian cities.
Laughing Man Cafe
- 184 Duane St, New York, NY 10013
Laughing Man Cafe down in Tribeca doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The tiny coffee shop was founded by actor Hugh Jackman in 2011, after he met a local coffee farmer during a 2009 visit to Ethiopia. Inspired by the meeting, Jackman wanted to build a coffee brand that helped coffee-growing communities. Thus was born the Laughing Man Foundation and this particular cafe flagship. There's one item everyone absolutely must try here: the flat white, an espresso-based coffee drink that originates in Australia, where Jackman grew up. Nobody in NYC makes one quite as on point.
LB Coffee
- 454 E 84th St Store Front, New York, NY 10028
LB Coffee opened in Yorkville on the Upper East Side in late 2025 and has already won over the neighborhood, which comes as no surprise. The on-site La Marzocco espresso machine (one of the best on the market) churns out top-notch drinks that reflect the owners’ passion for the project. The space is more than a coffee shop: it’s a true community hub, as evidenced by the free library inside, where patrons are welcome to take a book, leave one behind or grab one to read on-site. Bonus points: the pastries behind the glass taste as good as they look.
Lê Phin
- 259 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009
Coffee fiends, a visit to Lê Phin is de rigueur. Where else are you going to get to taste traditional Vietnamese coffee? Typically brewed slowly using a metal phin filter and often combined with sweetened condensed milk, Vietnamese coffee is known for its strong, rich flavor and signature balance of bitterness and sweetness. From an iced version to a P.H.O. latte made with honey, a mint matcha latte and a pandan latte made with milk and homemade pandan syrup—a sweet, bright green syrup made with water, sugar and the aromatic leaves of screwpine—there are a ton of eclectic espresso drinks here. Keep in mind that the space is tiny, so it's best to pick up and go. And if you're strictly a fan of tradition, worry not: the menu is also filled with classic drinks.
Mud
- 307 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
It’s almost odd for Mud not to have become a chain yet: the shop, which started off as a coffee cart in Astor Place that still operates there every day, is one of the most popular destinations in downtown NYC. Founded in 2001 by Greg Northrop and Nina Barott, the original bright-orange Mudtruck quickly became a fixture of the East Village coffee scene, drawing in NYU students, artists and neighborhood regulars in search of a strong cup. Today, the brick-and-mortar café a few blocks away channels that same scrappy, downtown energy—think no-frills espresso drinks, solid breakfast sandwiches and a steady stream of locals who treat the place like an extension of their living room.
Principles GI Coffee House
- 139 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
At Principles GI Coffee House, coffee is only part of the story. The Brooklyn café is modeled after the “GI coffeehouses” that sprang up near U.S. military bases during the Vietnam War, informal gathering spots where soldiers and activists met to talk politics and organize. Founder Katie Bishop, a Marine Corps veteran and longtime barista, set out to recreate that spirit of open conversation and community while also rethinking the economics of café culture. The shop famously does away with tipping entirely, instead paying baristas a living wage of about $25 an hour, and even offers a pay-what-you-want option for basic drinks like drip coffee and espresso so that anyone can grab a cup, regardless of budget. Beyond the thoughtful labor model, the large, slightly warehouse-y space functions as a neighborhood hub, welcoming guests to use the wifi, bathrooms and bike tools even if they’re not buying anything, and regularly hosting events like markets and game nights
Secret Coffee
- 687 Broadway Unit 12, Brooklyn, NY 11206
The team at Secret Coffee in East Williamsburg runs a multi-roaster program, meaning the beans rotate constantly, often highlighting small producers and lesser-known roasters from around the world. The result is an ever-changing menu of pour-overs, batch brews and espresso drinks that keep regulars coming back to see what’s new. Don't expect anything fancy vibe-wise, though: a tiny counter, shelves of mugs and happy staff members dominate the scene.
Sey Coffee
- 18 Grattan St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
This Bushwick café doubles as a micro-roastery, sourcing seasonal single-origin beans from small producers and roasting them with an ultra-light touch to highlight their natural flavors. The airy, plant-filled space—complete with skylights and a view of the roasting equipment—feels more like a modern tasting room than a traditional coffee shop. Don’t expect a long menu: Sey focuses on doing a handful of things exceptionally well, from delicate pour-overs to nuanced espresso drinks. That laser focus has paid off: Sey Coffee was even named one of Food & Wine’s best coffee shops in America back in 2022.