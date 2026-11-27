The Japanese Denim for Men Who Take Their Jeans Seriously
These 12 Japanese denim picks prove that fit matters as much as selvedge, slub and indigo pedigree.Read More
The first time a man spends upwards of $300 on jeans, he may feel obliged to explain the purchase in ounces. And if he’s truly destined to be a denim fanatic, he’ll soon be discussing shuttle looms and the etiquette of a first wash. Japanese denim exemplifies that fixation because its modern history begins with an American uniform treated as a problem worth solving. In Kojima, the coastal district of Kurashiki, Big John began making jeans domestically in 1965 and introduced jeans made entirely from Japanese denim in 1973. Studio D’Artisan arrived in Osaka in 1979 as the industry moved beyond faithful reproduction. Irregular yarns, rope-dyed indigo and slower weaving left more character in the cloth. A raw pair gradually records its owner in the fade, which is how the back of a knee came to be a subject of connoisseurship.
“Japanese denim” properly describes fabric woven in Japan, while “Made in Japan” tells you where the jeans were cut and sewn. A Japanese label may offer either, both or neither. The 3sixteen pair below, for example, uses denim woven by Kuroki Mills in Okayama and is sewn in the United States. Selvedge refers to the self-finished edge of the cloth, usually produced on a shuttle loom. It signals a method, not an automatic upgrade. Look first for a clear statement that the fabric was woven in Japan and, ideally, the mill’s name, then check its weight, wash and expected shrinkage. Small production runs, specially developed yarns, repeated indigo dyeing and slower weaving help explain the premium. None guarantees a flattering backside, so the rise and thigh remain the details that decide whether the money was well spent.
The physical differences become clearer once you try the jeans on. Dense or tightly twisted denim can hold a wide leg away from the calf, creating a clean drop from hip to hem that works with a shorter jacket and substantial shoes. A slim taper settles more naturally over low sneakers beneath an untucked overshirt. Your first pair is best tried on: Self Edge has stores in New York, Los Angeles and Austin, as well as San Francisco and Portland, while Seattle’s Blue Owl provides unusually detailed online measurements. Compare the rise and thigh measurements with those of jeans you already own, then confirm whether the listed dimensions are pre- or post-wash. The dozen picks below earn their price in the cut before the indigo has had time to become a singular piece in your wardrobe.
The Best Japanese Denim
- OrSlow 105 Standard Fit "2 Year Wash" Selvedge Jeans
- Uniqlo Slim Straight Jeans in Navy
- Momotaro MMJB0100 "Standard" Straight Selvedge Jeans
- Auralee Hard Twist Denim Wide Pants
- Pure Blue Japan XX-019 Relaxed Tapered Selvedge Jeans
- 3sixteen CS-220x Classic Straight Double Black Jeans
- Fullcount 0105 Wide Denim
- Resolute 710 "66 Model" Slim Straight Jeans
- The Flat Head FN-S2003 Wide Tapered Selvedge Jeans
- Studio D’Artisan SD-1002 Slubby GL3 Wide-Leg Jeans
- Iron Heart IH-777S-21 Slim Tapered Selvedge Jeans
- Rick Owens DRKSHDW Kurdt Made-in-Japan Indigo Jeans
OrSlow 105 Standard Fit "2 Year Wash" Selvedge Jeans
There is something faintly comic about buying a pair of nearly $400 jeans with two years of wear—that is, until you remember how many vintage shops you have searched for jeans that fit. OrSlow’s Ichiro Nakasu studies old garments closely enough to make the shortcut convincing. The 105’s faded blue and straight leg suggest a pair retrieved from your own better-dressed past, with a medium rise that accommodates a tucked Oxford. Japanese-made 13.5-ounce selvedge supplies enough substance to keep the wash from looking flimsy. The brand-specific numerical sizing needs some decoding, so compare the waist and inseam against a pair you already own.
Uniqlo Slim Straight Jeans in Navy
Uniqlo is a useful interruption to the idea that good denim requires a financial disclosure. Its Kaihara-developed selvedge comes in a slim straight cut with a little more room below the knee, which helps the hem fall cleanly over sneakers. The navy version includes 2 percent spandex, a persuasive concession when your day involves a bicycle and several hours at a desk. These are made in Bangladesh for a Japanese brand, a distinction reflective of the more affordable price.
