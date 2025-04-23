Lakeside Legends: The Classic Resorts You’ll Never Want to Leave
These lakefront resorts prove that the best summer plans still involve a dock and a drink.Read More
From gliding across the lake in a canoe or enjoying a cocktail paired with a lakefront sunset, there’s nothing that speaks more to the lazy days of summer than a few nights at one of America’s classic lake resorts. Some of these legendary properties across the U.S. date back to the late 1880s, such as The Sagamore Resort on New York’s Lake George and Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel. Others, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Reynolds, a 90-minute drive southeast of Atlanta, were built in the last three decades, but have already proven they have all the luxurious necessities for a relaxing getaway.
A proper lakefront resort is the kind you never feel the need to leave, with a full-service spa, golf course, multiple dining venues, outdoor pools and tennis courts. Indoor spaces, as well as terraces, capitalize on that beautiful lake view. For an authentic retro experience, many lakefront hotels host lawn games and afternoon tea, and encourage guests to unplug like it’s a century ago, before electronic devices, television, and other digital forays. So keen on crafting an ultimate summer getaway, these resorts tend to entertain multiple generations of the same family, year after year, but also are poised to serve as ground central for a girls’ trip or romantic escape. With everything on property at these idyllic lakefront resorts, you can spend your time chilling out instead of stressing out.
The Best U.S. Lakefront Resorts to Visit
Lake Lawn Resort
- 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, WI, 53115
Adjacent to the resort town of Lake Geneva, this is Delavan Lake’s only luxury resort and boasts two miles of shoreline. Walls of glass in the low-slung buildings and covered walkways connecting them frame a view of the lake. Learn more about the lake’s history via a narrated tour onboard Lake Lawn Queen, a two-story boat. To engage in water sports without leaving the property, try stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and jet skiing, with rentals available on-site.
Wrapped in walls of windows, 1878 on the Lake is an all-day restaurant to further unwind, whether it’s the 1878 Smorg Board, essentially a breakfast buffet served family-style, or surf-and-turf in the evening. A recent refresh of the resort’s rooms and suites, as well as three entire homes you can rent, adopted crisp white and blue hues as an expression of nautical style. Since 1878 this slice of land along the lake has served as a form of hospitality in one way or another, beginning with a farm-turned-guesthouse, then the 50-room Lake Lawn Hotel, and now—since the 1920s—this full-fledged resort.
Grand Hotel
- 286 Grand Ave., Mackinac Island, MI, 49757
There aren’t many islands in the Midwest, but this lakeside hotel has been perched on Mackinac, the region’s most well-known island, since 1887. Pack comfortable walking shoes or prepare to hop on a bicycle or in a horse-drawn carriage as the island continues its car-free mantra. No two rooms are the same, but all are decked out with pops of color, such as the hotel’s signature green hue, including in the wallpaper, bed canopies and floor-to-ceiling drapes, a welcome contrast to the property’s all-white exterior. Spring for a room with a lake view to further soak up the waterfront setting.
Lawn games continue the resort’s roll-back vibe. New this summer is the redesigned Parlor, awash in vibrant red, and in homage to its original designer, Dorothy Draper. The property hosts 13 restaurants and bars, and most of the dining options offer a view of Lake Huron and the Straits of Mackinac. Whether you’re grabbing a bite poolside at the Esther Williams Pool Bar (named for the famous record-breaking swimmer), sitting down to a leisurely dinner in the Main Dining Room, or sipping a cocktail at the top-floor Cupola Bar or within Geranium Bar, water vistas are in abundance.
The Broadmoor
- 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs, CO, 80906
Anchored by Cheyenne Lake, it’s not hard to kick back with a lake view at this Colorado resort, which dates back to 1918. You could twirl a fork in pasta dishes at Ristorante Del Lago or start your day over decadent pastries and coffee at the Lake Terrace Dining Room; these are just two of the 20 eateries and bars on site. Accommodations are split between guest rooms and suites, as well as cottages with up to eight bedrooms each and featuring verandas to catch the sunset or enjoy a lazy day in front of a stone fireplace. Similarly, the Brownstones, emulating the architectural style you’d find in Brooklyn, allow a group to spread out. For a stellar lake view, book one of the West Premier rooms, tucked into the Broadmoor West building complex. Come summer, the outdoor infinity pool opens, with outdoor cabanas; and you can also roast s’mores over the fire pits. The tennis and pickleball courts are also popular during the summer.
Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa
- 77 Mirror Lake Dr., Lake Placid, NY, 12946
There’s a reason the lake hugging this resort is called Mirror Lake: its surface flaunts a smooth and reflective aesthetic, reflecting the surrounding treeline and Adirondack Mountains. The property opened in 1924, with the rooms reflecting this Old World ambiance through spiral staircases, wrought-iron chandeliers and fireplaces featuring stone or carved-wood mantels. Both The Cottage and the View, the resort’s two dining rooms, feature views of the lake, with The View’s menu skewing into finer dining as well as the Adirondack Breakfast Buffet, while The Cottage offers whimsical items like a “bucket of bubbles,” a rather fanciful way of describing mini bottles of sparkling wine. Relax in Adirondack chairs on the dock, take a paddleboat out on the water or explore the adjacent Lake Placid in a 1929 wooden boat, guided by a captain.
Madden’s on Gull Lake
- 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN, 56401
As a true Minnesota North Woods experience, this 96-year-old property is tucked into a forested setting on Gull Lake and hosts vintage games like lawn bowling, badminton, shuffleboard and croquet. There are four pools and three sandy beaches, to further enjoy the long days of sunshine. On the first Sunday night of the month during the summer, the Party at the Pavilion dinner and music series offers the perfect evening out, right on the lake.
Designed like a village, the accommodations are spread across four areas, including two-bedroom cabins, rooms within Madden Inn that overlook Gull Lake, and four homes that can sleep between eight and 16 people in each. There are eight food and drink venues, with many opening just for the summer, such as Mission Point, where you can enjoy a view of the lake paired with oysters, escargot, steak or walleye.
The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee
- 1 Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro, GA, 30642
Open since 2002, this posh resort spans 30 acres, including land on Lake Oconee, and truly capitalizes on its setting. You can bicycle around the lakeshore and also roast s’mores lakeside, for example. Many of the rooms overlook the lake, which is the definite sweet spot, and others feature access to the Club Level lounge, also overlooking the lake. Or, upgrade to the six cottages with their dedicated concierges. All three restaurants are along the lake, offering everything from Italian cuisine and a new weekend brunch at Amore del Lago, tableside meat carving at Linger Longer Steakhouse, and casual-but-chic items like lobster grilled cheese at Gaby’s by the Lake.
Lake Austin Spa Resort
- 1705 S. Quinlan Park Rd., Austin, TX, 78732
This property along Lake Austin is an all-inclusive resort, taking the stress and decision-making out of the equation in how to best spend your time. From breakfast bowls to rainbow trout, three meals a day are included in room rates and hosted in the same venue, overlooking Lake Austin. While it dates back to the 1940s, the current luxurious chapter debuted in 1997, going all in with wellness—a 25,000-square-foot spa of this caliber is a rarity when there’s only 40 cottages and bungalows, each outfitted with gingham-check drapes and floral motifs. Cabanas rim the outdoor Palm Pool (open year-round) for easy lounging, and lake activities include stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking. Outdoor yoga classes also are lakeside, taking full advantage of the beautiful location.
The Sagamore Resort
- 110 Sagamore Rd., Landing, NY, 12814
Located on Lake George's Green Island since 1883, this resort in the Adirondacks was rebuilt after a fire in the 1930s. Some rooms in the historic hotel, with its clapboard siding look out onto the lake while others face the garden. The Lodge suites and guest rooms, with full kitchens, are new, more modernized accommodation options. Some of these feature a private balcony overlooking the lake. Experience a glorious sunset over dinner at The Pavilion Lakeside Dining, with its open walls; enjoy lighter fare on the Veranda Terraces; or sit down to an al-fresco dinner at The LakeHouse. Even the property’s pool overlooks Lake George, and the pool bar’s cocktails include the fitting Blue Lagoon for a refreshing drink.