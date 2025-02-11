Drink in Style at the World’s Most Design-Forward Hotel Bars
Whether you’re looking to enjoy some of London’s best cocktails in an old English setting or want to watch sharks swim directly beneath your feet in a Bora Bora lounge, these are the most beautiful hotel bars.Read More
There are fewer things in life as chic as sipping a martini at a five-star hotel bar. From the elevated service to people-watching as a revolving door of patrons and guests imbibe, hotel bars curate a special sense of anonymity that gives them an enticing allure. Though drinks are the most important part of any bar, a thoughtfully designed setting can make a huge difference in your experience. While decor is a huge part of the design process, more complex components like architecture, lighting and texture can make or break a space. The layout of a bar can be manipulated to provide a sense of privacy and exclusivity, even when you’ve got tables directly next to one another.
Rather than keeping things simple with a standard marble bar top, many of the best hotel bars have upped the ante with curved designs, transparent resin or patterned tiles that add a pop of color. Whether you’re looking to enjoy some of London’s best cocktails in an old English setting or want to watch sharks swim directly beneath your feet in a Bora Bora lounge, these are the world’s most design-forward hotel bars.
The Best Design-Forward Hotel Bars
- Le Bar at Hôtel Plaza Athénée
- The Stables Bar at The Milestone Hotel
- Sora Rooftop Bar at Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol
- The Bar at Hotel Bel-Air
- The Duchess at Matild Palace Budapest
- Upa Upa Lounge Bar at Conrad Bora Bora
- The Connaught Bar at The Connaught
- Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
- Azul at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Don't Worry Bar at Le Sirenuse
- Freddy’s Bar at De L’Europe Amsterdam
- Bar Les Ambassadeurs at Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel
- Old Imperial Bar Tokyo at The Imperial Hotel
Le Bar at Hôtel Plaza Athénée
- 25 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France
Located in the heart of the Champs-Élysées, Hôtel Plaza Athénée is one of Paris’ most exclusive and iconic accommodations. After enjoying a Michelin-starred dinner at Jean Imbert, head across the hall to Le Bar for a more modern setting complemented by craft cocktails and a live DJ. Though classic wood-paneled walls serve as the foundation for the space at the Dorchester Collection property, the star of the show is the transparent bar top made from a single, curved block of resin. On the ceiling, ethereal, dark blue fabric creates an abstract scene as the light fixtures begin to dim in the evening. Though you can’t beat sitting at the futuristic bar, you can also enjoy spectacular people-watching from one of the cozy booths as you sip on innovative libations from the cocktail menu, created by bar director Benoit Marin. The Pickles Margarita features a pickle-infused tequila, while the Cappuccino Martini gives you the boost you need on a night out in Paris.
The Stables Bar at The Milestone Hotel
- 1-3 Kensington Ct, London W8 5DL, United Kingdom
Step into old London when you pop by Stables Bar, which dates back to the 19th century. Located at the Milestone, a boutique hotel in Kensington, Stables Bar, which underwent renovations in 2024, boasts true English elegance with dark wood paneling on the walls, green and navy plaid accents, tufted leather banquettes and equestrian-inspired paintings by artist Elie Lambert. Though dim lighting and cozy corners create a moody atmosphere on the left side of the bar, the right side features a high-ceilinged glass conservatory that lets in ample natural light during the daytime. While you might understandably come for the ambiance, you’ll stay for the cocktails. Innovation and creativity don’t even begin to describe the drinks created by bar manager Angelo Lo Greco, and you can expect to sip everything from a Doritos-inspired beverage made with a pizza cordial to a wasabi-infused martini.
Sora Rooftop Bar at Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol
- Carretera Transpeninsular Km 10.3 Cabo del Sol Estado de México MX, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
At Sora Rooftop Bar, Cabo’s dramatic oceanside landscape meets soft architecture, neutral tones and modern Mexican decor. The round bar is covered by a large, almost octagonal rooftop, but the open-air setting ensures that all guests enjoy uninterrupted views of the roaring ocean and rocky coastline. A bohemian style meets contemporary design, curating a true sense of comfort for guests looking to enjoy epic views while sitting in comfortable, spacious cushioned sofas by a fire or next to local cacti strategically landscaped behind curved booths. Though most of the furniture is cream or white, hand-embroidered pillows provide pops of color with shades of red, pink and orange, inspired by Cabo’s stunning sunsets. There’s no better place to enjoy an ocean breeze while sipping a mezcalita or zesty Paloma.
