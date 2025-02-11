Drink in Style at the World’s Most Design-Forward Hotel Bars

There are fewer things in life as chic as sipping a martini at a five-star hotel bar. From the elevated service to people-watching as a revolving door of patrons and guests imbibe, hotel bars curate a special sense of anonymity that gives them an enticing allure. Though drinks are the most important part of any bar, a thoughtfully designed setting can make a huge difference in your experience. While decor is a huge part of the design process, more complex components like architecture, lighting and texture can make or break a space. The layout of a bar can be manipulated to provide a sense of privacy and exclusivity, even when you’ve got tables directly next to one another.

Rather than keeping things simple with a standard marble bar top, many of the best hotel bars have upped the ante with curved designs, transparent resin or patterned tiles that add a pop of color. Whether you’re looking to enjoy some of London’s best cocktails in an old English setting or want to watch sharks swim directly beneath your feet in a Bora Bora lounge, these are the world’s most design-forward hotel bars.