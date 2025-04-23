Lakeside Legends: The Classic Resorts You’ll Never Want to Leave

From gliding across the lake in a canoe or enjoying a cocktail paired with a lakefront sunset, there’s nothing that speaks more to the lazy days of summer than a few nights at one of America’s classic lake resorts. Some of these legendary properties across the U.S. date back to the late 1880s, such as The Sagamore Resort on New York’s Lake George and Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel. Others, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Reynolds, a 90-minute drive southeast of Atlanta, were built in the last three decades, but have already proven they have all the luxurious necessities for a relaxing getaway.

A proper lakefront resort is the kind you never feel the need to leave, with a full-service spa, golf course, multiple dining venues, outdoor pools and tennis courts. Indoor spaces, as well as terraces, capitalize on that beautiful lake view. For an authentic retro experience, many lakefront hotels host lawn games and afternoon tea, and encourage guests to unplug like it’s a century ago, before electronic devices, television, and other digital forays. So keen on crafting an ultimate summer getaway, these resorts tend to entertain multiple generations of the same family, year after year, but also are poised to serve as ground central for a girls’ trip or romantic escape. With everything on property at these idyllic lakefront resorts, you can spend your time chilling out instead of stressing out.