The Best Indoor House Shoes for Men This Winter

A good house shoe is essentially Prozac you wear on your feet. Hit ice-cold hardwood in those tragic, pancake-flat socks you've been ignoring since the pandemic? Day ruined. But nail the right slipper and watch the magic happen. Coffee develops notes you never noticed, the dog somehow needs a shorter walk and that brutal red-eye hangover shifts from unbearable to merely annoying.
The modern man's slipper game has evolved beyond your grandfather's moth-eaten moccasins. We're talking shearling mocs that can take on frozen driveways, felted-wool clogs that won't embarrass you when the delivery guy shows up and quilted camp mules that moonlight as proper house shoes until July, when they remember they're actually travel slippers that you can take anywhere. The sweet spot among the pack is finding that golden ratio of warmth, breathability and good looks, because why not.
Here's what most guys miss about materials: shearling does more than trap heat. It also basically tells odor to find another home. Felted wool pulls off the impossible, staying warm without turning your feet into swamp creatures. But synthetics? Sure, they're cushy and cheap, but your feet might stage a breathing protest by noon. And let's talk soles: soft suede makes you feel like you're padding through an Aman barefoot, while rubber outsoles transform slippers into legitimate "I can totally grab my Amazon packages without changing shoes" footwear.
Below, a full spectrum of house shoe enlightenment. Don't treat this like a hierarchy; it's more like a personality test for your feet. Figure out your actual home habits (be honest), then match them to what your floors and heating bill can handle.
The Best Winter Indoor Shoes for Men
Mulo Plush-Lined Suede-Trimmed Wool Loafers
Mulo's wool loafers suit the guy who lives in "indoor shoes" from breakfast to last email. Handmade with felted wool uppers, suede trim and structured heels, they fit more like light sneakers than floppy slippers. The plush lining and cushioned footbeds handle marathon days on hard floors, so your arches won't stage a revolt by dinner.
Glerups Slip-On with Leather Sole
Want one pair of house shoes that lives on your feet nine months of the year? Here it is. A single piece of felted wool wraps your foot, finished with a flexible leather sole that grips both wood floors and concrete without feeling like a sneaker. The wool runs warm in winter but never swampy, resisting odor even when worn barefoot daily.
Overland Clyde Sheepskin Scuff Slippers with Arch Support
If your feet are over flimsy house shoes, this is the grown-up fix. Overland’s signature scuff is built from Australian Merino sheepskin, so the lining is dense, plush and naturally temperature-regulating, not fuzzy polyester. The slip-on profile keeps things easy, but underneath, you get a structured EVA sole with real arch support and a memory foam midsole.
L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
These mocs represent the platonic ideal of a slipper: suede upper, thick shearling lining, rawhide (mostly decorative) laces and a treaded rubber sole that handles wet walkways and cold garage floors. The shearling is properly plush; the first few wears feel almost overstuffed before it compresses into your personal groove. They run hot, which you may appreciate if you're dealing with frigid stone or tile underfoot.
Birkenstock Zermatt Premium
Anyone with grumpy arches or plantar issues knows the cork-latex Birkenstock footbed still runs the show. The Zermatt slipper and Boston shearling clog wrap that familiar contoured platform in suede and shearling, and suddenly you've got a house shoe that feels like a real shoe underfoot. With a deep heel cup and pronounced arch, your feet stay aligned instead of collapsing inward while you cook or work at your standing desk.
Derek Rose Douglas Shearling-Lined Mule Slippers
Derek Rose’s Douglas slipper is essentially a tailored winter coat for your feet. Navy suede uppers are trimmed with smooth leather and lined in thick shearling that traps heat without feeling clammy. They shine in proper night-in mode with a robe and cotton pajamas.
The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mule V
Equally useful in a ski lodge or at a campground, these have quilted synthetic insulation, a soft fleece lining and a snug collar that combine to form a slipper that retains heat when you're padding around on unheated tile or stepping onto a winter porch. Underneath, a rubber outsole with real tread keeps you upright on wet steps and packed snow. They pull double duty as travel slippers when you want something warmer than hotel freebies.
Ugg Scuff
Suede uppers and plush wool-blend lining give you a soft landing pad you can step into half-awake without using your hands. The suede outsole is surprisingly grippy indoors while maintaining a slim profile. Not built for serious outdoor abuse, but for shuffling between rooms and lingering over weekend coffee? They deliver discreet luxury.
Charvet Suede Slippers
Available in six colorways, Charvet's suede slippers occupy that space where "house shoe" becomes "heirloom." They are handmade in the original shirtmaker’s Paris atelier using supple suede over a lightly structured last, with a cushioned insole that feels supportive without bulk. The silhouette stays slim, almost evening-shoe clean. They pair well with a silk robe or a sharply cut lounge set.
Bombas Sunday Slipper
Bombas took their hyper-cushy sock energy and built a slipper around it. The Sunday uses thick polyester sherpa for the upper, memory foam and EVA midsole underfoot and rubber outsole for structure. With a snug fit and slightly high heel, the shoe stays locked on your foot instead of flapping behind you.
Merippa Buffalo Check House Shoes
These are what you pull on the second you drop your keys. Hand-sewn in Japan, they're essentially padded socks with structure: soft quilting throughout the foot and a stretchy ribbed heel that hugs without digging in. No clunky sole in sight. They’re machine-washable for when they inevitably encounter coffee or dog hair, but they also roll small enough to toss in a weekender.
Mr P. Plush-Lined Suede Slippers
Mr. Porter's in-house brand takes the classic babouche shape and cleans it up for modern life. Cut from soft blue suede with a gently tapered toe, these slippers have a low, easy entry and plush lining that feels closer to a robe belt than a sock. Since they’re slim with a flexible sole, they’re better for padded carpet and wood floors than hauling bins to the curb.