The Bar at Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Tucked away in the hills and mansions of Bel-Air, Hotel Bel-Air is one of L.A.’s most exclusive and historic hotels. The light-pink exterior and terracotta rooftop is quintessentially Los Angeles, but it doesn’t get more Hollywood than The Bar. The definition of snazzy, The Bar features life-size black and white photos of A-list legends like Cher, John Belushi and Joni Mitchell. In addition to a cozy, fireside lounge, guests can also choose to sit at one of the indoor/outdoor booths situated behind elegant French doors, allowing you to enjoy a breath of fresh air while still being in the middle of the action. The Hotel-Bel Air Deluxe Martini is served ice-cold with your choice of gin or vodka and is the perfect libation to sip in such a chic, star-studded setting complete with live music every evening.
The Duchess at Matild Palace Budapest
- Budapest, Váci u 36, 1056 Hungary
Budapest’s Matild Palace is a grandiose property that fuses Art Nouveau, Baroque and Romanesque architecture effortlessly. Though you’re within walking distance to all of the best restaurants and bars in the Pest side of the city, the hotel houses its own rooftop bar, The Duchess, which locals and visitors flock to every weekend. After a short ride up to the top floor, the elevator doors open to an Art Deco-style space with emerald green booths, bronze giraffe statues and peacock-stand side tables. When you walk around the corner, prepare to be greeted with some of the best views of the city, along with a glowing bar surrounded by fringed bar stools. When the weather permits, head to the outside area of the rooftop and take in the twinkling skyline and the Erzsébet Bridge.
Upa Upa Lounge Bar at Conrad Bora Bora
- F6CJ+3WR, Reception, French Polynesia
The Conrad Bora Bora is one of the most private resorts in the Islands of Tahiti due to its unique location between Mount Otemanu and Motu To-opua's lagoon. It has its own islet (Motu Tapu) that is exclusively available for guests. While there are plenty of highlights, from the spa to the overwater bungalows with infinity-edge pools, Upa Upa Lounge offers a bar setting you won’t soon forget. The design of Upa Upa incorporates the natural beauty of Bora Bora with an open-air setting that looks straight out on the crystal clear waters. The rattan and wicker furnishings are met with colorful, patterned cushions, curating a chic yet tropical atmosphere complete with complex vaulted ceilings and a thatched rooftop. The coolest part of dining at Upa Upa, however, can be credited to the glass floors that look down into the busy waters below. In the evening, catch one of the island’s signature sunsets while sipping a classic Mai Tai as you wait for the sea to come to life. Just after the sun dips behind the horizon, the blacktip reef sharks begin their hunt, allowing you to watch from above as they swim gracefully under the glass.
The Connaught Bar at The Connaught
- Carlos Pl, London W1K 2AL, United Kingdom
From interior designer David Collins, The Connaught Bar is a London landmark when it comes to craft cocktails in a posh setting. Located right off the hotel lobby, the Art Deco interior features intricate crown moldings, engraved ceilings and cool, almost icy tones, yielding a polished yet inviting setting that beckons you to drink something sleek and stiff. The bar itself is a unique shade of grey, while a textured silver backdrop adds a hint of timeless glamour that avoids being too busy. When it comes to drinks, the Connaught Bar is most famous for its signature martini, which is served trolley style. After selecting your gin, customize your martini with your choice of bitters, all of which are made in-house.
Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
- 35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
Upon sitting down at the legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, guests are immersed in a truly idyllic world of art, history and New York City culture. Ludwig Bemelmans’ iconic murals are lit beautifully by dim bulbs behind tufted booths, while a grand piano sits at the center of the bar and curates a cozy ambiance with live performances starting at 5:30 pm daily. Even the lampshades that sit on each table feature Bemelmans’ drawings, creating a playful yet sophisticated setting that draws an A-list crowd on the regular—past patrons include John F. Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor and many more. The Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, has even performed at this Manhattan hot spot. The Gibson is a great savory alternative for guests looking to switch up the basic dirty martini and is made with gin, vermouth, Japanese umami bitters, pearl onions and a sprinkle of nori dust.