Momotaro MMJB0100 "Standard" Straight Selvedge Jeans
Momotaro takes its name from the folktale about a boy born from a peach, although these jeans have rather sober plans for adulthood. Repeated rope dyeing gives the Zimbabwe-cotton denim its saturated Tokuno Blue, handsome with an oatmeal sweater when you want dark trousers without the office associations. The Standard straight sits high and leaves room through the seat before tapering gently, giving the 14.7-ounce cloth a composed line. A lined waistband is a thoughtful detail where indigo meets skin.
Auralee Hard Twist Denim Wide Pants
Auralee’s wide jeans make particular sense beneath a short jacket, where the generous leg has room to change the proportions of the whole outfit. The interest is in the way the cloth stands away from you. Tightly twisted cotton yarns give it a dry, crisp character designed to survive repeated washing, while a slight taper keeps the volume manageable at the shoe.
Pure Blue Japan XX-019 Relaxed Tapered Selvedge Jeans
Up close, Pure Blue Japan’s indigo has the uneven grain of handmade paper, a surface produced by yarns of varying thickness. That texture gives the XX-019 enough interest to carry a plain white T-shirt without demanding an accompanying workwear dissertation. The cut is generous around the seat and thighs, then narrows decisively below the knee, useful for anyone whose legs have outgrown slim jeans but whose shoe collection still favors low-profile sneakers. This 14-ounce version arrives rinsed, easing the sizing calculation.
3sixteen CS-220x Classic Straight Double Black Jeans
Black jeans can look disconcertingly like office trousers when the fabric is too smooth. The CS-220x has enough grain to avoid that fate, thanks to 14.5-ounce denim woven by Okayama’s Kuroki Mills and sewn into jeans in the United States. Both sets of yarns are black, giving the cloth a dense color that gradually turns gray at points of wear. The mid-high rise and room through the hip work well under a leather jacket without requiring the customary rock-star thigh measurements.
Fullcount 0105 Wide Denim
Fullcount’s 0105 leaves enough room for the denim to hang from the hips, which is where a convincing wide jean begins. The 13.7-ounce Zimbabwe-cotton cloth provides structure without pushing into heavyweight territory, making this a useful partner for a tucked T-shirt and substantial loafers. Fullcount calls the cut Wide Denim, having retired its earlier 1953 name, but the old-fashioned generosity survives.
Resolute 710 "66 Model" Slim Straight Jeans
For men who find the current acreage of wide denim excessive, Yoshiyuki Hayashi’s 710 offers a narrower route through the subject. Its reference is 1960s American jeans, translated into a medium-rise cut with a trim leg that looks particularly good ending just above a penny loafer. Cotton-thread construction and rinsed 14-ounce selvedge provide the historical substance, while the classic proportions suit everything from an Oxford and a cardigan to a white sneaker and tee.
The Flat Head FN-S2003 Wide Tapered Selvedge Jeans
The Flat Head’s 12-ounce denim is worth remembering when somebody insists that serious jeans should feel like protective equipment. Woven in Japan on vintage shuttle looms, it supplies the texture without quite as much insulation. A high rise and roomy thigh make the FN-S2003 a plausible companion for a long train journey, while the taper below the knee keeps the lower leg tidy. The curved rear-pocket markings are discharge-printed, an unusual departure from the expected embroidery.
Studio D’Artisan SD-1002 Slubby GL3 Wide-Leg Jeans
Studio D’Artisan’s SD-1002 is an excellent excuse to examine your trousers in unreasonable detail. Uneven yarns animate the dark 15-ounce indigo, while the wide leg gives the texture a larger surface to get some attention on the street. There is practical workmanship beneath the fascination, including heavy duck-canvas pocket bags for the keys you keep forgetting to remove. The cloth is unsanforized but rinsed, with minimal further shrinkage expected under the seller’s cold-wash instructions.
Iron Heart IH-777S-21 Slim Tapered Selvedge Jeans
Iron Heart’s 21-ounce denim puts a substantial amount of cotton between you and November, making the 777 a compelling cold-weather pair for men who prefer a closer silhouette. The low rise and slim taper need an honest fitting, especially through the thighs, where buying too small turns sturdy fabric into a personal grievance. Sanforization and a factory wash have already handled most of the shrinkage, while the dense Japanese cloth softens with wear.
Rick Owens DRKSHDW Kurdt Made-in-Japan Indigo Jeans
Rick Owens is capable of making a trouser leg the principal event in a room, which makes the Kurdt’s relatively conventional straight cut intriguing. The medium rise and five-pocket shape bring his denim within reach of an ordinary wardrobe, although the price preserves a certain distance. This Japanese-made version uses 16.5-ounce selvedge woven in Okayama on Sakamoto looms, with an elongated second coin pocket adding an eccentric note.