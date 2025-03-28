The Best Jackets for Unpredictable Spring Weather

There’s a lot to love about spring, but surely one of the most exciting aspects of the new season is the change to warmer weather. While the temperatures aren't exactly soaring, it's at least time to (hopefully) pack away those parkas and heavy winter coats until next year.

Yes, spring can be quite fickle with its sporadic rising and falling temperatures, but that's where finding the right outerwear comes into play. The best spring jackets help you take on the most temperamental time of year—it's not winter anymore, but summer is still a ways away. The key to mastering transitional fashion is all about finding the right layers; namely, a lightweight jacket that keeps the chill away during cool mornings and brisk evenings, but won't cause you to break into an uncomfortable sweat when the sun is peering out.

This year's spring jackets meld runway-worthy fashion with function, while classic silhouettes get a modern makeover. The once-dismissed windbreaker gets a refresh, while the timeless trench coat is reinvigorated with a plethora of new fabrications and cuts. Barn jackets remain a spring staple, and rich textures, from suede to leather to corduroy, add an unexpected dimension to the year's best spring coats. Below, see the most exciting jackets we're loving for the spring season.