Azul at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Though guests are greeted with a grand, golden chandelier centerpiece at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ casino Bleau Bar, it is Azul that offers a sultry haven for design lovers. This seductive Latin-inspired bar showcases a huge array of mezcal and tequila, and the ceiling above the bar top is shaped like an actual agave plant, paying tribute to one of Mexico’s most vital pieces of vegetation. Custom lamps are adorned with long fringe edges, and candles sit in pockets with the walls. Curved and cozy booths are available in the center of the room, as well as in quiet corners, but sitting at a barstool is one of the best ways to engage with the expert mixologists as you explore a variety of never-before-seen mezcals.
Don't Worry Bar at Le Sirenuse
- Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
In May of 2024, Positano’s Le Sirenuse, a Leading Hotel of the World, welcomed Don’t Worry Bar—an elegant speakeasy that blends classic Italian design with retro decor. Guests are greeted by a neon “Don’t Worry” sign that hangs from the cross-vaulted ceilings, and there is also a resident DJ spinning a variety of tunes from a warm wooden deck. The tiled floors feature hints of purple, yellow and orange, which match the furniture throughout the bar, while antique paintings and lush greenery adorn every corner. Though the color scheme remains bright throughout, dim lighting in the evening sets the tone as you watch the cliffside town light up through large, French-esque windows, allowing you to sip an Aperol Spritz as you take in the sweeping ocean views and colorful buildings in the distance. Le Sirenuse is a seasonal property, and reopens in March.
Freddy’s Bar at De L’Europe Amsterdam
- Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 AC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam is known for its unparalleled nightlife, progressive nature and overall eclectic energy, but if you’re looking to sip in style without the fuss, head to Freddy’s Bar at De L’Europe Amsterdam, also a LHW. Inspired by the gentleman’s pubs of Europe’s past, Freddy’s was named after Alfred “Freddy” Heineken. Now considered one of the best live jazz bars in the city, it is the perfect place to pop in for a classic cocktail any night of the week. The luxury hotel’s prime location along the Amstel River makes Freddy’s a hotspot for locals and visitors alike. Olive green curtains separate two different sections, while dark paneled walls contrast with light furnishings and metallic gold accents. While renovations made during the summer of 2024 brightened up the space a tad, it still maintains a masculine edge that is sleek and timeless.
Bar Les Ambassadeurs at Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel
- 10 Pl. de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France
Stepping into Hôtel de Crillon’s Bar Les Ambassadeurs feels like being hosted in one of the dining rooms of Versailles. Dreamy, cloud-covered ceilings create a heavenly scene complemented by towering marble walls and hand-painted, story-telling murals. Detailed gold moldings also catch the eye, but it is the glistening crystal chandeliers that reflect off of mirrored arches that remind guests of France’s royal history. In true Rosewood fashion, even the stemware is as delicate as can be, evoking a sense of elegance from sit to sip. The Sense of Taste menu includes 15 creative cocktails that change with the seasons, but you’ll also find a premium selection of Champagne, with some bottles costing upwards of €3,000. If you really want to indulge, order the caviar, too.
Old Imperial Bar Tokyo at The Imperial Hotel
- 〒100-8558 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Uchisaiwaicho, 1 Chome−1−1 本館 中2階
At Tokyo’s Old Imperial Bar, warm wood and red brick blend beautifully to create a transportive space in honor of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright, who designed the original Imperial Hotel, was known for his love of organic architecture and nature, and though most of the original property was demolished in 1968, the Old Imperial Bar contains relics from Wright’s 1923 building that fused Japanese and Western influences. As the name suggests, drinking at this cocktail bar inside the Leading Hotel of the World feels like stepping back in time to an older era, but the beverages are as modern as ever. The Mount Fuji cocktail uses fresh egg whites to mimic the look of snow, but if you prefer something more spirit-forward, Old Imperial Bar boasts an impressive array of Japanese whisky.