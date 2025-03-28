The Best Jackets for Unpredictable Spring Weather
There’s a lot to love about spring, but surely one of the most exciting aspects of the new season is the change to warmer weather. While the temperatures aren't exactly soaring, it's at least time to (hopefully) pack away those parkas and heavy winter coats until next year.
Yes, spring can be quite fickle with its sporadic rising and falling temperatures, but that's where finding the right outerwear comes into play. The best spring jackets help you take on the most temperamental time of year—it's not winter anymore, but summer is still a ways away. The key to mastering transitional fashion is all about finding the right layers; namely, a lightweight jacket that keeps the chill away during cool mornings and brisk evenings, but won't cause you to break into an uncomfortable sweat when the sun is peering out.
This year's spring jackets meld runway-worthy fashion with function, while classic silhouettes get a modern makeover. The once-dismissed windbreaker gets a refresh, while the timeless trench coat is reinvigorated with a plethora of new fabrications and cuts. Barn jackets remain a spring staple, and rich textures, from suede to leather to corduroy, add an unexpected dimension to the year's best spring coats. Below, see the most exciting jackets we're loving for the spring season.
The Best Women's Spring Jackets
- Favorite Daughter The Charles Cropped Trench Coat
- Saint Laurent Leather Bomber Jacket
- Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
- Burberry Quilted Shell Jacket
- Khaite Hansel Leather Biker Jacket
- Blank NYC Oyster Bar Jacket
- Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Trench Coat
- Mango Suede Leather Jacket
- Mirth Bergen Jacket in Plum Origami
- Barbour Averie Showerproof Jacket
- Joe's Jeans The Relaxed Denim Jacket
- Everlane Quilted Ranch Jacket
- Rouje Gilbert Jacket
- Loft Textured Stripe Wide Sleeve Jacket
- Stutterheim Mosebacke Lightweight Raincoat
- Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
- The Frankie Shop Olympia Faux-Leather Blazer
- Lululemon Always Effortless Classic-Fit Jacket
Favorite Daughter The Charles Cropped Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter reimagines the classic trench coat with a fresh, cropped cut. The shorter length is a refreshing twist on the usual silhouette; the fit borders on boxy, but the tie waist allows you to adjust it to your liking.
Saint Laurent Leather Bomber Jacket
Saint Laurent's aviator-inspired bomber jacket is an homage to the designer's '80s silhouettes. Crafted from supple brown leather, this oversized jacket features an elasticated waist that adds just a touch of sophisticated structure, for the luxury lover who prefers her labels stay inside, not stamped on front.
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
This ultra-lightweight puffer jacket remains one of the most-worn items in this writer's closet; it’s incredibly versatile and is the perfect coat when you want the comfiness and sportiness of a puffer, but without all the bulk. It’s water-resistant and it’s great for a jog or brisk walk when worn with a long-sleeve shirt and leggings, and is also an excellent packable option for travelers, as it folds up into a tiny bag that it comes with.
Burberry Quilted Shell Jacket
Burberry (BURBY)’s quilted barn jackets are a perennial favorite; a seamless combination of preppy and modern. This timeless corduroy-trimmed silhouette is lightweight but still warm, adding a soft, polished note to any daytime ensemble.
Khaite Hansel Leather Biker Jacket
It's no surprise that cool girl brand Khaite debuted the oversized biker jacket of your spring outerwear dreams. Crafted of supple black leather, this jacket features a removable belt at the waist, plenty of silver zippers and hardware, and wide sleeves. Wear it with a contrasting floral frock or embrace the biker vibe with a straight leg jean and tank.
Blank NYC Oyster Bar Jacket
This cream-colored utility jacket is made for breezy spring days. Leave it open or close it with the front zipper and additional snaps. The adjustable drawstring waist allows you to customize the fit, while the relaxed silhouette ensures easy layering.
Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Trench Coat
A sophisticated double-breasted classic trench coat, like this Ralph Lauren number, never goes out of style. Crafted from a cotton-blend twill, this jackets has all the staples of the traditional trench, from buttoned shoulder epaulets and storm flats to a belted waist and buttoned throat latch, but with a decidedly current flair.
Mango Suede Leather Jacket
A rich suede fabric adds dimension to this minimalist silhouette. The crisp lines of the collar and front pockets feel quite '90s chic—pair it with a miniskirt for a Cher Horowitz-approved ensemble, or wear it with a white T-shirt and classic denim for your own spin on the model off-duty.
Mirth Bergen Jacket in Plum Origami
Incorporate a fresh print into your spring wardrobe with this whimsical quilted jacket. It's colorful, yes, but the earthy, muted tones somehow make this piece entirely versatile. Hand-spun by artisan weavers, this is a beautifully constructed jacket that will last year after year.
Barbour Averie Showerproof Jacket
Barbour's iconic waxed cotton jackets never go out of style, and if you've been coveting one of the British brand's toppers, consider the Averie. The button-down chore coat is a slightly different silhouette than Barbour's famous Beadnell, with a corduroy collar, bellowed pockets and tartan under cuff, along with an internal drawstring cord to adjust the fit.
Joe's Jeans The Relaxed Denim Jacket
The humble denim jacket has year-round appeal, but it's particularly well-suited to transitional phases—namely, springtime. It's an effortless, easy layer to throw on over just about anything. Joe's Jeans' take on the jacket is a classic medium indigo wash, with just the slightest touch of stretch for ultimate comfort.
Everlane Quilted Ranch Jacket
Everlane's quilted ranch jacket is a spring weather powerhouse. The corduroy collar adds unexpected texture, and the water-repellent and water-resistant fabric guarantee it'll stand up against spring showers.
Rouje Gilbert Jacket
Take this feminine quilted jacket as proof that florals for spring can, in fact, be groundbreaking. The flower power aesthetic is giving us ’70s vibes, with a '90s twist.
Loft Textured Stripe Wide Sleeve Jacket
Boxy yet tailored, this cropped jacket is a casual powerhouse, with blue-and-white vertical stripes that veer more towards classic denim than nautical. Roll up the long sleeves for an even more easygoing look.
Stutterheim Mosebacke Lightweight Raincoat
Spring showers are very real, so make sure you’ve got a dependable and stylish rain jacket in your arsenal, like this best-seller from Stutterheim. This anorak is entirely waterproof, with a drawstring hood and underarm eyelets. It’s super lightweight, so it’s perfect for rainy spring days.
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
A denim jacket is a springtime staple, but there are days when you want the same laidback look of a jean topper, but with a little more warmth, for which this sherpa-lined Levi’s trucker perfectly fits the bill.
The Frankie Shop Olympia Faux-Leather Blazer
An oversized leather blazer, like Frankie Shop's Olympia cut, makes every outfit so much cooler. Dropped shoulder, elongated sleeves and faux leather panels complete the look.
Lululemon Always Effortless Classic-Fit Jacket
Lululemon's windbreaker marries specific technical performance gear with everyday staples. Whether you're a dedicated runner trying to avoid spring downpours or you're simply in the market for a versatile waterproof jacket, this windbreaker has you prepared for any forecast.