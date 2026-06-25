Beyond the Cyclades Script: A Smarter Guide to Greece’s Ionian Islands

Picture hills of cypress and olive trees tumbling toward water the color of sea glass, harbors lined with faded Venetian palazzi in sherbet pinks and sun-softened ochres. Welcome to the Ionian Islands, the green archipelago strung along Greece's western coast, where the Mediterranean feels less Aegean and more Adriatic, and where centuries of foreign rule left behind one of Europe's most distinctive island cultures. Their beauty is largely an accident of empire. While the Cyclades spent centuries baking beneath the Aegean sun, the Ionians passed through Venetian, French and British hands before joining modern Greece in 1864. Four centuries under Venice left an imprint that remains impossible to miss. Church bell towers rise above red-tiled roofs. Arcaded squares feel lifted from northern Italy. That inheritance extends to the kitchen. The signature dish, pastitsada, is beef braised for hours with cinnamon and red wine and served over thick pasta, a preparation that would not seem out of place in Bologna. It is visible, too, in the islands' improbable greenery, more Tuscany than Cyclades, thanks to more than 40 inches of annual rainfall.

The pull is as much cultural as scenic. Homer made Ithaca the most storied island in the Western canon, and Corfu gave the English language one of its happiest memoirs: the naturalist Gerald Durrell and his novelist brother, Lawrence, spent a 1930s childhood here, and Gerald's My Family and Other Animals—and more recently, the series The Durrells—fixed the island in the imagination as a sunlit Eden.

Getting around, however, requires abandoning the fantasy of effortless island-hopping. Unlike the Cyclades, where ferries shuttle between islands with near-metronomic frequency, the Ionian chain was never designed as a neat progression. The islands stretch more than 220 miles from north to south, and most ferry routes still prioritize connections to the mainland rather than one another. Reaching Kefalonia from Corfu often means returning to shore first. Lefkada alone is connected by road. Paxos, Ithaca and Meganisi have no airports at all. Their relative inconvenience remains one of their greatest luxuries. For travelers willing to slow down, the reward is a version of Greece that feels richer, greener and considerably less predictable than the postcard clichés of whitewashed villages and blue domes. These are the eight Ionian islands most worthy of your attention.